How to file a small estate affidavit in Illinois

Illinois allows beneficiaries of small estates to file a small estate affidavit for easy distribution of assets. Find out how to qualify and how to fill out the form.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: January 31, 2023
Probating a will can be both expensive and time-consuming. Because of this, Illinois law allows estates that are valued at $100,000 or less to be transferred to heirs through what is called a small estate affidavit process. This procedure is less expensive and faster than a full probate proceeding.
To be able to use the small estate affidavit in Illinois, you must meet the following requirements:
Once you've made sure you meet these qualifications, you can complete the Illinois small estate affidavit.
Use the online small estate affidavit or obtain a copy from your local court. To complete the form:
Using the affidavit is simple. Once you've completed it, you don't need to file it with the court. You just give a copy of it to the companies or people holding the property you are seeking to transfer. This will notify them that they can release the property to you.
Having the right estate planning documents in place—before they are needed—is another way you show your loved ones that you care, and is critical, whether the deceased's estate is large or small.
