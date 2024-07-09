How does a percentage lease work?

A percentage lease agreement is common among landlords and tenants in the retail commercial real estate world. Is it right for your business?
by Danny Bradbury
Danny is a print journalist, editor, documentary filmmaker, and podcast presenter. He has edited several magazines co...
Updated on: July 14, 2024 · 7 min read
Percentage rent leases are common in commercial real estate, especially in retail environments such as shopping centers. These variable rent agreements are useful for tenants' businesses but also have downsides. Read on to find out how percentage leases work.
A percentage lease is one of several possible commercial lease agreements. The tenant pays a base rent plus a percentage of their gross monthly sales for their retail space. The annual minimum base rent is typically lower than in a standard lease, thus reducing initial costs for the retail tenant. The property owner gets higher rental income when the tenant's business performs well, aligning the success of both parties.
Percentage leases are especially useful for tenants whose businesses thrive on foot traffic, such as clothing stores, restaurants, and specialty shops. They encourage the property owner to support a commercial tenant because their rental income correlates with the tenant's gross revenues. It's a mutual agreement in which both parties have a vested interest.
A percentage lease agreement has several components:
A typical percentage lease formula looks like this: Total rent = Base rent + (Percentage rate x Excess gross sales)
Here's an example:
Now we have all we need to calculate the total rent:
Percentage leases have plenty of pros and cons for both landlords and tenants. Here are some upsides and downsides to consider.
Here are some tips to help determine if a percentage lease is right for you as a tenant:
It's important to consider how much sales you expect throughout the year. A percentage lease is advantageous if sales figures vary seasonally, reducing your percentage rent.
A percentage lease is suitable for prime locations because it offers lower base rent than in a gross or net lease for the same property, making it more accessible. However, it's important to analyze your agreed upon base rent and predicted revenues to ensure you don't pay more rent than you would under other commercial leases.
A comprehensive financial forecast is crucial when considering a percentage lease. Anticipating various sales outcomes enables you to gauge how lease terms might impact your finances over time.
While a percentage lease can initially lower costs, if your business projections show significant growth, this arrangement will elevate percentage rent payments as your sales increase. This can affect your overall profitability, so evaluate if the potential increased cost aligns with your long-term financial strategy and growth expectations.
Staying abreast of current and anticipated market trends is essential. Variable percentage rent could pose financial risks in regions where consumer spending or foot traffic is dwindling.
Consult with a legal expert familiar with commercial real estate before you commit to a percentage lease. They will help you understand the nuances of the arrangement—such as how to balance base rent and percentage rent—and advocate for the best contractual agreement.
Your real estate attorney plays a crucial role in a percentage lease, ensuring the contract aligns with your business goals. Your attorney's overarching goal is to safeguard your interests by ensuring the lease terms are transparent, equitable, and conducive to your business's financial health.
Your real estate attorney uses your specific financial limits and long-term objectives to negotiate the most favorable terms, potentially including reduced base rent or modified percentage rate calculations.
A legal expert will focus on key terms such as securing a lower base rent and agreeing to the rate for the percentage rent calculations. They will help you to set a lower break even point or a higher break even point depending on your goals.
Your attorney will explain the terms and conditions in your commercial real estate rental contract. They will draft the terms to follow local, state, and federal laws. Their attention to detail will minimize the likelihood of future misunderstandings or legal disputes.
Work with your attorney to pinpoint any clauses that might be disadvantageous or excessively demanding. They will protect your interests by preparing counter-proposals.
A thorough review of the final lease draft is a vital part of your real estate attorney's job, ensuring that all terms discussed during negotiations are accurately reflected.
After final review, your attorney will supervise the signing process to satisfy all legal formalities, securing a legally binding contract.
The breakpoint sets the sales threshold above which a tenant must pay percentage rent beyond their initial base rent. The natural breakpoint is the annual base rent divided by the negotiated percentage of sales. Once sales exceed this breakpoint, the tenant pays additional percentage rent. An equitable break even point aligns the interests of both landlords and tenants.
A tenant whose gross revenue doesn't exceed the break even point only pays the fixed base rent agreed upon in the percentage lease. This structure benefits tenants by providing a predictable minimum rent cost during lower sales periods, reducing financial pressure and aligning rental expenses more closely with their revenue performance.
Percentage rent is typically paid quarterly or yearly to the property owner, but the tenant will periodically report their monthly sales to the landlord. Landlords can audit the tenant sales reports themselves or hire professional commercial lease auditing services. Auditors may use a variety of methods, like cross-checking the sales data provided to verify sales reports when calculating percentage rent.
Tenants can typically deduct both base and percentage rent payments as a business expense, potentially reducing taxable income. However, it's important for landlords and tenants to reach a mutual agreement on sales.
Retail tenants should keep thorough records of sales data and corresponding rent payments, as varying monthly business revenues will influence the amount of rent declared, and these figures will be audited under a commercial lease agreement. There are no implications for property taxes.
