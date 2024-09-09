How to Get a Legal Name Change in Washington State

Updated on: September 9, 2024 · 8 min read

There are many reasons you might want to change your name—all of them deeply personal. No matter which big life change you’re navigating, whether it’s marriage, divorce, or changing your name to match your gender identity, we have the steps you can follow to proceed through the process with ease.

How to get a name change after marriage in Washington State

The procedure to change your name after getting married is simpler than the standard name change process.

You’ll use your marriage certificate as your legal name change document when notifying other agencies of your new name. Using this process, you can only change your name to your partner’s name or a hyphenation of both of your names.

Obtain and fill out a marriage license application. Your first step will be to go to your county’s website to learn the local process for applying for a marriage license. Each county is slightly different, some even allow you to download and submit the forms online. Unlike most states, you don’t have to include your new name on your application, but you can. You can submit your new name later on in the process. A marriage license costs between $62 and $92, depending on the county where you apply.

Your first step will be to go to your county’s website to learn the local process for applying for a marriage license. Each county is slightly different, some even allow you to download and submit the forms online. Unlike most states, you don’t have to include your new name on your application, but you can. You can submit your new name later on in the process. A marriage license costs between $62 and $92, depending on the county where you apply. Receive marriage license. Your marriage license is the document you, your new spouse, officiant, and witnesses sign as proof that you’ve gotten married. You will sign this with your current legal name. Washington has a three-day waiting period, and the license expires after 60 days, so must get married within that window.

Your marriage license is the document you, your new spouse, officiant, and witnesses sign as proof that you’ve gotten married. You will sign this with your current legal name. Washington has a three-day waiting period, and the license expires after 60 days, so must get married within that window. File your marriage license. After you’ve gotten married, you’ll submit your marriage license to the local county where you applied for the license.

After you’ve gotten married, you’ll submit your marriage license to the local county where you applied for the license. Receive your marriage certificate. Once the license has been reviewed, you’ll receive your official marriage certificate.

Once the license has been reviewed, you’ll receive your official marriage certificate. Request certified copies of your marriage certificate. You’ll want to get a few certified copies of your marriage certificate that can be used to notify government agencies of your name change. You may have to pay a small fee to get a certified copy, the cost will depend upon your county.

You’ll want to get a few certified copies of your marriage certificate that can be used to notify government agencies of your name change. You may have to pay a small fee to get a certified copy, the cost will depend upon your county. Use the marriage certificate as proof of name change. You can use your marriage certificate as your legal name change document. It’s proof that you’ve legally changed your name due to marriage. Some government agencies, such as the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the local driver licensing office will need to see a certified copy of your marriage certificate.

How to get a name change after divorce in Washington State

Changing your name when getting divorced follows a similar process to when you get married. During the divorce process, you must state that you’d like to revert to a previous name or your maiden name. You can state your preference to change your name at any point up to the finalization of the divorce decree. Your name should be included in your divorce decree.

Your divorce decree will act as your legal name change document. You can show this to the SSA to get your name back.

If you don’t request to change your name as part of the divorce decree, you will need to follow the name change procedure below.

An important note: This process only works when changing back to a name you previously had. You cannot change to an entirely new name using this process. You’d need to follow the name change process to do that.

How to petition for a name change in WA

If you’re changing your name for any reason other than recently getting married or divorced, you’ll follow the process of requesting a name change via court order. To change your name in Washington, you must be a resident of the state.

If the district court determines that you’re applying for a name change for fraudulent reasons, your name change petition may be denied.

Step 1: Fill out and submit your petition

The first step in changing your name in Washington is to fill out the Petition for Change of Name. This form will then be submitted to the superior court in the county where you live.

The form requires you to fill in your name, the name you wish to change to, and the reason for the change.

In some counties, you can find the necessary forms online, fill them out digitally, and submit them digitally. In other counties, you may need to submit the forms in person. The fee varies by county but will cost approximately $260.

If you cannot afford the filing fee, you can ask for the fee to be waived. The Fee Waiver request will be submitted along with your petition.

If you are changing your name for safety reasons, you may request a sealed name change. This can provide an additional level of protection and anonymity.

When you submit your petition for name change, the court clerk will help you identify the specific next steps for your case. They may also have you fill out a case cover sheet and type sheet.

Step 2: Attend court hearing

The next step in your name change process is to attend a court hearing. All name change petitions require a court hearing in Washington.

The court clerk will assign a case number and tell you how to schedule your court hearing at the time you submit your paperwork. In some courts, you can attend court virtually. In others, you must appear for an in-person appointment. The hearing should be quick and easy.

Typically, the court process follows this procedure:

The judge calls your name.

They ask a few questions about your name change and petition.

You will be asked to confirm that all the information in your petition is true and correct and that you are not changing your name for fraudulent purposes.

Once the judge is satisfied with your answers and paperwork, they will provide a ruling on your petition. In general, name change petitions in Washington are approved unless the judge believes you are trying to change your name for fraudulent reasons.

Step 3: Get certified copies

Once the judge grants your name change, you’ll want to get certified copies of the Name Change Order. You can get these copies at the courthouse right after your hearing.

The certified copies of your Name Change Order will be used as your legal name change document. You may want up to five copies so you can change your name with the various agencies and companies. Certified copies cost $5 each.

Step 4: Change your name with government agencies

Your final step in the name change process is to update your name with government agencies. It’s best to start by updating your name with the Social Security Administration and on your government IDs, such as your driver’s license and passport.

How to get a name change for a minor in Washington State

If you are changing the name of a minor in the state of Washington, you must be the child’s parent or legal guardian. The process is much simpler if both parents agree to the child’s name change.

The process for changing a minor’s name when both parents agree is similar to the adult name change process, though the parents or guardian will submit the written request for the minor.

If both parents agree, you may also be able to change a child’s name through a birth certificate amendment. This process can be less expensive than getting a court order and allows you to change the child’s first or middle name. You can only use this process once.

If the parents disagree, the court can help decide what’s best for the child. The judge will assess how the name change will affect the child while evaluating their relationship with both parents and any other relevant factors.

Similar to the process for adults, the process for changing a minor’s name depends heavily on the county where you live and apply for the name change.

Once you have received your name change Washington state, you’ll want to update your name in many different places. It’s recommended that you first change your name with the SSA and on your government IDs, such as an enhanced driver license or state ID.

Once that’s completed, there are many other places you may want to change your name. These include:

Birth certificate

Bank accounts

Loans

Real estate

Work records

Vehicle registration

FAQs

How much does it cost to change your name legally in WA?

In Washington, the cost for a name change will depend upon the county where you live and are applying for a name change. In general, it costs approximately $260 to request a name change. An additional cost is the $5 per certified copy. You’ll need at least five copies.

If you can’t afford the filing fee, you can request a fee waiver.

Are there any restrictions on changing my name in WA?

Yes. You cannot change your name to avoid debt or for other fraudulent purposes. As well, if you’re changing the name of a minor, you need the agreement of both parents or intervention from a judge.

How long does the name change process take?

The length of the name change process will depend upon the county in which you file. Some counties have longer waiting times for scheduling a hearing date. You can expect the process to take anywhere from a few weeks to months.

Can I change my name confidentially?

Yes, you can get a sealed name change.

A sealed name change allows the court record to remain private and confidential. If you change your name confidentially, you will need to go through special steps to prove your identity each time you need a copy of your court order.

A sealed name change is available to: