How to file a small estate affidavit in Texas

Because probate proceedings can be expensive and time-consuming, Texas has provided a small estate affidavit procedure for decedents with small estates. Find out who qualifies and how to file this affidavit.
Ready to start your estate plan?
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: January 31, 2023 · 3 min read
Because probating a will can be expensive and take many months, states often provide an exception to the probate process for estates below a certain size. In Texas, however, a small estate affidavit is offered only where there is no will (also referred to as dying intestate) and for estates with a value of $75,000 or less. With some simple paperwork, your loved one's estate can be distributed without a costly court proceeding.
To be able to file a small estate affidavit in Texas for a loved one, when no will was executed, you must be a person who would inherit under Texas intestacy law (this is generally the spouse and children, or other close relatives if there are no spouse or children). If the only person who can inherit is a minor, then either the other legal parent of the child (if the parents are not married) or the child's guardian or next of kin can file the affidavit on their behalf.
To qualify for this expedited procedure:
Each county has its own specific form for the small estate affidavit, so obtain the form from the website or office of the probate court in the county in which your loved one was a resident. Although each form is slightly different, they all require the following information:
The affidavit must be signed by:
In addition to the small estate affidavit form, you must also file an affidavit of heirship, which is a state form (but might be included with the local form) and must be completed by a disinterested third party who will not inherit from the estate. The form must include:
The witnesses must sign the form in the presence of a notary. Once you complete the small estate affidavit and the affidavit of heirship, you must file them with the clerk of the court at the probate court in the county where the deceased was a resident. Some courts require a copy of the death certificate to be filed with the forms. The fee to file the forms will vary by county. The judge must approve the small estate affidavit for it to be valid. Once the form is approved, you can use it to request distributions of assets that were owned by the deceased and are being held by companies or people.
As stated above, the Texas small estate affidavit applies only where there was no will in place. In order to avoid the need to follow these procedures, you may want to work with an online services provider to help ensure all estate planning documents are accurate and up-to-date.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read