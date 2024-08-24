How to Legally Change Your Name in Kentucky

Getting a legal name change in Kentucky doesn't have to be complicated. Though some steps differ depending on the reason for your name change, here's everything you need to know.
by Larissa Bodniowycz, J.D.
Updated on: August 24, 2024
If you're a resident of Kentucky and you want to change your last name or your child's last name as a matter of personal preference or as a result of a marriage or divorce, you can generally do so if you follow these procedures.
If you're over the age of 18, the process for changing your name is relatively simple.
If you're requesting a name change in connection with a marriage, you can skip the above petition process and simply request the name change on your marriage license application. A certified copy of your marriage certificate is then used as proof of your name change.
Similarly, if you're changing your name after a divorce, you can include the name change request as part of your divorce petition. Once approved, the judge can include your new legal name in the final divorce decree. That certified document can be used as proof for updating your name with other government agencies. If you didn't make the name change request during divorce proceedings though, you will have to follow the name change petition process above.
Once you have your legal name changed in Kentucky, you then need to contact other government offices and change your name on other legal documents, such as your social security card, passport, and driver's license. You must first request a new social security card through the Social Security Administration (SSA), as you need your new social security card prior to changing your driver's license.
Under Kentucky law, you must notify the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) within 10 days of changing your name. To get a new license, you must show the DMV proof of your name change in the form of your court order. You must also provide your new social security card to prove that you have already updated your name with the SSA.
If you're seeking to change a minor's name, the process is more complicated. You must file the same Petition for Name Change Form (AOC-295), but you need to state that you are filing on behalf of a minor. If both parents consent to the name change, they can each sign the form as petitioners.
If one parent does not consent to the name change or is unavailable to sign the petition, the petitioning parent must give proper legal notice to the opposing or unavailable parent to allow them to object to the change in court. The petitioning parent must give notice to the other parent by certified mail or personal service.
If one of the parents does not consent to the name change, the court holds a hearing. The court considers both sides and the reasons for the name change and issues a ruling either approving or denying the petition.
Although it may be your first time changing yours or your child's name, name changes in Kentucky are common. You can use a legal service provider with experience preparing name change documentation to help you through the process.
