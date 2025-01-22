Event Planning Business Name Generator (With 210 Unique Ideas)

Choosing the right name for your event company is one of the first important steps in showing prospective customers what your business does and what you believe in. While selecting the right name can seem daunting at first, with the right guidance and tools the process can be quick and easy to navigate.
How to use our event planning name generator
The right business name can draw in customers, strengthen your company’s brand, and provide a shorthand way of stating what your business can provide. There are hundreds of names to choose from in the lists below, and thousands more options are available using our AI-powered business name generator.
To use the generator, simply describe your business and click “Generate.” If you want more control, you can adjust a set of sliders under Advanced Options to fine tune your tone, your brand identity, and your intended audience.
Once you’re happy with your settings, the generator will produce a variety of names using tried and true business naming guidelines and up-to-date marketing concepts.
Once you’ve found a business name you like, it’s important to register it quickly to ensure it’s still available once your business is ready to launch. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, more than 5.5 million new businesses were registered in 2023—that’s a lot of names off the market, and finding out your business’ name was scooped up before you could register could turn into a major headache down the road.
Wedding planning businesses names
Wedding planning businesses help bring a new couple’s vision of their big day to life. A good wedding planning business name will reflect the type of clientele you wish to attract, whether it’s high-end black-tie affairs or casual, down-to-earth celebrations.
Professional wedding planning business names
- Ever After Events
- Legacy Weddings
- Timeless Weddings Co.
- Radiant Beginnings
- Elegance in Planning
- Harmony Weddings
- Refined Ceremonies
- Bridal Bliss Co.
- Wedded Perfection
- Classic Matrimony Co.
Trendy wedding planning business names
- White Veil Co.
- Mon Amour Events
- Modern Vows Collective
- Luxe Nuptials Studio
- Love in Bloom Events
- The Wedding Vault
- Happily Planned Co.
- Chic Matrimony Studio
- Golden Hour Weddings
- Forever After Studio
Catchy wedding planning business names
- I Do Creations
- Hitched & Happy Co.
- Kiss the Bride Events
- The Big Day Makers
- Ring & Rose Planning
- Happily Ever After Co.
- Wedding Bells Studio
- Vows & Vision
- The Aisle Experts
- Say Yes Events
Corporate event planning business names
Corporate event planning businesses can cover a lot of ground, focusing on anything from team-building workshops to yearly meetings and celebrations for individual employees. You’ll want to identify the types of businesses you wish to serve, and select a name that will appeal to those companies.
Professional corporate event planning names
- Executive Events Co.
- Prestige Corporate Planning
- Timeless Strategy Events
- Elevate Experiences
- Polished Planning Co.
- Refined Corporate Events
- Skyscraper Events
- Elite Occasions
- Cornerstone Event Solutions
- The Professional Event Group
Trendy corporate event planning names
- Boardroom to Ballroom
- The Corporate Collective
- Chic & Suite Events
- Visionary Planning Co.
- Luxe Office Gatherings
- Momentum Meetings
- Strategy & Style Events
- The Prestige Studio
- Corporate Chic Co.
- Elevation Experiences
Catchy corporate event planning names
- Work Hard, Party Harder
- Suit & Tie Soirees
- Desk to Dancefloor Events
- PowerPoint to Party Co.
- Biz Bash Experts
- Brainstorm Bash Co.
- CEO Celebrations
- The Corporate Crowd Co.
- From Work to Wow
- Team Dream Events
Social event planning business names
Social event planning businesses often have easygoing, funny names, but that isn’t necessarily a requirement. Understanding the types of social engagements you want to plan will guide you to the right tone for your social event planning business name.
Professional social event planning names
- Timeless Celebrations Co.
- Social Harmony Events
- Refined Gatherings Studio
- Pure Elegance Socials
- Luxe Affair Planning
- Radiant Occasions
- Signature Socials Co.
- Graceful Moments Events
- Elevated Gatherings
- The Social Refinery
Trendy social event planning names
- Cheers & Co.
- The Gathering Collective
- Vibe & Vision Events
- The Luxe Lounge Studio
- Bloom & Bliss Events
- Chic Social Co.
- Golden Hour Gatherings
- Elevated Moments Collective
- The Trendy Host Studio
- Aura Celebrations
Catchy social event planning names
- Party Perfect Studio
- Celebrate Good Times Co.
- The Social Butterflies
- Fab & Festive Events
- Gather & Glow Co.
- Confetti & Co.
- Smiles & Celebrations
- Happy Vibes Only
- Toast & Host Events
- Fun & Fancy Gatherings
Luxury event planning business names
A good luxury event planning business name exudes quality and professionalism. A luxury event planner will rarely rely on wordplay or humor to draw in customers, focusing instead on serious, high-end clientele.
Professional luxury event planning names
- Luxe Occasions Co.
- Opulent Events Studio
- Timeless Elegance Planning
- Graceful Gatherings Co.
- Pure Refinement Events
- Gilded Moments Studio
- Refined Occasions
- Signature Luxe Events
- Elevated Elegance Co.
- The Prestige Refinery
Trendy luxury event planning names
- Aura Luxe Events
- Radiance Collective
- Velvet Touch Occasions
- Chic & Luxe Gatherings
- The Golden Hour Studio
- Bloom & Grace Planning
- Elegant Edge Co.
- Luxe Fusion Collective
- Modern Luxe Studio
- Glow & Glam Events
Catchy luxury event planning names
- Glam Gatherings
- Fancy & Fabulous Co.
- Luxe Occasions
- Glitter & Grace Events
- Shine Bright Planning
- The Gilded Party Co.
- Fancy Feels Studio
- Glam Goals Events
- Luxe to the Max
- Sparkle Occasions
Party planning business names
Party planning companies cover all sorts of events, and their names can be as varied as their clientele. As with any business, identifying your audience will guide your tone in selecting a name—kids’ party planners will want something a little more fun, while retirement parties or golden anniversaries might call for a more serious approach.
Professional party planning names
- Harmony Party Studio
- Refined Celebrations Co.
- Signature Gatherings
- Polished Parties Co.
- The Celebration Collective
- Timeless Joy Studio
- Graceful Events Co.
- Elevated Celebrations
- The Party Refinery
- Confetti Affair Planning
- Premier Party Planners
Trendy party planning names
- Confetti Chic Studio
- Cheers Collective
- Glow Up Events
- Party in Bloom
- Radiant Gatherings
- Modern Party Studio
- The Luxe Bash Collective
- Celebration Vibes Co.
- Urban Occasions
- Trendy Toasts
Catchy party planning names
- Party Like a Pro
- Let’s Celebrate Co.
- Festive Feels Studio
- Good Vibes Events
- Confetti & Balloons Co.
- Happy Day Planners
- Let’s Get This Party Started
- Party Dreams Studio
- The Celebration Crew
- The Main Event Studio
Nonprofit event planning business names
Nonprofit event planners often have to consider their clients’ needs to raise funds at events, and should aim for a down-the-middle approach to naming that has the lowest possible likelihood of perturbing potential customers. The nonprofit space is typically not the right venue for taking risks with a name, and nonprofit event planners should consider this when making their selection.
Professional nonprofit event planning names
- Legacy Events Co.
- Heartfelt Harmony Planning
- Radiant Causes Studio
- Purposeful Gatherings
- Mission Forward Events
- Refined Giving Co.
- Elevated Purpose Studio
- Graceful Fundraisers
- Polished Nonprofit Events
- Compassionate Connections
Trendy nonprofit event planning names
- Glow for Good
- The Giving Collective
- Vibes & Vision Events
- Chic Cause Studio
- Shine for Change
- Trendy Together Co.
- Purposeful Vibes Studio
- Mission Makers Events
- Radiant Heart Collective
- The Trendy Cause Studio
Catchy nonprofit event planning names
- Fundraise & Celebrate
- Charity Charmers Co.
- Giving & Glowing Events
- The Heart Party Co.
- Raise the Fun Events
- Good Times, Great Causes
- Events for Impact
- Do Good Gatherings
- Smile & Give Events
- The Purpose Party Co.
Destination event planning business names
Destination event planning combines elements from luxury event business with some of the fun-loving tendencies of party planning. A good destination event planning business name reflects the types of destinations the business works with, along with the joy and excitement of traveling.
Professional destination event planning names
- Luxe Destination Events
- Elevated Journey Studio
- Refined Travel Occasions
- The Destination Refinery
- Pure Elegance Journeys
- Signature Abroad Co.
- Timeless Travels Studio
- Radiant Horizons Events
- Graceful Getaways Co.
- The Luxe Destination Studio
Trendy destination event planning names
- Passport to Party
- The Wanderlust Collective
- Glow & Go Events
- Chic Travels Studio
- Destination Dreams Co.
- Blissful Abroad Events
- The Luxe Voyage Studio
- Radiance Around the World
- Modern Getaways Collective
- Golden Horizon Events
Catchy destination event planning names
- Jetset & Celebrate
- Party on the Go Co.
- Wander & Wonder Events
- Beach & Bliss Bash
- Toasts Abroad Studio
- The Travel Party Crew
- Tropics & Toasts Co.
- Adventures & Occasions
- Globetrotting Gatherings
- Bon Voyage Celebrations
How to choose an event management company name
Choosing the right business name is a critical step in developing your business’ brand and identity. A well-crafted name will reflect your company’s values and the services it provides, and most importantly will be a unique identifier for the niche you carve out in the event planning industry.
Consider your niche and audience
What works for one company’s name might be totally inappropriate for another, and it’s important to think about your business’ unique position in the market before settling on a name. Our data-gathering tools make honing in on your target audience easier than ever, allowing you to tailor your name and branding to your customers.
If your audience is young and fun-loving, you might choose a light-hearted name that appeals to their sense of humor. If your event planning business serves a more buttoned-up, international business clientele, you’ll want to make sure your name reflects that.
Whatever the nature of your event planning business and your audience, our AI-powered name generator is equipped to provide a variety of options to suit your needs.
Choose a memorable event planning business name
Your company’s name is your first chance to stand out among your competitors, and choosing a memorable name will make it easier to establish brand recognition among your potential customers. Choose something creative or noteworthy that’s more likely to stick in customer’s minds while still conveying your business’ core messaging.
Selecting a memorable name is also a balancing act between establishing a close connection to your business’ products and leaving room for expansion in the future. If your company name is too narrowly focused on one particular product, it can be harder to grow into new markets and new products. It’s best to choose a name that represents your company’s long-term goals and values, rather than zooming in too closely on one particular aspect of the business.
Follow government guidelines for business names
There are legal requirements for business names at the federal level, and many states also require certain criteria to be met when choosing a name.
The most prominent legal requirement for business names is that the name must be unique. In some states this requirement prohibits businesses in the same industry from sharing a name, while other states prohibit businesses of any kind from sharing names.
Business names are also prohibited from using certain words based on their industry and public decency standards. While it might be a no-brainer that a business name shouldn’t include profanity, it’s not just bad for business—in most cases, it’s probably illegal, too.
The list of restricted words don’t just stop at profanity, though. In many places, certain keywords like “bank” or “pharmacy” are reserved for businesses in that industry and might require specific licenses and certifications before they can be used.
There are also requirements for certain types of business structures when choosing a name. Businesses are also typically required to include a signifier of how the company is organized in the name, like “LLC” for limited liability company names or “Corp.” for corporations.
Check your business name’s availability
Once you have some ideas for a business name, you need to check that it hasn’t already been registered in the state in which you plan to incorporate. We offer a convenient business name checker tool to ensure your prospective name won’t run into any conflicts once you’re ready to register.
How to reserve your event planning business name
Reserving your chosen name is just one part of the process of registering your business, and it’s easiest to complete the entire process all at once. Our business registration services make setting up your business as simple and straightforward as possible, allowing you to focus on the important details of running your business without getting bogged down in paperwork.
While you’re setting up your event planning business’ legal structure and completing important tasks like choosing a strong business name, it’s a good idea to also register the appropriate elements of a strong online presence for your company. This includes things like registering a domain name and ensuring memorable social media handles for your business are still available in order to ensure your web presence will accurately reflect the name you’ve chosen.
FAQs
What tools can help me brainstorm an event planning business name?
Aside from our business name generator, you might find inspiration for a business name in a wide variety of places. Some companies choose an identifiable quality of their headquarters’ location, like a prominent landmark or distinctive piece of geography. Others rely on unique phrases related to their business’ industry. Even something as simple as a thesaurus can provide inspiration when looking for the perfect business name.
What should I avoid when naming my event planning business?
There are many pitfalls to avoid when selecting a name for your business. It’s important to avoid choosing a name which is too generic or too hyper specific, or one which doesn’t accurately reflect the nature of your company’s offerings. The wrong name can confuse customers who don’t make the connection between what your business is called and what it offers. It’s best to avoid obscure, niche terminology unless you’re absolutely certain it will resonate with your target audience.
It’s also important to choose a tone that reflects your desired audience. A funny, clever name might be great for a wedding event planning company, but that same name would be entirely inappropriate for a company which organizes memorial services.
Where can I find state-by-state regulations for choosing a business name?
Every state is different, but most states administer business name regulations through their Secretary of State’s office. In many places, the Secretary of State will have a specific division for handling these matters, and that division can often serve as a powerful tool for helping to navigate the requirements for business names in that jurisdiction.
If you are unsure of what restrictions are in place in your area, a quick online search will typically point you in the right direction.
Is it possible to change my business name?
While it is possible to change your business’ name, it’s usually not a good idea to make the switch without a very good reason. Abandoning your name also means abandoning all of the brand equity you’ve built with past, current, and future customers.
If you determine it’s absolutely necessary to change your name, you’ll need to follow a checklist provided by the IRS to ensure you’ve completed the process correctly and have up-to-date information in their system, along with updating all of your internal documentation and things like domain names, social media handles, and marketing materials.