What is a name change kit?

Updated on: July 15, 2024 · 7 min read
Changing your name is a significant and personal decision that can stem from various life events such as marriage, divorce, or to live as your more authentic self. It can feel overwhelming to navigate the legalities and paperwork involved, but a name change kit can simplify the process. The exact name change process will vary slightly depending on the state where you live, but a kit can support you along the way.
Name change kits provide step-by-step instructions, forms, and even tips to ensure you don't miss any important steps. Whether you're seeking a new identity to reflect personal growth or aligning your name with your true self, a name change service can offer the guidance and support needed to make this transition as smooth and stress-free as possible.
A name change kit generally includes the following:
There are several benefits to using a name change kit, but the most important is that it makes a complicated, legal process simpler.
If you choose to purchase a name change package from any of the leading retailers, you can expect a ready-to-use kit that walks you through the process step by step. It helps to take a complicated process and make it simple, which can save you a lot of stress.
A package might include the following:
Following a clear name change process ensures that you don’t miss a single step and can get your new name registered in all the right places at once.
The basic name change service guides you along these simple steps:
Even with the help of a kit and a checklist, the process for changing your name can seem overwhelming. Especially if you’re trying to manage other things in your life that often come with a name change.
If you’re feeling lost or overwhelmed, the LegalZoom’s network of independent attorneys can help you navigate the process with ease. You can review our directory of licensed attorneys and find someone who can guide you through the process.
Our directory includes customer reviews so you can find a lawyer who feels like a good fit and has experience to meet your needs.
Yes! A name change service is safe to use. With LegalZoom’s kit, you may even save yourself some headaches. It includes a review by a legal expert which ensures that your paperwork is filled out properly and will give you a higher chance of an efficient approval for your name change.
Name change kits are simply an organizational tool. When you use a LegalZoom name change kit, we’re not filing any paperwork on your behalf, but guiding you through the complicated, legal process of changing your name in all the necessary places.
The cost of a name change kit will vary, depending on where you order it from and whether it offers full-service, unlimited access to a database or loyalty programs. Name change kits range from $40 to $150 online.
A name change kit is an all-in-one package that includes a set of simplified instructions and the necessary paperwork that must be filled out in order to legally change your name. You'll need to update your name in a number of places, including the following:
Whether you’ve just gotten married, are filing for divorce, or simply want to change your name to better represent yourself and your identity, a kit can make the time-consuming legal process easy peasy.
Yes, it does. If you’re changing your last name to or from your spouse’s name, such as after marriage or divorce, the process is slightly simpler. You can use your marriage certificate to change your name.
If you’re changing your name to better represent yourself or a new identity, you’ll need a court order. This simply adds an extra step to the process.
Unfortunately, no. Most agencies and institutions require you to send a name change form by mail or in person.
