Event Planning Business Name Generator (With 210 Unique Ideas)

Choosing the right name for your event company is one of the first important steps in showing prospective customers what your business does and what you believe in. While selecting the right name can seem daunting at first, with the right guidance and tools the process can be quick and easy to navigate.

How to use our event planning name generator

The right business name can draw in customers, strengthen your company’s brand, and provide a shorthand way of stating what your business can provide. There are hundreds of names to choose from in the lists below, and thousands more options are available using our AI-powered business name generator .

To use the generator, simply describe your business and click “Generate.” If you want more control, you can adjust a set of sliders under Advanced Options to fine tune your tone, your brand identity, and your intended audience.

Once you’re happy with your settings, the generator will produce a variety of names using tried and true business naming guidelines and up-to-date marketing concepts.

Once you’ve found a business name you like, it’s important to register it quickly to ensure it’s still available once your business is ready to launch. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce , more than 5.5 million new businesses were registered in 2023—that’s a lot of names off the market, and finding out your business’ name was scooped up before you could register could turn into a major headache down the road.

Wedding planning businesses names

Wedding planning businesses help bring a new couple’s vision of their big day to life. A good wedding planning business name will reflect the type of clientele you wish to attract, whether it’s high-end black-tie affairs or casual, down-to-earth celebrations.

Professional wedding planning business names

Ever After Events

Legacy Weddings

Timeless Weddings Co.

Radiant Beginnings

Elegance in Planning

Harmony Weddings

Refined Ceremonies

Bridal Bliss Co.

Wedded Perfection

Classic Matrimony Co.

Trendy wedding planning business names

White Veil Co.

Mon Amour Events

Modern Vows Collective

Luxe Nuptials Studio

Love in Bloom Events

The Wedding Vault

Happily Planned Co.

Chic Matrimony Studio

Golden Hour Weddings

Forever After Studio

Catchy wedding planning business names

I Do Creations

Hitched & Happy Co.

Kiss the Bride Events

The Big Day Makers

Ring & Rose Planning

Happily Ever After Co.

Wedding Bells Studio

Vows & Vision

The Aisle Experts

Say Yes Events

Corporate event planning business names

Corporate event planning businesses can cover a lot of ground, focusing on anything from team-building workshops to yearly meetings and celebrations for individual employees. You’ll want to identify the types of businesses you wish to serve, and select a name that will appeal to those companies.

Professional corporate event planning names

Executive Events Co.

Prestige Corporate Planning

Timeless Strategy Events

Elevate Experiences

Polished Planning Co.

Refined Corporate Events

Skyscraper Events

Elite Occasions

Cornerstone Event Solutions

The Professional Event Group

Trendy corporate event planning names

Boardroom to Ballroom

The Corporate Collective

Chic & Suite Events

Visionary Planning Co.

Luxe Office Gatherings

Momentum Meetings

Strategy & Style Events

The Prestige Studio

Corporate Chic Co.

Elevation Experiences

Catchy corporate event planning names

Work Hard, Party Harder

Suit & Tie Soirees

Desk to Dancefloor Events

PowerPoint to Party Co.

Biz Bash Experts

Brainstorm Bash Co.

CEO Celebrations

The Corporate Crowd Co.

From Work to Wow

Team Dream Events

Social event planning business names

Social event planning businesses often have easygoing, funny names, but that isn’t necessarily a requirement. Understanding the types of social engagements you want to plan will guide you to the right tone for your social event planning business name.

Professional social event planning names

Timeless Celebrations Co.

Social Harmony Events

Refined Gatherings Studio

Pure Elegance Socials

Luxe Affair Planning

Radiant Occasions

Signature Socials Co.

Graceful Moments Events

Elevated Gatherings

The Social Refinery

Trendy social event planning names

Cheers & Co.

The Gathering Collective

Vibe & Vision Events

The Luxe Lounge Studio

Bloom & Bliss Events

Chic Social Co.

Golden Hour Gatherings

Elevated Moments Collective

The Trendy Host Studio

Aura Celebrations

Catchy social event planning names

Party Perfect Studio

Celebrate Good Times Co.

The Social Butterflies

Fab & Festive Events

Gather & Glow Co.

Confetti & Co.

Smiles & Celebrations

Happy Vibes Only

Toast & Host Events

Fun & Fancy Gatherings

Luxury event planning business names

A good luxury event planning business name exudes quality and professionalism. A luxury event planner will rarely rely on wordplay or humor to draw in customers, focusing instead on serious, high-end clientele.

Professional luxury event planning names

Luxe Occasions Co.

Opulent Events Studio

Timeless Elegance Planning

Graceful Gatherings Co.

Pure Refinement Events

Gilded Moments Studio

Refined Occasions

Signature Luxe Events

Elevated Elegance Co.

The Prestige Refinery

Trendy luxury event planning names

Aura Luxe Events

Radiance Collective

Velvet Touch Occasions

Chic & Luxe Gatherings

The Golden Hour Studio

Bloom & Grace Planning

Elegant Edge Co.

Luxe Fusion Collective

Modern Luxe Studio

Glow & Glam Events

Catchy luxury event planning names

Glam Gatherings

Fancy & Fabulous Co.

Luxe Occasions

Glitter & Grace Events

Shine Bright Planning

The Gilded Party Co.

Fancy Feels Studio

Glam Goals Events

Luxe to the Max

Sparkle Occasions

Party planning business names

Party planning companies cover all sorts of events, and their names can be as varied as their clientele. As with any business, identifying your audience will guide your tone in selecting a name—kids’ party planners will want something a little more fun, while retirement parties or golden anniversaries might call for a more serious approach.

Professional party planning names

Harmony Party Studio

Refined Celebrations Co.

Signature Gatherings

Polished Parties Co.

The Celebration Collective

Timeless Joy Studio

Graceful Events Co.

Elevated Celebrations

The Party Refinery

Confetti Affair Planning

Premier Party Planners

Trendy party planning names

Confetti Chic Studio

Cheers Collective

Glow Up Events

Party in Bloom

Radiant Gatherings

Modern Party Studio

The Luxe Bash Collective

Celebration Vibes Co.

Urban Occasions

Trendy Toasts

Catchy party planning names

Party Like a Pro

Let’s Celebrate Co.

Festive Feels Studio

Good Vibes Events

Confetti & Balloons Co.

Happy Day Planners

Let’s Get This Party Started

Party Dreams Studio

The Celebration Crew

The Main Event Studio

Nonprofit event planning business names

Nonprofit event planners often have to consider their clients’ needs to raise funds at events, and should aim for a down-the-middle approach to naming that has the lowest possible likelihood of perturbing potential customers. The nonprofit space is typically not the right venue for taking risks with a name, and nonprofit event planners should consider this when making their selection.

Professional nonprofit event planning names

Legacy Events Co.

Heartfelt Harmony Planning

Radiant Causes Studio

Purposeful Gatherings

Mission Forward Events

Refined Giving Co.

Elevated Purpose Studio

Graceful Fundraisers

Polished Nonprofit Events

Compassionate Connections

Trendy nonprofit event planning names

Glow for Good

The Giving Collective

Vibes & Vision Events

Chic Cause Studio

Shine for Change

Trendy Together Co.

Purposeful Vibes Studio

Mission Makers Events

Radiant Heart Collective

The Trendy Cause Studio

Catchy nonprofit event planning names

Fundraise & Celebrate

Charity Charmers Co.

Giving & Glowing Events

The Heart Party Co.

Raise the Fun Events

Good Times, Great Causes

Events for Impact

Do Good Gatherings

Smile & Give Events

The Purpose Party Co.

Destination event planning business names

Destination event planning combines elements from luxury event business with some of the fun-loving tendencies of party planning. A good destination event planning business name reflects the types of destinations the business works with, along with the joy and excitement of traveling.

Professional destination event planning names

Luxe Destination Events

Elevated Journey Studio

Refined Travel Occasions

The Destination Refinery

Pure Elegance Journeys

Signature Abroad Co.

Timeless Travels Studio

Radiant Horizons Events

Graceful Getaways Co.

The Luxe Destination Studio

Trendy destination event planning names

Passport to Party

The Wanderlust Collective

Glow & Go Events

Chic Travels Studio

Destination Dreams Co.

Blissful Abroad Events

The Luxe Voyage Studio

Radiance Around the World

Modern Getaways Collective

Golden Horizon Events

Catchy destination event planning names

Jetset & Celebrate

Party on the Go Co.

Wander & Wonder Events

Beach & Bliss Bash

Toasts Abroad Studio

The Travel Party Crew

Tropics & Toasts Co.

Adventures & Occasions

Globetrotting Gatherings

Bon Voyage Celebrations

How to choose an event management company name

Choosing the right business name is a critical step in developing your business’ brand and identity. A well-crafted name will reflect your company’s values and the services it provides, and most importantly will be a unique identifier for the niche you carve out in the event planning industry.

Consider your niche and audience

What works for one company’s name might be totally inappropriate for another, and it’s important to think about your business’ unique position in the market before settling on a name. Our data-gathering tools make honing in on your target audience easier than ever, allowing you to tailor your name and branding to your customers.

If your audience is young and fun-loving, you might choose a light-hearted name that appeals to their sense of humor. If your event planning business serves a more buttoned-up, international business clientele, you’ll want to make sure your name reflects that.

Whatever the nature of your event planning business and your audience, our AI-powered name generator is equipped to provide a variety of options to suit your needs.

Choose a memorable event planning business name

Your company’s name is your first chance to stand out among your competitors, and choosing a memorable name will make it easier to establish brand recognition among your potential customers. Choose something creative or noteworthy that’s more likely to stick in customer’s minds while still conveying your business’ core messaging.

Selecting a memorable name is also a balancing act between establishing a close connection to your business’ products and leaving room for expansion in the future. If your company name is too narrowly focused on one particular product, it can be harder to grow into new markets and new products. It’s best to choose a name that represents your company’s long-term goals and values, rather than zooming in too closely on one particular aspect of the business.

Follow government guidelines for business names

There are legal requirements for business names at the federal level, and many states also require certain criteria to be met when choosing a name.

The most prominent legal requirement for business names is that the name must be unique. In some states this requirement prohibits businesses in the same industry from sharing a name, while other states prohibit businesses of any kind from sharing names.

Business names are also prohibited from using certain words based on their industry and public decency standards. While it might be a no-brainer that a business name shouldn’t include profanity, it’s not just bad for business—in most cases, it’s probably illegal, too.

The list of restricted words don’t just stop at profanity, though. In many places, certain keywords like “bank” or “pharmacy” are reserved for businesses in that industry and might require specific licenses and certifications before they can be used.

There are also requirements for certain types of business structures when choosing a name. Businesses are also typically required to include a signifier of how the company is organized in the name, like “LLC” for limited liability company names or “Corp.” for corporations.

Check your business name’s availability

Once you have some ideas for a business name, you need to check that it hasn’t already been registered in the state in which you plan to incorporate. We offer a convenient business name checker tool to ensure your prospective name won’t run into any conflicts once you’re ready to register.

How to reserve your event planning business name

Reserving your chosen name is just one part of the process of registering your business, and it’s easiest to complete the entire process all at once. Our business registration services make setting up your business as simple and straightforward as possible, allowing you to focus on the important details of running your business without getting bogged down in paperwork.

While you’re setting up your event planning business’ legal structure and completing important tasks like choosing a strong business name, it’s a good idea to also register the appropriate elements of a strong online presence for your company. This includes things like registering a domain name and ensuring memorable social media handles for your business are still available in order to ensure your web presence will accurately reflect the name you’ve chosen.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm an event planning business name?

Aside from our business name generator, you might find inspiration for a business name in a wide variety of places. Some companies choose an identifiable quality of their headquarters’ location, like a prominent landmark or distinctive piece of geography. Others rely on unique phrases related to their business’ industry. Even something as simple as a thesaurus can provide inspiration when looking for the perfect business name.

What should I avoid when naming my event planning business?

There are many pitfalls to avoid when selecting a name for your business. It’s important to avoid choosing a name which is too generic or too hyper specific, or one which doesn’t accurately reflect the nature of your company’s offerings. The wrong name can confuse customers who don’t make the connection between what your business is called and what it offers. It’s best to avoid obscure, niche terminology unless you’re absolutely certain it will resonate with your target audience.

It’s also important to choose a tone that reflects your desired audience. A funny, clever name might be great for a wedding event planning company, but that same name would be entirely inappropriate for a company which organizes memorial services.

Where can I find state-by-state regulations for choosing a business name?

Every state is different, but most states administer business name regulations through their Secretary of State’s office. In many places, the Secretary of State will have a specific division for handling these matters, and that division can often serve as a powerful tool for helping to navigate the requirements for business names in that jurisdiction.

If you are unsure of what restrictions are in place in your area, a quick online search will typically point you in the right direction.

Is it possible to change my business name?

While it is possible to change your business’ name, it’s usually not a good idea to make the switch without a very good reason. Abandoning your name also means abandoning all of the brand equity you’ve built with past, current, and future customers.

If you determine it’s absolutely necessary to change your name, you’ll need to follow a checklist provided by the IRS to ensure you’ve completed the process correctly and have up-to-date information in their system, along with updating all of your internal documentation and things like domain names, social media handles, and marketing materials.