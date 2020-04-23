How to collect and use customer feedback to improve your business

Customer feedback is more important than ever to businesses. What customer feedback should you gather, how can you do that, and what should you do with it? Here's what many small businesses are doing now.
by Sandra Beckwith
Updated on: March 30, 2023 · 3 min read
Customer feedback is more important than ever to businesses. Understanding customer needs, preferences, and satisfaction level is a top priority for businesses focused on success and growth, with one study noting that demand for customer feedback and intelligence will increase by 96% in 2020.
One reason for this is financial—a positive experience is so important to customers that 86% of them say they will pay more for a better customer experience.
Feedback is usually quantitative or qualitative. For example, quantitative feedback tells you how many of your customers are dissatisfied, while qualitative feedback tells you why they feel the way they do. Your first step is deciding what you want to learn and why. That will determine the right method. Common feedback options include:
The method you'll use to solicit customer feedback often depends not only on what type of information you need but the nature of the business and customer relationship. Some options include:
Look for trends in the data to do more of what works, less of what doesn't, and find ways to improve continually.
When Mocha Nola uncovered customer confusion about the brand during supermarket product sampling, the company took decisive action with a re-branding from the original name, Cacao Vita.
"The confusion came from many other products having similar names. In addition, people couldn't pronounce the word 'cacao,' " says Michele. The confusion extended to store employees, too. "When we would ask for our product, many workers couldn't tell us where it was, or got confused with the other brands," she adds.
Still, debating whether you should ask for customer feedback?
"Even if you don't listen to customer feedback, you can bet that Facebook, Google, and Yelp will. If you don't address customer feedback, these ratings will impact your business," says Shayne Sherman of technology blog TechLoris.
