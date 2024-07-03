What is a civil union, and is it right for you?

Couples seeking an alternative to marriage may be considering a civil union, but there are a few significant differences between the two types of relationships.
by Cara Hartley
Cara has written extensively on navigating privacy regulations, creating legal documents, and managing business issue...
Legally reviewed by Allison DeSantis
Allison is the Director of Product Counsel at LegalZoom, advising and providing leadership to internal teams on the d...
Updated on: July 11, 2024 · 10 min read
As with marriage, a civil union is a legal relationship between two people. While both civil unions and marriages can provide couples with state-level privileges and protections, it’s important to note that not all states recognize civil unions. This can affect the consistency and availability of legal benefits.
This article explains the benefits and disadvantages of a civil union to help you decide whether it’s the right option for you.
Before the federal government recognized same-sex marriage, many same-sex couples used civil unions to obtain legal recognition of their relationships.
Same-sex couples can now get married in all 50 states, but federal law does not recognize civil unions. Although a couple in a civil union may have a substantially similar legal relationship to a married couple on a state level, they do not have access to the same federal benefits and protections as married spouses.
The Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) was passed in 1996 and defined marriage as a legal union between a man and a woman. While DOMA didn’t exactly outlaw gay marriage—it left the choice to ban same-sex marriages up to the states—it did specify that only opposite-sex couples could receive the federal benefits associated with marriage.
Vermont was the first state to recognize civil unions between same-sex couples. The Vermont Supreme Court ruled in Baker v. Vermont (1999) that same-sex couples have the right to the same benefits and protections the state provides married opposite-sex couples. This decision led to the emergence of civil unions in Vermont as an alternative to same-sex marriage. Over the next few years, other states joined Vermont in allowing civil unions for same-sex partners.
The Supreme Court decided in U.S. v. Windsor (2013) that the part of DOMA that limited marriage to opposite-sex couples was unconstitutional. While individuals in a same-sex marriage were now entitled to federal protections and benefits, DOMA still allowed individual states to decide whether or not to recognize same-sex marriages from other states.
The Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) that state bans on same-sex marriage are unconstitutional, giving these couples the same legal right to marriage nationwide as opposite-sex couples. All states now allow and recognize same-sex marriages that were conducted in other states.
The Supreme Court ruling did not address civil unions. Couples in a civil union still do not receive federal recognition of their relationships, regardless of whether they are same-sex or opposite-sex. After Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), some states converted civil unions to marriages, and most states did away with the institution altogether. As of 2024, only four states still allow civil unions.
Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, and New Jersey are the only states that currently allow civil unions.
Protections and benefits depend on the state, but civil unions can provide inheritance rights, medical decision-making rights, and employment benefits, among other privileges.
If a couple decides to dissolve their civil union, they may have the right to seek financial support or alimony from their partner.
A member of a civil union can name their partner as a beneficiary in their will and may have the right to inherit their partner’s belongings even if their partner dies intestate (without a valid will).
An individual in a civil union may be eligible to receive health insurance, workers’ compensation, or retirement benefits from their partner’s employer in the same way that a spouse would.
Civil union partners may also be eligible for bereavement leave, which is a period of paid time off work after their partner dies.
One big benefit of a civil union is that it can give couples the ability to visit each other if they are hospitalized and make medical decisions for each other if one of them becomes incapacitated.
A civil union can give one partner child custody rights or enable one partner to adopt the other partner’s child.
Partners in a civil union may have the same property division rights as married couples.
While civil unions can offer many of the same state-level rights as marriages, there are a few disadvantages of civil unions to be aware of.
The primary drawback of civil unions is that they are not federally recognized, meaning that they do not offer the federal benefits of marriage, such as social security or tax benefits.
This also presents a challenge when moving from a civil union state to a location that doesn’t recognize the partnership. In this case, you may find that your new state of residence does not recognize your partnership any differently than any other non-married couple.
Likewise, while couples can get divorced in any state where they have residency, dissolving a civil union in a state that doesn’t recognize their legal status is a much more involved process. You may need to request to have your civil union terminated in the state where you obtained it.
The Social Security Administration considers marital status when deciding whether to administer retirement, disability, or survivor benefits. While it does recognize some civil unions, beneficiaries are determined on a case-by-case basis, and there is no guarantee that an individual in a civil union will be entitled to their partner’s Social Security benefits. Marriages are generally not subject to discretion for these benefits.
Couples in a civil union may not be eligible to receive their partner’s federal retirement benefits, and the surviving civil union partner of a deceased veteran may not be eligible to receive Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) considers parties in a civil union “registered domestic partners” and does not allow them to file federal taxes under a married filing separately or jointly filing status. An individual in a civil union cannot file as head of household if their registered domestic partner is their only dependent.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services does not consider a civil union the same as a valid marriage for immigration purposes.
While civil unions, marriages, and domestic partnerships are all legal relationships, there are a few key differences.
The primary difference between civil unions and marriages is that partners in a civil union do not have access to the federal recognition and benefits granted to married couples.
While marriages are recognized in every state, civil unions are not. That means that if you get a civil union in one state but move to another state, your relationship might not be recognized as a legal partnership.
A domestic partnership is when two people are in a legally recognized relationship that is not a marriage or a civil union.
Domestic partnerships and civil unions often offer similar state-level benefits—such as medical decision-making and financial rights��—as a marriage. However, the benefits of domestic partnerships depend on your location and may be limited.
Some states and counties do have a domestic partnership law, but many states don’t recognize domestic partnerships.
There are a few questions you and your partner should consider to help decide whether a civil union is right for you:
Couples who choose civil unions may do so for a variety of reasons, including:
To enter a civil union, you will need to follow your state’s process, which typically involves filling out an application and attending a ceremony.
For instance, in Cook County, Illinois, the process for getting a civil union is the same as getting married at the courthouse. You apply for a civil union license from the County Clerk at least one day before the ceremony, pay any applicable administrative fees, and show up at the courthouse for the ceremony. Some locations may even offer virtual ceremonies via Zoom. After the civil union ceremony, the officiant will file the license with the Vital Records office. You can also request a civil union certificate to commemorate the event.
A couple in a civil union will likely lose their rights and protections if they move to a state that does not recognize civil unions.
While some countries outside of the U.S. recognize the validity of civil unions, other countries do not. If you and your civil union partner are planning on traveling internationally or moving abroad, you can consult with an attorney to find out which countries recognize civil unions and what that recognition means for your travels.
The dissolution process for a civil union depends on your location.
For instance, in Illinois, anyone who wishes to end a civil union must follow the same procedures as a couple who wants to get divorced, including filling out required forms and paying filing and administrative fees. Keep in mind that ending a civil union that involves children or property disputes may be more complex and will likely require the services of a divorce lawyer.
