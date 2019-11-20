Getting to know your bargain and sale deed

Does your pending real estate transfer involve a bargain and sale deed? If so, you need to understand how this document may affect your legal rights.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Updated on: February 14, 2023
If you are purchasing property that was the subject of foreclosure, a tax sale, or the estate of a deceased person, you may encounter a document known as a bargain and sale deed. Such deeds are most commonly used in Colorado, New York, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming. In such a transaction, you need to understand the limitations of such a deed.
To understand a bargain and sale deed, you should first understand some basic information about property transfers in general. Although state law determines the exact requirements for a deed, any deed—including a bargain and sale deed—should contain the following information:
State laws also often require that a deed be signed by two witnesses and that the signatures be notarized.
There are several types of deeds. Which type is used depends upon the nature of the transfer. The differences between them relate to guaranties, also called warranties or covenants, that the grantor makes regarding the quality of the title being transferred. These warranties generally fall into two categories: warranties regarding the grantor's ownership of the property and warranties regarding claims against the property. Claims, also called encumbrances, are types of title problems, such as mechanic's liens for repairs or improvements to the property, judgment liens for lawsuits against prior owners, or title, boundary, or easement disputes.
The most common deeds used in most states are:
In its most basic form, a bargain and sale deed includes a warranty that the grantor has title to the property but does not guarantee that the property is free of claims. This is known as a bargain and sale deed without covenants. From the grantee's perspective, this is better than a quitclaim deed but not as good as a warranty deed. If a bargain and sale deed specifically states one or more additional guarantees, it is known as a bargain and sale deed with covenants, which makes it similar to a special warranty deed.
Bargain and sale deeds are most often used when property is transferred pursuant to a foreclosure, tax sale, or settlement of the estate of a deceased person. They may also be used in the same situations as a quitclaim deed, although they give the grantee a little more protection.
Generally, a grantor would prefer to use a bargain and sale deed because it limits their liability. In contrast, a grantee would prefer a general warranty deed because it gives them the most protection possible.
If you are taking title to property with a bargain and sale deed, you need to understand that you are accepting the risk that there may be claims against the property. If any warranties or covenants are included in the deed, you should read them carefully to be sure you understand them.
By accepting transfer with a bargain and sale deed, you cannot sue the grantor if some type of claim arises, unless it is specifically covered by a covenant in the deed. To reduce the chances of a problem, you may want to look into obtaining a title search and title insurance.
