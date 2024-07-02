Civil union vs. domestic partnership: A legal review

Before 2015, same-sex couples weren’t able to get married and receive federal protection. Some states created civil unions and domestic partnerships to give them options. All types of couples still prefer the benefits offered by these unions.
Updated on: July 12, 2024 · 7 min read
Before 2015, civil unions and domestic partnerships were arrangements typically reserved for same-sex couples, as there was no federal protection for same-sex couples to get married. While some states would recognize same-sex marriage, others did not.
During this time, many same-sex couples turned to domestic partnerships and civil unions to receive some legal protections and recognition of their relationship. Many struggled with certain aspects of civil life because they lacked the protections afforded by marriage around family law issues. This might include complications around child custody, hospital visitation rights, and inheritance rights.
After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, same-sex marriages received constitutional protection. They can now marry and have that marriage recognized in all 50 states.
Before the 2015 Obergefell decision, the only alternative to marriage for same-sex couples was a civil union or domestic partnership.
These alternatives are still available to those who want legal recognition of their relationship but don’t want to get married.
A civil union is a legally recognized partnership between two individuals that grants many of the same rights and responsibilities as marriage, but is typically recognized only at the state level and does not provide federal benefits. Heterosexual and same-sex civil unions receive the same benefits.
Civil unions were first legalized in Vermont in 1999 to provide same-sex couples with state-level protection. After the passage of Obergefell in 2015, many states have replaced civil unions with marriage.
Civil unions are still available in the following states:
A domestic partnership is a legally recognized relationship between two people that affords certain levels of protection and benefits, similar to those of marriage. The benefits of a domestic partnership vary greatly in terms of the rights included and the level of recognition, which can be municipal, state, or occasionally broader.
These states recognize domestic partnerships:
You can find a similar relationship status in two other states. These states offer programs that are similar to domestic partnerships but go by different names and have slightly different regulations.
A common law marriage is when people live together, identify as married, and intend to get married. Some states require couples to have lived together for a set number of years, and protections vary between states.
Here are the states where you can get a common law marriage:
While not the same, there are a number of similarities between civil unions and domestic partnerships. These include the following:
Depending on your state and the legal protections offered for both civil unions and domestic partnerships, there can be some significant differences to take into account before choosing which status is right for you and your partner.
Civil union benefits vary by state but typically provide a legal status almost equivalent to marriage. They often confer nearly all the state-level rights and responsibilities of marriage. Unlike civil unions, domestic partnerships generally offer fewer rights when compared to civil unions and are often recognized at local or municipal levels, and sometimes the state level. The rights conferred to registered domestic partners can vary significantly from place to place.
Civil unions are recognized in only four states, while domestic partnerships are recognized in nine states, and two other states have similar but differently named statuses. Civil unions are recognized in the state where they’re granted and a few other states that recognize those types of unions. (Maine, Nevada, and New York) Domestic partners may find that their relationship is less likely than civil unions to be recognized outside of the jurisdiction in which they’re granted.
Civil unions are generally regarded as more formal and closer to marriage, which can affect social recognition and the way they are perceived by others. Domestic partnerships are often seen as a less formal relationship status (and sometimes used in platonic relationships), which can influence both social perception and the practical application of the benefits they confer.
If you’re weighing the options for which type of relationship status is right for you, these tips may help you to better understand your options.
Marriage is federally recognized and provides a number of federal legal protections. Civil unions and domestic partnerships are only recognized in a few states and provide only state- or municipal-level protection.
Some people do not want to get married, and, therefore, opt for a civil union or domestic partnership. For the highest level of legal protection and benefits, a legal marriage is the optimal choice.
To enter into a civil union or domestic partnership, both people must meet the following requirements:
Civil unions and domestic partnerships are available to both same-sex partners and opposite-sex couples.
Both a civil union and a domestic partnership are legally binding contracts. As such, they must be legally dissolved if the partners no longer want to be together. The way to dissolve the status will depend upon the state and its procedures.
In many states, dissolving a domestic partnership or civil union is similar to a divorce. The couple must agree upon issues such as property division, child custody, child support, and spousal support.
