How to Get a Legal Name Change in Florida

Updated on: August 16, 2024 · 9 min read

Where to update your name after a Florida name change

Whether you’re getting married or divorced, want to change your name for personal reasons, or want to change the name of a minor, your reason for getting a legal name change in Florida determines the steps you need to take to change it.

Let’s walk through a few different scenarios in which you may want to change your name.

Name change after marriage in Florida

Before getting married, you need to apply for a marriage license. You and your spouse will each need to have two forms of identification, including a valid government-issued photo ID, to complete the marriage license application. You will also need to provide your Social Security number (or alien registration number), but an actual copy of your Social Security card is not required.

After you receive your marriage license and get married, your new name will be on your marriage certificate. A marriage certificate functions as proof of marriage.

How to get a FL marriage license

The steps to getting a Florida marriage license include filling out an application, listing your new name on the application, and filing the marriage license with the county clerk.

Fill out a marriage license application. You can visit your local government website to find instructions on how to apply for a marriage license. Some locations allow you to apply online, or you can visit the county clerk’s office to apply in person. You and your spouse must apply for a license in person at the same time. If you are a Florida resident, you must either wait three days for the license to go into effect, or participate in a premarital preparation course to waive the waiting period. List the new last name on the application. A marriage license application typically includes information about any previous marriages and when they were dissolved. Make sure to put your new last name on the application. Once you have filled out the application, you will need to pay an application fee of $86 unless you completed the premarital preparation course, in which case the application fee is reduced to $61. You have 60 days from the date the marriage license is issued to get married. File the marriage license in county court. Whoever presides over the wedding ceremony is typically responsible for returning the marriage license to the county clerk’s office, where it is filed and recorded. You should ensure that the license has been returned to the county clerk within 10 days of the wedding. Receive your marriage license. You may be able to search for, download, and print copies of your marriage license online or contact the records department to request a certified copy. Use the marriage certificate as proof of name change. After you get married, the county clerk is responsible for forwarding the marriage record to the Bureau of Vital Statistics, which typically takes around 60 days. You can order a Florida marriage certificate through the Bureau of Vital Statistics, or if you need immediate proof of marriage, contact the county clerk where the marriage license was issued.

Change your name with government agencies

After you receive your marriage license, you will need to notify the following agencies:

Social Security. You will need to contact your local Social Security Administration (SSA) office to get a new Social Security card.

You will need to contact your local Social Security Administration (SSA) office to get a new Social Security card. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. You must bring your original marriage certificate to the local office to update your state ID or driver’s license and your title(s) and registration(s) within 30 days of changing your name. Note that you need to change your name with the SSA and wait 24-48 hours before changing your name with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

You must bring your original marriage certificate to the local office to update your state ID or driver’s license and your title(s) and registration(s) within 30 days of changing your name. Note that you need to change your name with the SSA and wait 24-48 hours before changing your name with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Supervisor of Elections. You should get in touch with the Supervisor of Elections to change your voter registration information so that it reflects your new name.

You should get in touch with the Supervisor of Elections to change your voter registration information so that it reflects your new name. Military Reserve Commanding Officer. If you are a service member, you will need to let the commanding officer know that you have changed your name.

You may also need to notify the post office, county property office (if you are a homeowner), Department of Veterans Affairs (if you are a veteran), and the State Department (if you have a passport).

Name change after divorce in Florida

If your divorce decree includes a provision for a name change, you can start contacting government agencies to update your name. You should check with each agency to ensure that you have the supporting documents needed—such as a birth certificate, Social Security card, and proof of address—before updating your name.

Amend your divorce decree

If your divorce decree does not include a name change provision, you can try to amend it. You should speak with your attorney and the court that handled your divorce to find out if you can amend the divorce decree.

If the court doesn’t allow amendments or if you want to change your name to something other than your former name after the divorce, you can petition for a court order to change your name.

Change your name with government agencies

You will need to notify the SSA of your name change to get a new Social Security card. Twenty-four to forty-eight hours after changing your name with the SSA, you can bring your divorce decree and any other required documents to your local Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles office to update your state ID or Florida driver’s license.

How to petition for a name change in Florida

People change their names for many reasons, including personal preference, to align with their gender identity, and to better reflect their heritage.

If you want to change your name for personal reasons, you will need to file a petition to explain to the court why you want a name change.

The 7-step petition process

Have your fingerprints taken. Your fingerprints will be used for a criminal history background check. Fill out legal documents. You will need to complete a Florida Petition for Change of Name and a Final Judgment Change of Name. Notarize the petition. You should sign the name change petition in front of a notary public or deputy clerk and then make copies of it. File the petition. Next, you will need to go to your local courthouse to file the documents with the Clerk of Court and pay any required fees, after which your hearing will be scheduled. Attend a name change hearing. Be sure to bring your documents and IDs to your hearing. If the judge agrees to the name change, they will sign a name change order. Get certified copies. You can request certified copies after the petition has been filed by the court. Change the name with government agencies. Finally, you will need to update your name with government agencies such as the SSA and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Name change of a minor in Florida

There are several steps to take if you’re a parent or legal guardian who wants to change the name of a minor child in Florida, including submitting required court papers, getting fingerprinted, and attending a name change hearing.

The child name change process

If both parents consent to the name change request and are residents of the county where the name change is being requested, they can both file as petitioners. However, it only takes one parent or guardian to get the process started.

Get a certified copy of the minor’s birth certificate. Parents can get a copy of their child’s birth certificate through the Bureau of Vital Statistics, their local county health department, or VitalChek, a Florida Department of Health contracted vendor. Have fingerprints taken. Unless the requested name change is a former name, each adult petitioner must get fingerprinted for a state and national criminal history check. Each petitioner is responsible for paying for the fingerprinting and background checks. Fill out and notarize legal documents. You will need to fill out the Petition for Name Change of Minor Children form, print it in black ink, get the petition notarized, and make copies. Note that parents who want to change their child’s name due to adoption, divorce, or paternity action that has not yet been finalized should request the name change as part of their existing case. File the petition. You can file the original petition with the Clerk of the Circuit Court in the county where you live. You cannot request a hearing until the fingerprints have been filed and the clerk of court has received the background check results, which can take several weeks. Get consent or serve notice to non-consenting parents. If only one parent is a resident of the county, or only one parent wants the child’s name to be changed, they must notify the other parent and attempt to get their consent for the name change. If the other parent consents, the Consent for Change of Name (Minor Child(ren)) form needs to be filed. If the other parent doesn’t consent to the name change, the hearing can still take place as long as they have been notified about the petition and hearing. If you know where the other parent lives, you will have to use personal service to inform the parent. If you don’t know how to contact them or the other parent is a nonresident, you can use constructive service. Attend a name change hearing. If you are required to attend the final hearing, you should fill out the top part of a Final Judgment of Change of Name (Minor Child(ren)) form and bring it with you. If the judge grants the name change, they will sign this form, officially changing your child’s name. Get certified copies. You can request certified copies of the order from the clerk. Change the name with the government agencies. You should contact the SSA to let them know the child’s name has been officially changed.

There are a few additional places where you may want to update your name after a legal name change:

Banks

Schools

Workplaces

Online accounts

Estate planning documents

Supervisor of Elections

Post office

Department of Veterans Affairs

FAQs

How much does it cost to change your name in Florida?

The cost of a name change in Florida depends on your reasons for changing it and any fees associated with replacing identifying documents.

For instance, if you change your name for personal reasons, expenses may include fingerprinting, a background check, and a filing fee for the name change petition.

What would prevent you from having your name changed?

You can’t change your name in Florida if any of the following circumstances apply:

The petition is filed for an illegal purpose (e.g., avoiding criminal prosecution)

Filing the petition would violate others’ property rights

Your civil rights have been suspended and have not been restored

Do I need a lawyer to change my name in Florida?

You don’t need a lawyer to change your name in Florida, but an experienced name change lawyer can help simplify the process.