How to Get a Durable Power of Attorney in Florida

A Florida durable power of attorney allows someone else to handle your affairs if you become incapacitated—but this legal form must be executed properly.
Learn more about powers of attorney
Excellent
by Swara Ahluwalia
Swara has over six years of writing experience in the software, manufacturing, and small business segments. When she ...
Updated on: December 2, 2024 · 10 min read
A durable power of attorney allows you to pass authority to another person for them to complete necessary tasks and make tough decisions on your behalf. This document, unless revoked, remains effective even if you become incapacitated. However, a Florida durable power of attorney is only effective when it meets the state’s requirements for execution and legality.
A durable power of attorney (DPOA) is a legal document that allows you, the "principal," to give another person—an “agent"—the legal authority to handle your estate and make decisions on your behalf. These decisions could be related to your personal interests, estate, or financial matters, such as:
An agent or attorney-in-fact chosen by the principal can only make healthcare decisions on your behalf when the durable POA explicitly mentions those terms in the written agreement. Otherwise, they don’t have the authority to make those calls.
This legal document is often created as a precautionary measure. Say you become incapacitated due to a heart condition or lose your mental capacity due to dementia. Without a durable power of attorney, the court will have to appoint a guardian to represent you. This situation can create additional stress and financial burdens for your family and loved ones.
The difference between a durable power of attorney versus a regular Florida power of attorney is that with a DPOA, your attorney-in-fact retains the authority to handle your affairs and finances in case you become mentally or physically incapacitated.
There are many kinds of powers of attorney and not all are equal in their power and scope. The state of Florida recognizes the following:
A durable power of attorney is a powerful document to have in your life-planning toolkit. For an effective and enforceable durable power of attorney, Florida law requires the document to meet certain guidelines:
Here’s how to go about creating a valid durable power of attorney in Florida that will stand up to legal scrutiny.
The process starts with identifying what exactly you want your agent to be able to do for you. Do you want to give the agent the financial power to manage your estate? Or do you want someone who can make the difficult medical decisions, like what treatment to provide and for how long? Be specific about what powers you want the attorney-in-fact to have. Having a thorough grasp of what you want to achieve will also help you select the best person for the job.
Regardless of the durable powers you wish to give your agent, you want to pick someone you trust. A Florida durable power of attorney goes into effect immediately upon execution, and therefore you want someone reliable and competent who will respect, understand, and carry out your wishes.
Some of the top qualities to look for in an agent are:
Also, consider appointing a backup attorney-in-fact. This will prevent problems that occur if your primary agent dies or becomes disabled while you are incapacitated.
Florida doesn’t have a standardized durable power of attorney document that needs to be submitted to the state. However, in order to be a valid durable POA, your written agreement must include the specific phrase mentioned above.
Online templates may seem to do the job, but understand that they come with limitations. For instance, the template might not include the exact wording required by Florida state statutes, or the language used may give too much control to your agent. Online templates can also be difficult to customize.
It’s best to draft this major document with someone who has specialized expertise, like an elder law attorney. Non-elder law attorneys may not have knowledge of Florida Medicaid long-term care or estate planning regulations. Elder law or estate planning attorneys can help you structure the durable power of attorney document to protect your interests and hold the agent accountable for any wrongdoings.
As per Florida law, a durable POA must include specific language in order to be legal and enforceable. A few phrases or language points to keep in mind:
Florida mandates that your durable power of attorney is signed before two qualified witnesses and a notary public. This step not only confirms your identity as the principal, but also legalizes the document.
Be sure to store this document in a safe space alongside your other estate planning paperwork. Proper storage can reduce potential delays or challenges when the agent needs to act on your behalf. Provide a copy to your agent and other relevant parties such as your spouse, estate executor, attorney, medical team, and bank’s legal department.
Say you want to make changes to your durable power of attorney. Maybe there's a significant change in your financial standing or business operations, perhaps you’ve gotten divorced or married, or maybe you simply feel the agent can no longer handle your affairs to your satisfaction. As per Florida statute, you can’t amend your durable power of attorney.
Instead, you must revoke the previously established Florida power of attorney form. This too must be done by the books. Failure to do so may keep the existing durable power of attorney, which may no longer best represent your intents and interests, in effect.
You must draft a new document that explicitly states you want to revoke the previously executed POA. The document should include your name, the agent’s information, and date of the original durable POA was executed. Get the new POA signed in front of two witnesses and a notary official to make it legally binding. It’s your responsibility to inform all the concerned parties of the revocation.
A Florida power of attorney form is immediately effective upon the signing in the presence of a witness and notary. It doesn’t come into effect only when you become incapacitated. Therefore, you need to appoint a capable attorney-in-fact that you wholeheartedly trust.
This is a personal decision. However, you need to ensure that your agent meets the Sunshine State’s eligibility requirements, such as being over 18 years of age and of sound mind. Other qualities to look for are reliability, the capability to understand finances and medical issues, and availability.
We also recommend choosing someone who is a good communicator as your agent will be the main liaison for your family members, medical professionals, and other parties.
You can certainly list multiple agents in your durable power of attorney in Florida. Florida law also allows co-agents to act independently of each other, although this can be problematic.
For example, your appointed agents might disagree on an issue and act against each other, which could go against your best interests. Therefore, before naming multiple agents in your durable POA, consult an estate planning attorney. They can assess your situation and advise on the best course of action.
No, it’s not. A durable power of attorney automatically expires or terminates upon the principal’s death. A last will and testament is an estate planning document that helps protect your assets after your death. An executor of estate or personal representative is the person responsible for managing one's estate after their death.
A health care surrogate designation is a kind of durable power of attorney document that offers greater power over medical decisions. The form includes more details pertaining to making health care decisions such as treatment or end-of-life care on your behalf. Both a Florida health care surrogate form and a durable power of attorney can be good tools in a comprehensive estate plan.
A financial institution can only reject a valid POA with a legal and valid reason. Otherwise, they may be on the hook for paying for any damages you incur, like attorney's fees or mismanaged funds. Many financial institutions are known to turn away power of attorney documents that are too old. Therefore, it is best to keep your durable power of attorney form updated.
An estate planning attorney can help you overcome any barriers to your valid power of attorney form being accepted.
You may also like
What Is Medical Power of Attorney?
With a medical power of attorney, you can appoint someone to make healthcare decisions for you if you become incapable of making those decisions yourself.
December 28, 2023 · 3min read
Do I Need a Power of Attorney?
Along with a will, powers of attorney for finances and health care should be part of everyone’s estate planning documents. Learn about the various types of power of attorney documents, and when each may be needed.
February 1, 2024 · 5min read
4 essential estate planning documents
Estate planning is about more than writing a will
September 17, 2024 · 3min read