How to Get a Legal Name Change in Illinois

From marriage (and divorce) to gender identity and simply not liking your name, there are many reasons you might want to know how to legally change your name in Illinois. While the process is the same for everyone, you should learn about what’s required and the challenges you may run into when seeking a name change in Illinois.
The very first step is to determine if you can change your name at all. You’ll have to meet a few requirements for a legal name change in Illinois:
The Request for Name Change form includes details about your current legal name, the new name you want, birth date, place of birth, criminal history, and reasons for the change. There’s also space for your spouse’s information, but you only need to fill that out if they also want to change their name.
The Publication Notice of Court Date for Request for Name Change provides information that must be published in a local newspaper for three consecutive weeks. There are a few situations in which you might not need to use this form and instead would file a Motion to Waive Notice & Publication, which we’ll discuss below.
After your hearing, the judge will complete the Order for Name Change to officially grant or deny your name change request. You can bring it with you to your hearing to speed up the process. This court order includes the judge’s decision and any additional instructions or conditions you must follow.
If publishing your name change request could put you at risk of harm, you should use the Motion to Waive Notice & Publication instead of the Publication Notice. This form explains your situation and requests a court order to waive the requirement to publish your name change notice.
The judge will fill out the Order on Motion to Waive Notice & Publication to either grant or deny your request that you not give public notice of your name change. If the court order is granted, you won’t need to publish your name change request in a newspaper.
Changing your legal name in Illinois involves several steps, including attending a court hearing. An attorney can help you navigate the process and prepare for the hearing.
Start by completing the Request for Name Change and filing it with the circuit court in your county. In most cases, you’re required to electronically file (e-file) your court papers for civil matters like a name change in Illinois. However, if you have a disability, don’t have internet or computer access, or don’t speak English well, you can fill out a Certification for Exemption from eFiling and bring it in person to your circuit court.
If you electronically file forms with the court, you might be able to choose your own hearing date and time. Otherwise, the court will assign one to you when they receive your request. Your hearing will usually be scheduled six weeks to a couple of months after you file your Request for Name Change.
If publishing your name change request could put you at risk, you should file a Motion to Waive Notice & Publication at the same time as your Request for Name Change. Examples include concerns about domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault, or discrimination. You’ll need to attend a separate hearing and bring evidence supporting your concerns, such as an Order of Protection or police reports. You can also have witnesses testify. If the judge approves and grants the waiver, you can skip the publication step.
If you don’t request or receive a notice waiver, you must publish a notice of your legal name change. Fill out the Publication Notice of Court Date for Request for Name Change form and send it to a local newspaper, which will need to publish the notice for three weeks in a row. You can then request a Certificate of Publication, which you’ll file with the clerk’s office before your hearing. If this requirement was waived or you’re changing your name back after a Judgment for Dissolution of Marriage (a divorce) or Declaration of Invalidity of Marriage (an annulment), you don’t need to publish notice.
Attend your scheduled court hearing. Bring your driver’s license or other identification and your Request for Name Change, Certificate of Publication, and Order for Name Change with the top part filled out. You should also bring any other documents, like your divorce papers or records showing felonies that were discharged more than ten years ago.
During the hearing, you may be placed under oath, and the judge will ask you questions and bring up any objections to your legal name change. If you think someone might object or if you have a criminal history, an attorney can be key to how to change your name in Illinois.
If the court approves your request, the judge will complete and sign the Order for Name Change you brought with you. After the hearing, you’ll still need to get certified copies of this court order from the clerk’s office. Only certified copies serve as official proof of your new legal name, and you’ll need them to update your records.
Your job isn’t done once you’ve learned how to change your last name in Illinois. You still need to inform various agencies and organizations to update your name. Here are some of the most important agencies to check off your name change checklist:
Learning how to legally change your name in Illinois can be complex, especially if you have a criminal history, need to waive the publication of notice, or you’re a minor. Having an experienced attorney take the lead can streamline the name change process and help you avoid potential legal issues. LegalZoom’s name change service gives you confidence in your next chapter so you can move forward legally and personally.
The time it takes to legally change your name in Illinois varies depending on how busy the Illinois courts are in your district. Generally, it takes at least two months and can take up to four months to change your name. An attorney can help you file the change forms correctly and streamline the process.
The cost of a name change in Illinois can vary by county, but the filing fee is usually around $300. In Lake County, for example, it’s $334, while in Cook County, which contains Chicago, it’s $388. There might also be fees to change your name on various records. For example, changing your name on your birth certificate requires a $15 fee.
Yes, your name change petition can be denied. Common reasons include fraudulent intent, if you have a felony on your record within the past 10 years, or if your forms are incomplete.
You might not need to publish notice if privacy concerns or safety issues are involved. You also don’t need to publish notice if you got a divorce or annulment and you want to legally change
your name back to what it was before you were married.
