Pennsylvania name change: A lawyer's guide

by Fabrienne Bottero
Fabrienne is a writer and journalist who specializes in branding and content strategy.
Legally reviewed by Allison DeSantis
Allison is the Director of Product Counsel at LegalZoom
Updated on: July 23, 2024
A name change in PA requires you to fill out situation-specific documentation approved by the federal, state, and local authorities in your area. The process is surprisingly simple; you just need to know the right steps. Let's explore which avenue is right for you, next steps, and how to get help should you need it.
Gathering the following documents:
The first thing you need to change your name is legal proof. If you want to change your last name to your spouse's last name, your marriage certificate will serve as evidence, and you can use it as your primary legal document for changing your name on other identification documents. If you already have your marriage certificate, skip to the section "Change your name with government agencies".
Here's how to get it if you don't already have one:
Note: Your marriage license legally allows you to marry, but it isn't proof that you are married and, therefore, isn't valid evidence for a name change.
Once you have your marriage certificate, you can notify the county Court of Common Pleas as well as appropriate agencies depending on your county. Your top priority should be to update the federal Social Security Administration and request a new Social Security card.
First, fill out the Application for a Social Security Card (Form SS-5) and bring it—along with all other required documents—to your local Social Security office. After they've verified your documents, you'll receive a new card in the mail in 7-10 days. Alternatively, you can mail the form with all the required documents, which they'll return to you along with your new Social Security card in the mail.
Next, bring your marriage certificate or a certified copy along with your driver's license or state ID to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Driver License Center and use it as evidence of your name change. You'll want to update your name on both your driver’s license and vehicle registration.
Finally—once you have your new ID and Social Security card—update your name on travel documents such as your passport, bank, investment and credit card accounts, utility bills, and any other important agencies or organizations. Keeping up-to-date information will help you avoid potential issues down the road.
Gather the following documents:
The process to legally change your name back to your birth name after a divorce in Pennsylvania is relatively similar to changing it after marriage. The only difference is the required documents. In this case, a divorce decree or birth certificate serves as your primary legal document for changing your name.
In most counties, you can legally reclaim your prior surname by filling out a form with the county Court of Common Pleas. Typically, you'll need your birth certificate, final divorce decree, and payment for an application fee.
Now, you'll need to notify the Social Security Administration (SSA) and get a new card.
First, fill out the Application for a Social Security Card (Form SS-5) and bring it—along with your divorce decree and all other required documents—to your local SSA office. After they've verified your documents, you'll receive a new card in the mail in 7-10 days. Alternatively, you can mail the form with all the required documents, which they'll return to you along with your new Social Security card in the mail.
Next, bring your state-issued birth certificate along with your driver's license or state ID to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Driver License Center and use it as evidence of your name change. You'll want to update your name on both your driver’s license and vehicle registration.
Finally, once you have your new ID and Social Security card, update your name on travel documents such as your passport, bank, investment, and credit card accounts, utility bills, and any other important documents or accounts. Keeping up-to-date information will help you avoid potential issues down the road.
Gather the following documents:
For an adult (18 or older) without a recent marriage or divorce, the process is more complicated and costly. To block individuals from changing their name just to avoid debts, judgments against them, or for any other fraudulent acts, Pennsylvania courts require a court order. For that reason, a name change attorney can be a vital resource to help you navigate the process.
Additionally, your new name must follow certain guidelines:
To change your name on your license or state ID, bring your Social Security card and two other sources that show your new name, such as tax records, a voter registration card, your passport, banking records, or any form of photo ID issued by a governmental agency.
Gather the following documents:
Under Pennsylvania law, if a child’s primary custodial parent changes their name, the child—biological or adopted—will automatically take the new surname of the parent.
If you're the parent or guardian of a child younger than 18 and you do not have primary or sole custody, you can petition the court to change your child's name on their behalf. In this case, you must serve the non-petitioning parent through a notice by registered or certified mail or obtain written, notarized consent from the other parent.
Due to the legal complexities, an attorney’s help is highly encouraged when petitioning to change the name of a minor.
The process to change the name of a minor by court order is similar to that of an adult, with some differences:
A parent or guardian who is seeking to change the name of a child must prove that the change is in the best interest of the child.
Here’s what the court considers when deciding on the petition:
These are a few examples of the most important documents to update after a name change:
For a full list, refer to our complete name change checklist.
Changing your name in Pennsylvania can be especially complex depending on your circumstances. Necessary documents, fee payments and methods, as well as points of contact vary by county, so it’s imperative that you know the requirements for your area. Especially for those changing their or their child’s name by court order, an attorney familiar with the process can do much of the hard work for you to ensure a smooth and successful transition.
A name change after a marriage or divorce can take only a few weeks to a month, depending on the number of agencies you register the change with. A court-ordered name change can take as long as six months.
A number of protective restrictions exist. For example, you can’t choose a name that is offensive, intentionally confusing, or that may harm a child or the rights of another individual. Individuals with debt or a criminal history may also be blocked from changing their name.
The fees depend on the type of name change. If you're changing your name after a marriage or divorce and you already have a marriage certificate or divorce decree, there may only be a few renewal fees, anywhere from $30–$200 in total. Those petitioning for a court order may have to spend close to $1,000.
If someone objects to your request at the hearing, it becomes a contested case. In that scenario, it's strongly suggested that you hire a lawyer to defend your case.
