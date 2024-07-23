Pennsylvania name change: A lawyer's guide

Updated on: July 23, 2024 · 13 min read

A name change in PA requires you to fill out situation-specific documentation approved by the federal, state, and local authorities in your area. The process is surprisingly simple; you just need to know the right steps. Let's explore which avenue is right for you, next steps, and how to get help should you need it.

Gathering the following documents:

A certified marriage certificate

Proof of citizenship (birth certificate or passport)

Proof of ID (passport, driver's license, or state ID)

Proof of age (certified birth certificate if one exists otherwise, bring a passport)

The first thing you need to change your name is legal proof. If you want to change your last name to your spouse's last name, your marriage certificate will serve as evidence, and you can use it as your primary legal document for changing your name on other identification documents. If you already have your marriage certificate, skip to the section "Change your name with government agencies".

Here's how to get it if you don't already have one:

The five-step process to get your marriage certificate:

Obtain and fill out a marriage license. Engaged couples have to appear at the clerk's office together. Bring a photo ID (driver's license or passport) and documentation of your Social Security number (social security card, pay stubs, or a W-2). Check in advance if your county accepts cash or credit card payments, as it's typically only one or the other. List your new name on your marriage license. Some licenses allow you to list the name you plan on taking on your marriage license. However, in most cases, you just use your marriage certificate to change your name after the wedding. File your marriage license. Once you've tied the knot, your officiant (who must be qualified under 23 PA CSA §1503) returns your signed marriage license to the courthouse where you obtained it within ten days of marriage. Self-uniting couples sign and return the license themselves. Request a certified copy. If you lost your copy or need a new one, request it from the county Orphans' Court where it was issued. If you were married out-of-state, contact the vital records office where you were married for information on how to request a certified copy. Wait about two weeks. This is the average amount of time it takes to process a certified marriage certificate before you receive it.

Note: Your marriage license legally allows you to marry, but it isn't proof that you are married and, therefore, isn't valid evidence for a name change.

Change your name with government agencies

Once you have your marriage certificate, you can notify the county Court of Common Pleas as well as appropriate agencies depending on your county. Your top priority should be to update the federal Social Security Administration and request a new Social Security card.

First, fill out the Application for a Social Security Card (Form SS-5) and bring it—along with all other required documents—to your local Social Security office. After they've verified your documents, you'll receive a new card in the mail in 7-10 days. Alternatively, you can mail the form with all the required documents, which they'll return to you along with your new Social Security card in the mail.

Next, bring your marriage certificate or a certified copy along with your driver's license or state ID to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Driver License Center and use it as evidence of your name change. You'll want to update your name on both your driver’s license and vehicle registration.

Finally—once you have your new ID and Social Security card—update your name on travel documents such as your passport, bank, investment and credit card accounts, utility bills, and any other important agencies or organizations. Keeping up-to-date information will help you avoid potential issues down the road.

How to legally change your name in PA after divorce

Gather the following documents:

Certified birth certificate

Certified Pennsylvania final divorce decree

Proof of citizenship (birth certificate or passport)

Proof of ID (passport, driver's license, or state ID)

The process to legally change your name back to your birth name after a divorce in Pennsylvania is relatively similar to changing it after marriage. The only difference is the required documents. In this case, a divorce decree or birth certificate serves as your primary legal document for changing your name.

In most counties, you can legally reclaim your prior surname by filling out a form with the county Court of Common Pleas. Typically, you'll need your birth certificate, final divorce decree, and payment for an application fee.

Change your name with government agencies

Now, you'll need to notify the Social Security Administration (SSA) and get a new card.

First, fill out the Application for a Social Security Card (Form SS-5) and bring it—along with your divorce decree and all other required documents—to your local SSA office. After they've verified your documents, you'll receive a new card in the mail in 7-10 days. Alternatively, you can mail the form with all the required documents, which they'll return to you along with your new Social Security card in the mail.

Next, bring your state-issued birth certificate along with your driver's license or state ID to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Driver License Center and use it as evidence of your name change. You'll want to update your name on both your driver’s license and vehicle registration.

Finally, once you have your new ID and Social Security card, update your name on travel documents such as your passport, bank, investment, and credit card accounts, utility bills, and any other important documents or accounts. Keeping up-to-date information will help you avoid potential issues down the road.

How to legally change your name in PA via court order

Gather the following documents:

Proof of citizenship (birth certificate or passport)

Proof of ID (passport, driver's license, or state ID)

Proof of age (certified birth certificate if one exists otherwise, bring a passport)

For an adult (18 or older) without a recent marriage or divorce, the process is more complicated and costly. To block individuals from changing their name just to avoid debts, judgments against them, or for any other fraudulent acts, Pennsylvania courts require a court order. For that reason, a name change attorney can be a vital resource to help you navigate the process.

Additionally, your new name must follow certain guidelines:

You cannot choose a name that could affect the rights of another person, such as a celebrity

You cannot choose a name that includes a curse word, racial slur, or an offensive word

You cannot choose a name that would cause deliberate confusion, such as a name with punctuation or a number in it

The 7-step petition process

Have your fingerprints taken. Courts require fingerprints to complete a criminal background check. In some counties, you may need a court-approved fingerprint card before proceeding to a police station for the actual fingerprinting. Contact your local station in advance to learn the fee. Fill out the legal documentation. While these depend on your specific county, they typically include a Civil Cover Sheet, Petition for Name Change, and Publication Order. For these documents, you are the plaintiff and petitioner; there is no defendant. Bring two copies and the originals—along with your fingerprint card—to your local Prothonotary's office or file online if the option's available. Check with your county to determine the fee and any other identification you may need in advance. Some jurisdictions, such as Philadelphia County, require a photo ID, Social Security card, and birth certificate. Publish a name change notice. You must publish this notice in designated local newspapers before your hearing date. Contact the designated papers for information on how to proceed. Be sure to request proof of publication from each newspaper, as you will need this proof in your name change hearing. Get a certificate of no judgments. In some counties, you may need to provide proof that there are no outstanding judgments or liens pending against you. You provide this proof through certified judgment searches in every county you've lived in for the last five years. Give yourself 30 days prior to your hearing date to complete this. Attend a name change hearing. Bring all certified documents and proof—proof of publications, search results, and official judicial records—to your court hearing. Arrive early. The judge will hear any objections, and if they agree to the name change, they’ll sign a decree. File the decree. Once received from the judge, you’ll have to file the signed decree with the Court of Common Pleas and get certified copies. You'll need these certified copies to register your name changes with all other government agencies. Change the name with the government agencies. Update the Social Security Administration and get a new Social Security card. After this, you'll want to renew your passport, banking records, and your voter registration before you can register your new name with the DMV.

To change your name on your license or state ID, bring your Social Security card and two other sources that show your new name, such as tax records, a voter registration card, your passport, banking records, or any form of photo ID issued by a governmental agency.

How to legally change a child’s name in PA

Gather the following documents:

Child's birth certificate

Passport

Custodial parent name change

Under Pennsylvania law, if a child’s primary custodial parent changes their name, the child—biological or adopted—will automatically take the new surname of the parent.

Non-custodial parent name change

If you're the parent or guardian of a child younger than 18 and you do not have primary or sole custody, you can petition the court to change your child's name on their behalf. In this case, you must serve the non-petitioning parent through a notice by registered or certified mail or obtain written, notarized consent from the other parent.

Due to the legal complexities, an attorney’s help is highly encouraged when petitioning to change the name of a minor.

8 steps for a court order child name change

The process to change the name of a minor by court order is similar to that of an adult, with some differences:

Get a certified copy of the minor’s birth certificate. If you are changing a minor's name, this document is necessary for filing the petition. Have your fingerprints taken. For minors thirteen years or older, courts require fingerprints to complete a criminal background check. In some counties, you may need a court-approved fingerprint card before proceeding to a police station for the actual fingerprinting. Contact your local station in advance to learn the fee. Fill out and file legal documents. This includes a Civil Cover Sheet, Petition for Name Change, Verification, Order, Notice, and Decree. For these documents, you are the plaintiff and petitioner; there is no defendant. If both parents consent for a minor's name change, they sign the documents. Then everything is filed with the Court of Common Pleas in your county. Check with your county to determine the fee and any other identification you may need in advance. Some jurisdictions, such as Philadelphia County, require a photo ID, Social Security card, and birth certificate. Publish a name change notice. You’ll receive a copy of the filled-out notice from the court by mail with info about your court hearing. You must publish this notice in designated local newspapers before your hearing date. Contact the designated papers for information on how to proceed. Be sure to request proof of publication from each newspaper, as you will need this proof in your name change hearing. Serve notice to non-consenting parents (if applicable). If you are changing a minor's name and one of the parents did not consent or sign the name change petition, they must be served a copy of the petition and notice before the hearing. This is typically done through registered or certified mail, with a return receipt (also known as a green card) requested as proof of service. Get a certificate of no judgments. In some counties, you may need to provide proof that there are no outstanding judgments or liens pending against the minor. You provide this proof through certified judgment searches in every county you've lived in for the last five years. Give yourself 30 days prior to your hearing date to complete this. Attend a name change hearing. Bring all certified documents and proof—proof of publications, search results, and official judicial records—to your court hearing. Arrive early. The judge will hear any objections and, if they agree to the name change, they’ll sign a decree. File the decree and update government records: After the judge signs the decree, file it with the Court of Common Pleas and get certified copies. Use these to update their name with government agencies. Bring a completed Application for a Social Security card (Form SS-5), the court order, and their passport (or any government issued photo ID) and birth certificate to your local Social Security Administration (SSA) office. You'll receive the new card by mail. After updating their Social Security card, update their passport and other important documents they might have.

Determining factors for a child name change

A parent or guardian who is seeking to change the name of a child must prove that the change is in the best interest of the child.

Here’s what the court considers when deciding on the petition:

The bond between parent and child

Social impact of the name change

The child’s understanding of the name change

These are a few examples of the most important documents to update after a name change:

Social Security card

Passport

Voter registration

State ID or driver's license

Insurance documents

Financial accounts

Mortgages

IRS records

For a full list, refer to our complete name change checklist.

When an attorney can help

Changing your name in Pennsylvania can be especially complex depending on your circumstances. Necessary documents, fee payments and methods, as well as points of contact vary by county, so it’s imperative that you know the requirements for your area. Especially for those changing their or their child’s name by court order, an attorney familiar with the process can do much of the hard work for you to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

Frequently asked questions

How long does the name change process take?

A name change after a marriage or divorce can take only a few weeks to a month, depending on the number of agencies you register the change with. A court-ordered name change can take as long as six months.

Are there any restrictions on changing my name in PA?

A number of protective restrictions exist. For example, you can’t choose a name that is offensive, intentionally confusing, or that may harm a child or the rights of another individual. Individuals with debt or a criminal history may also be blocked from changing their name.

How much does it cost to change my name in PA?

The fees depend on the type of name change. If you're changing your name after a marriage or divorce and you already have a marriage certificate or divorce decree, there may only be a few renewal fees, anywhere from $30–$200 in total. Those petitioning for a court order may have to spend close to $1,000.

What happens if someone objects to my name change request?

If someone objects to your request at the hearing, it becomes a contested case. In that scenario, it's strongly suggested that you hire a lawyer to defend your case.