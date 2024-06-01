How to conduct a Colorado business search

Updated on: June 3, 2024 · 4 min read

Next steps to start your business or LLC in Colorado

Conducting a business search in the state of Colorado is important to ensure a proposed business name has not already been taken by another business owner. A business search is a free, straightforward process and a crucial step when choosing a name for a new business.

Why conduct a Colorado entity search

The main reason to conduct a business name search is to determine if your preferred business name is legally available. Some prospective business owners may spend a lot of time and money on a potential name, only to find the name has been used by another business.

Colorado Secretary of State business search

The state's website offers online tools to perform a Colorado business name search. You can search for business names in the database by business name, trademark, ID, or document number. An important business search options disclaimer: The Secretary of State's office acts as a filing registry for businesses, according to the department's website. As a filing registry, the Secretary of State's office does not determine if a business is operating legally—only if a business name has been registered.

Here are the definitions of common search phrases:

Business name: What the business entity is called.

Trademark: A word, phrase, symbol, or design that identifies your goods or services.

Trade name: A trade name is also referred to DBA, or doing business as. A trade name is different than a "true name" of a business.

ID: A number assigned by the IRS to identify a business as a legally organized entity.

Document number: The 11-digit number identifying document.

If the state's office lacks results for your search, that means the business name is available. If the business name is in use, you'll see a link to its business records.

For example, if your proposed business name is "Cindy's Doughnuts," you will search for that name in the Colorado database. If you find a result with that name popping up, you will need to choose a different business name. If your search doesn't produce "Cindy's Doughnuts," that name is available for you to use for your business.

For more information, contact the Colorado Secretary of State office:

Website: www.coloradosos.gov

Address: 1700 Broadway #550, Denver, CO 80290

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

How to search by document number

Colorado's Secretary of State website also provides "advanced search" options to find a business. To search by an ID or document number, enter a document number, which has 11 digits, and select "Search." You can also search using a business's filing date.

The document number is listed on the History and Documents page on the website. Find the page by clicking on "Search the Database." Search the business entity and click on the business entity ID number on the Search Results page. Then click on View History and Documents on the Summary page.

If the office lacks results after these searches, the business name is available.

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network

There are new federal reporting obligations for businesses as of Jan. 1, 2024. The Corporate Transparency Act requires all businesses created in the U.S. to fill out a form with the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, unless one of 23 exceptions applies. The Secretary of State does not collect data from the federal reporting obligations of businesses. Visit the department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network website for more information on federal reporting obligations.

Important naming guidelines in Colorado

The state of Colorado has some requirements for naming an LLC. The business name must include "limited liability company," or the abbreviations "L.L.C." and "LLC." The business name must be distinguishable from other business entities and must not imply affiliation with federal or state organizations, such as the FBI or FDA. More information can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

Next steps to start your business or LLC in Colorado

After you conduct a business name search and decide on a business name, there are some more steps to finalize the LLC.

1. Choose a registered agent, the person who will be the point of contact at your business to receive legal documents.

2. Create and file the LLC's articles of organization for your business, an official document that establishes the LLC and status in the state.

3. Create an operating agreement that outlines how the business will be managed.

4. Get an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. The EIN will also allow you to open a business bank account.

FAQs

Here are some common queries regarding business name searches in Colorado.

Is the document number of a business the same as a state or federal ID number?

No, the document number is an 11-digit number assigned by the office of the Colorado Secretary of State. The document number is one of several ways to search for a business.

What if the search on the Secretary of State's business database lacks results?

If the office database doesn't show a business name, the business name is available.

Do existing businesses need to file federal reporting obligations?

Yes, both existing and new businesses must file. Visit the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Beneficial Ownership Information Report page for more information.

Do results from a business name search prove the legal status of the business?

No, a search that shows a business name only reveals it is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State, which acts as a filing registry. It does not prove the business is operating legally.

Related FAQs

Are attorneys required to trademark businesses for you?

No, you can create a trademark yourself.

Does a business need to register with the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network?

As of Jan. 1, 2024, the Corporate Transparency Act requires all U.S. companies to fill out a form with the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.