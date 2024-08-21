How to File for Child Custody in Georgia

In Georgia, establishing child custody requires several steps, including filing a petition and parenting plan with the court. Find out more about the process.
Find out more about divorce
Excellent
by Christine Funk, J.D.
Christine Funk graduated cum laude from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and has a bachelor's degree fro...
Updated on: August 21, 2024 · 3 min read
In Georgia, as in other states, courts make child custody determinations based on the best interests of the child or children. The state of Georgia believes that a close and ongoing parent-child relationship is vital to children's best interests. Additionally, Georgia recognizes the value of providing and maintaining continuity in the child's life as part of the child's best interests.
The steps to get child custody include filing a petition, developing a parenting plan, and going to court. Check out the guidelines below to help you get through the Georgia process.
If you are divorcing, the petition for child custody is usually included in the divorce papers. If you are seeking to modify a current custody arrangement or formalize a custody arrangement, file a petition for change of custody in the county superior court of the custodial parent's residence. If you are seeking a change in custody, you must provide proof to a “material change in family circumstances" that directly impact your child's well-being and best interests.
You must file the petition with the court and serve it on your child's other parent. You may use a process server or the sheriff's office to serve the papers.
Your child's other parent has the right to object to the request for a change in custody or propose an alternate solution.
Create a parenting plan for the child or children. Ideally, this will be done as a joint proposal from both parents. However, if the parents cannot agree about what's in the child's best interests, each parent may create their own proposed parenting plan. The plan must keep the state's guiding principles in mind: close and ongoing parent-child relationships with each parent, and providing and maintaining continuity in the child's life. A plan where one parent has full and complete custody and the other parent only sees the child every other weekend is unlikely to be considered acceptable.
The parenting plan must account for where the child will sleep and which parent the child will be with for every day of the year. This includes plans for holidays, school breaks, vacations, birthdays, and other special occasions throughout the year. Because children's needs change as they grow, the parenting plan must anticipate this and demonstrate their recognition of their child's changing needs. Plans should take this into account, so that the need for future modifications are kept to a minimum.
It must also address transportation arrangements for the child, and how these costs will be paid. Finally, it must include an agreement about how one parent can contact the child when the child is with the other parent.
If you and your child's other parent agree on a parenting plan, file it with the court in accordance with the date set by the court. If you and your child's other parent do not agree on a plan, file your individual proposed parenting plan with the court. If you fail to file your it with the court, or you fail to provide proper service of your parenting plan on the other party, the court may simply adopt the other parent's plan.
If you are in agreement, this step may not require a court appearance. However, if your county requires a court appearance even when there is an agreement, you will need to make a court appearance. If the parties cannot agree, the court will hold a hearing to determine child custody issues. Because this hearing requires complying with the rules of evidence and the rules of court, consider hiring an attorney.
Remember that it's critical to keep the child's best interests in mind when deciding on custody in Georgia. During the custody process, remain calm and civil and try to be as cooperative as possible with the other parent. Also, custody order can be modified, so if the arrangement doesn't work for your child, you can request a change with the court in future.
You may also like
How to Get Sole Custody of a Child
July 28, 2024 · 3min read
What Happens at an Emergency Custody Hearing?
An emergency child custody hearing is a rush hearing on a custody issue that has an immediate effect on your child's well-being. Here's what to expect from the process.
August 16, 2024 · 2min read
Annulment vs. Divorce: What’s the Legal Difference?
When it comes to ending a marriage, you can get an annulment or divorce. Learn more about the differences between the two.
August 15, 2024 · 9min read