How to file a divorce in Nevada

In Nevada or elsewhere, divorce for any married couple will accomplish two things: (1) severing the marital relationship, and (2) dividing assets and debts. If one of them will be unable to be self-supporting after the divorce, the issue of alimony may also arise. If there are minor children, they will also need to resolve issues of child custody, visitation, and support.

Residency and where to file

To file for divorce in Nevada, one of the following must exist: (1) you or your spouse has been a resident of Nevada for at least six weeks, or (2) you and your spouse were domiciled in Nevada when the grounds for divorce occurred. Your domicile is your primary residence. You may be a resident of more than one state, but may only have one domicile (where you have your driver’s license, car and voter registration, etc.). You may file in the District Court in the county where either party resides, where you last lived together, or where the grounds for divorce occurred.

Procedures

The simplest procedure in Nevada is called a summary procedure, which may be used if all of the following conditions are met:

there are no minor children, and the wife is not pregnant, or the parties have a written custody and child support agreement

there is no community or jointly owned property, or the parties have a written agreement to divide all property and have executed all necessary transfer documents

the parties waive alimony, or have a written alimony agreement

the parties waive their rights to a written notice of decree of divorce, appeal, request for findings of fact and conclusions of law, and to move for a new trial

If you don’t qualify for the summary procedure, but your spouse will not contest any matters, you may file an uncontested divorce using the standard procedure. For either procedure, you would begin by filing a Complaint for Divorce, along with various supporting documents (such as a settlement agreement in the summary procedure). Copies of these documents are provided to your spouse. You will attend a court hearing, at which time the judge will make sure that all of your paperwork is in order, perhaps ask you a few questions, and enter your Decree of Divorce.

Grounds for divorce

Grounds for divorce are legally recognized reasons to get a divorce. This is the justification for severing the marital relationship. Nevada, like most states, has what are commonly called no-fault grounds for divorce, and one traditional fault-based ground. To get a no-fault divorce in Nevada you need to state in the Complaint for Divorce that “the parties are incompatible,” or “the parties have been living separate and apart without cohabitation for one year.”

The fault-based ground is insanity existing for at least two years before filing. In most cases, there is no reason to use this ground, since it adds complexity to the process by requiring proof.

Property division

Generally, under Nevada divorce law, each party may keep separate property, which is property:

acquired before marriage, or by gift or inheritance, or is income from such property

designated as separate property by written agreement of the parties

acquired after a decree of separate maintenance, or

acquired as personal injury damages

All other property is community property, which is divided equally, unless the judge “finds a compelling reason” for unequal division. If either party contributed separate property “to the acquisition or improvement” of joint property, reimbursement for all or part of the contribution might be ordered, after considering the intention of the parties in placing the property in joint tenancy, the length of the marriage, and any other relevant factor.

Alimony in Nevada

According to Nevada alimony law, absent an agreement of the parties, the questions of whether to award alimony, and the amount and duration of alimony, are determined by the court according to what is “just and equitable,” considering the following factors:

the financial condition of each party

the nature and value of the respective property of each party

each party’s contribution to any community or jointly held property

the duration of the marriage, and the standard of living during the marriage

each party’s income, earning capacity, age, and health

the career before the marriage of the party seeking alimony

any specialized training, or level of marketable skills attained during the marriage

the contribution of either party as homemaker

the award of property granted to the party seeking alimony, and

each party’s physical and mental condition as it relates to their financial condition, health, and ability to work

The court must also consider alimony for training or education relating to employment, by evaluating whether the party who would pay alimony obtained greater job skills or education during the marriage, and whether the party seeking alimony provided financial support to the other party’s job skills or education. If the court grants such alimony, it must set forth the time within which the party receiving alimony must commence the training or education.

Child custody in Nevada

If you and your spouse have any minor children, there will have to be a custody determination. This basically comes down to figuring out how the children’s time will be divided between the parents, and how decisions will be made. Any agreement on custody will be accepted by the judge unless it is determined not to be in the child’s best interest. If you cannot reach a custody agreement, the judge will decide the issue, after considering all relevant factors, including:

the wishes of the child, if the child is of sufficient age and capacity

which party is more likely to foster a close and continuing relationship between the child and the other party

the level of conflict between the parties

the ability of the parties to cooperate to meet the needs of the child

the mental and physical health of the parties

the physical, developmental, and emotional needs of the child

the nature of the relationship of the child with each party

the ability of the child to maintain a relationship with any sibling

any history of parental abuse or neglect of the child, or a sibling of the child

whether either party has engaged in an act of domestic violence against the child, a parent of the child, or any other person residing with the child, and

whether either party has committed an act of abduction against any child

Child support in Nevada

Child support is determined by guidelines in the Nevada Revised Statutes, Chapter 125B. The needs of the children are based on a percentage of the parties’ combined gross incomes (18% for one child, 25% for two children, 29% for three children, 32% for four children, and an additional 2% for each additional child). Each party’s share is equal to that party’s percentage of the parties’ combined income. The minimum is $100 per month per child (unless the judge finds the payor is unable to pay that amount), and a maximum of $500 per month per child. Any deviation, even if the parties agree, must be justified by considering the following factors:

the cost of health insurance, child care, and any special educational needs of the child

the age of the child

the legal responsibility of the parties for the support of others

the value of services contributed by either party

any public assistance paid to support the child

the amount of time the child spends with each party

any other necessary expenses for the benefit of the child, and

the relative income of both parents

Miscellaneous matters

The wife’s maiden or former name may be restored.

