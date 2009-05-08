Why your company needs a professional logo

Updated on: March 24, 2023 · 2 min read

Let's face it: We make judgments about people based on first impressions all the time.



You'd probably pass up an interview with a job candidate, for example, if the resume was written on a stained, wrinkled bar napkin. In fact, chances are, no matter how qualified or sincere the applicant may be, you'll probably choose to interview applicants with professional-looking resumes instead. The jobseeker may also wonder why he has trouble finding a job when he interviews well, has plenty of experience, and more than his share of skills.



The same principles apply to the first impression your business gives to potential customers, suppliers, and business partners. They will make quick judgments about whether or not to do business with you based partly on how professional you appear to them initially. Just as a business owner would pass on the bar-napkin applicant, so will customers move on and do business with someone else if they don't trust you initially, no matter how qualified you actually are.



But having a good logo is about more than just making a good first impression. It can have a lasting impact on your company. Here are some more reasons why having a good logo is essential:



Build initial trust

Before a customer walks in your store or logs on to your website, he or she has developed a first impression of your company, partly by based on your logo. If your logo is professional, customers are more likely to feel like your business is a professional one too.

Attract new customers. An effective, memorable logo can inspire customers to do business with you or remember you when the time is right. Make sure your business puts its best face forward by looking great on the outside.

Stand out from competitors. Flip through the phone book and you'll see a myriad of forgettable companies. Differentiating yourself from competitors with a logo is critical to winning over potential customers. After scoping out your competition, make sure you choose a logo design that will help you stand out.

Keep loyal customers. Don't let competitors tempt away your best customers. If your brand and your logo are solid, your customers will be less likely to try the new guy around the corner who has a spiffy image.

Build trust with professionalism. A professional logo will tell customers you're good at what you do. But a sloppy, boring, or poorly executed logo conveys lack of ability and know-how, which destroys trust and makes people feel less confident in your products or services.