How to Conduct a Massachusetts Business Search

by Carolyn Albee
Updated on: August 7, 2024 · 5 min read
Starting a business is an exciting time. You’re probably brimming with possible names—but which one is right for your business? It’s essential to choose a name that’s unique, complies with state law, and has an available website domain. It all starts with a Massachusetts business search.
Whether you want to conduct a MA LLC search, corporation search, or nonprofit search, you’ll go through the Massachusetts Secretary of State (SOS) Corporations Division. Keep this contact information handy:
You can conduct an MA LLC lookup as well as other types of corporation searches for free, entirely online. Just follow these steps:
Conducting a Massachusetts entity search helps ensure your business name is unique and follows state regulations. Here’s why that’s important:
Before you conduct your MA business lookup, make sure your desired name follows state-specific requirements:
Even if your MA entity search reveals your name isn’t taken, you have a few other things to check off your to-do list:
Once you’ve completed your MA Secretary of State business search, you’ll need to complete a few other steps:
Get a local business license. Apply for a business license and any permits you need in the town where your business is located.
Conducting a thorough Massachusetts business lookup is essential when starting a new business. Whether you need to do a Massachusetts corporate search or are looking to start an LLC, using a service like LegalZoom's business search tool can streamline the process. Plus, we can help you take the next steps, like filing your articles of organization. Start your business search on LegalZoom today and bring your business idea to life.
If your business is a sole proprietorship with no employees, you don’t need to file with the Secretary of State. However, you do need to register with the state for tax purposes. All other businesses, including LLCs, limited partnerships, corporations, and nonprofits, need to register with the Secretary of State and get an EIN from the federal government.
Conduct a Massachusetts business lookup on the Secretary of State’s online database. Search by the name of the business entity, click on the name for more information, and you’ll see the owners and registered agents.
First do a Massachusetts LLC search to make sure your name is available. Then file a Certificate of Organization with the Secretary of State and pay the required filing fee.
