Civil union vs. marriage

Civil unions are another way to make your relationship official. However, they offer different legal benefits and rights than a marriage. Learn the difference.
by Swara Ahluwalia
Legally reviewed by Allison DeSantis
Updated on: July 9, 2024 · 8 min read
Civil unions—aka civil partnerships—are a legally recognized alternative to marriage for all types of couples.
Civil unions came into play in the 1970s when marriage wasn't a legal option for same-sex couples to formalize their relationship. Civil unions offered couples a way to express their commitment and gain the same legal protections and benefits as a married couple.
In the landmark 2015 case Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage, striking down state-level bans on same-sex marriage and mandating states to honor out-of-state licenses for same-sex marriages. Despite this ruling, some couples continue to prefer civil unions to define their legal relationship status.
Both same-sex and opposite-sex couples seek out these arrangements for different reasons. Marriages and civil unions each offer certain legal rights and privileges, but they don’t carry the same weight in every scenario. If you’re considering whether to get a civil union, it’s important to understand which arrangement best aligns with your relationship’s needs and values.
Here are some key considerations to keep in mind—before, during, and after a relationship:
Dissolving a civil union can be complex because not all states follow the same procedures. In some areas, the process is similar to divorce, while in others, it requires just signing a termination agreement. This inconsistency can make the situation more challenging to navigate.
In states that recognize civil unions, this arrangement can provide many of the same protections and legal rights as a marriage.
Civil unions formalize your committed relationship, but they don't necessarily provide the same benefits and rights as a marriage. Let’s dig deeper into how they differ.
Marriages are recognized at the state and federal levels, while civil unions are recognized only at the state level. The legal protections and benefits afforded to partners in a civil union are slightly different from state to state.
The federal government recognizes marriages and provides them with some pretty attractive perks like tax breaks and access programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, or Social Security benefits. In a military setting, a veteran's spouse is eligible for health coverage and educational assistance, but a civil union partner is generally not.
Employers are generally not mandated to offer civil union partners access to employment benefits like health insurance, bereavement leave, and life insurance. So, your partner’s ability to take caregiver leave or access your health insurance depends on where you live, state law, and your employer’s discretion to offer these benefits. The significant variance in policies and access to benefits can be confusing and is a major drawback of civil partnerships.
Marriages are legally recognized across all 50 states. The same isn’t always true for civil unions or domestic partnerships. This can make things such as moving to another state a bit more complicated.
Here is a real-world example: you and your partner form a civil union in California, a state that affords you the same legal protection and benefits as a married couple. You get the job of your dreams, but it requires you to move to Texas, a state that doesn’t recognize this type of union. This changes things drastically! Some states, like New York, acknowledge out-of-state civil partnerships to a certain extent, but often not to the same degree as ones formed in-state.
Marriage ends through the standardized process of divorce, which dictates how assets, child custody, and spousal support may be awarded or negotiated. The process of officially saying “goodbye” to a civil union is not as clear-cut, nor does it have established guidelines or protocols to follow. For example, a civil union dissolution in Delaware follows the same process as a divorce, but in California, the couple simply has to complete and sign a Notice of Termination of Domestic Partnership to call it quits.
The dissolution gets even more complex if the couple moves to a state that doesn’t formally recognize their relationship. So, how do you end your relationship if your new state doesn’t even acknowledge your union? It can be a headache. An experienced family law attorney can help you navigate this procedural maze most effectively.
Because Uncle Sam doesn’t accept or recognize civil unions, a couple in this arrangement loses out on the ability to file taxes jointly. Married couples qualify for a larger standard deduction (which could lead to lower federal taxes) and can deduct health insurance expenses from their income. Some states allow joint state tax filings for both married and civil partners.
So, how do you choose the best legal status for you and your partner? Here are a few tips that can help you make the right call for your ever-after:
If you and your partner are in a civil union and want to tie the knot formally, you can most certainly do that. You'll have to officially dissolve your civil partnership and apply for a marriage license. An experienced attorney can guide you through this process.
In some states, like California and Nevada, civil unions are also known as domestic partnerships. But, in Florida, there’s a difference between the two. It’s best to contact a local attorney to understand your state law and whether or not there’s a distinction between them.
Prenuptial agreements are only valid and enforceable once a couple gets officially married. You can get a domestic partnership or cohabitation agreement before entering a civil union. They work similarly to a prenuptial agreement, but their validity could be subject to state laws.
