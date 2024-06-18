Hiring a postnuptial agreement lawyer: Do you need one?

If you or your spouse has acquired a large debt or new asset, you might want a postnuptial agreement lawyer to help you create a marital contract.
by Page Grossman
Page is a writer and strategist who covers finances and entrepreneurship, among other topics. In her spare time, she ...
Legally reviewed by Allison DeSantis
Allison is the Director of Product Counsel at LegalZoom, advising and providing leadership to internal teams on the d...
Updated on: July 10, 2024
You’re happily married, and your relationship is going perfectly. What could you possibly want with a postnuptial agreement?
There are many reasons that couples decide to sign a postnup. They might include:
Life continues to change and grow during your relationship. Any of these big financial transitions can spur you and your spouse to seek the help of a lawyer with experience in writing postnuptial agreements, creating a fair and equitable postnup for both spouses.
While postnups aren’t often considered the height of romance, they offer both you and your spouse protection and a promise that all shared property will be divided in a way you both agree to in the event of a divorce.
A postnuptial agreement is a legal contract that a married couple can agree to which addresses the separation of assets, property, and debts after they are legally wed, but prior to a divorce settlement. A postnuptial agreement might also be called a postnup or postmarital contract.
Prenuptial agreements and postnups are both marital agreements and are similar in structure. The main difference between the two documents is that postnuptial agreements are signed after marriage, while prenuptial agreements are signed before a couple gets married.
A postnup agreement lawyer is an attorney who specializes in the creation, negotiation, and enforcement of postnuptial agreements. They can help you write a postnuptial agreement to ensure that your agreement is equitable and fair and help you enforce the agreement upon divorce if necessary.
You might seek out a postnuptial lawyer for:
First and foremost, a postnup agreement lawyer can offer you legal advice. A postnuptial agreement is a legal document and must, therefore, meet certain standards to be enforceable. A lawyer can ensure that your agreement meets those standards.
It is recommended that both parties who enter into the agreement retain their own separate legal counsel. Each party having their own lawyer to represent their interests helps ensure that the agreement is fair and equitable to both parties. If, for any reason, you don’t get an attorney, you’ll need to waive your right to a lawyer in writing in the postnuptial agreement.
One of the major requirements that must be met for postnuptial agreements to be legally enforceable is that both partners fully disclose their financial assets, properties, and debts prior to signing the agreement. They must disclose both marital and separate property. This is known as a full and fair disclosure.
As a postnuptial agreement deals with the equitable distribution of assets and debts, if one partner hides some of their finances or bank accounts, it's not possible for the agreement to be entered into knowingly and willingly.
A lawyer can help ensure you’ve asked all the right questions and are fully disclosing your own assets, as well as making sure your spouse does the same.
A postnup is an agreement to the division of assets in the event of a divorce. This means you and your spouse must agree upon who would retain which assets. This can be complicated and messy. An attorney can help you and your spouse negotiate and come to a fair and equitable agreement.
As lawyers, postnuptial agreement attorneys specialize in writing documents that are legally enforceable. Because a postnup is a legal agreement, this can be helpful. To be in line with the law, postnuptial agreements must meet certain criteria. The best person to ensure that happens is a lawyer. Hiring a lawyer to draft and review your postnuptial agreement can save the headaches that might develop if you find out your agreement isn’t legally valid.
Your postnuptial agreement should be as unique as you and your spouse. A lawyer can help you to customize your agreement to meet your needs and unique finances. They can help you protect your separate assets and simplify the division of marital property.
If you are married and considering a postnuptial agreement, you might benefit from the help of a lawyer. If you and your spouse had a prenuptial agreement, but it's now out of date, you might also be interested in working with a lawyer to create a postnup.
While you can write your own postnup agreement, it’s important that it meets all of the legal requirements to be valid. This can be a challenge without the help of an experienced lawyer.
Hiring a postnup attorney ensures that your postnup is fair, valid, and tailored to you and your spouse and gives you the peace of mind that when you need it, it’s there.
If you’re interested in working with a lawyer who specializes in postnuptial agreements, here are some tips for finding just the right person.
If you're considering writing a postnuptial agreement for you and your spouse, working with lawyers that you both trust to create an equitable and enforceable agreement can make the process easier. A good recommendation or online review can be the first step to finding the right person to create your valid postnuptial agreement.
The difference between prenuptial and postnuptial agreements is simple. It depends on when the agreement was signed. A contract signed before marriage is a prenuptial agreement, while a contract signed after marriage is a postnuptial agreement.
Similar to when drafting and signing a prenuptial agreement, it's recommended that each half of the couple gets their own attorney for drawing up a postnuptial agreement. This ensures that both parties are being represented fairly and that the agreement is as equitable as possible.
The most critical factors that must be met for postnuptial agreements to be legally valid include:
Marital assets are any property that is shared between two people who are married. In most states, any property that is acquired after two people are married is considered marital property.
Also, property that was acquired prior to marriage, but has been commingled and treated as shared during the relationship, can change from separate property to shared.
