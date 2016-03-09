Child custody in NY: How New York courts determine custody

New York child custody laws are geared toward protecting the best interests of the child. While some sources advise that there are no guidelines, or only a few guidelines, for awarding child custody, this is not accurate. N.Y. case law gives many guidelines and has defined best interests quite extensively.
New York child custody laws are geared toward protecting the child's best interests. While some sources advise that there are no guidelines, or only a few guidelines, for awarding child custody in New York, this is not accurate. New York case law gives many guidelines and has defined best interests quite extensively. Knowing what constitutes the child's best interests can help you decide whether to settle your case or go to trial.
New York child custody laws used to presume that the mother should have custody and be a better choice as a custodial parent. These laws changed many years ago. Neither parent has a better chance of getting custody in New York, which means that a father can get custody. Child custody cases are decided on a case-by-case basis.
Custody can be decided when there has been a New York divorce or when the parents have not been married but have had a child together. Whether or not there was a marriage is not an important factor in deciding where the child should live.
There are several different types of child custody in New York. Types of custody can include:
Under New York law, the child's best interests are the most important factor in considering which parent gets physical custody. The child's best interests are also the most important factor for the court when deciding whether a situation warrants granting sole custody.
Custody laws in N.Y. provide that there are specific factors that constitute the best interests of the child. These custody laws came into being after many cases added new custody factors for a court to consider. A court will consider the following factors and how they relate to the child's best interests. Best interests can include:
There is no “magic age" where a child's preferences are considered. However, a court will consider the wishes of a 12-year-old child more than the wishes of an 8-year-old child.
Likewise, a court must consider the “totality of the circumstances." This means that a court will take into account all of the above factors in addition to any other factors and whether these factors, as a whole, tip the scale in favor of one parent.
Usually, one factor isn't determinative of the child's best interests or child custody in New York. If, however, the child has been living with one parent for a long time and is thriving, a court will be reluctant to disturb the status quo.
When considering the child custody laws in N.Y., review the factors listed above. If many of them point toward the other parent, you may want to consider settling your case rather than litigating it in court.
New York has custody agreements, which are now referred to as parenting plans by some of New York's courts. If you are settling your case, you can settle child custody or your entire case, which could include visitation, child support, and other issues.
