What is a name change kit?

Updated on: July 15, 2024 · 7 min read

How LegalZoom can help with your name change

Changing your name is a significant and personal decision that can stem from various life events such as marriage, divorce, or to live as your more authentic self. It can feel overwhelming to navigate the legalities and paperwork involved, but a name change kit can simplify the process. The exact name change process will vary slightly depending on the state where you live, but a kit can support you along the way.

Name change kits provide step-by-step instructions, forms, and even tips to ensure you don't miss any important steps. Whether you're seeking a new identity to reflect personal growth or aligning your name with your true self, a name change service can offer the guidance and support needed to make this transition as smooth and stress-free as possible.

What does a name change kit include?

A name change kit generally includes the following:

Step-by-step instructions for each agency where you must update your name.

Print-at-home documentation you must fill out and submit for government records. Social security card Passport Driver’s license Vehicle title Voter registration

Envelopes and postage for mailing in the necessary forms.

Benefits of using a name change service

There are several benefits to using a name change kit, but the most important is that it makes a complicated, legal process simpler.

Save time. A kit does the heavy lifting of making a list of all the places where you need to change your name. You might need to change your name at a few dozen different agencies, which can be a lot to think of and figure out on your own.

A kit does the heavy lifting of making a list of all the places where you need to change your name. You might need to change your name at a few dozen different agencies, which can be a lot to think of and figure out on your own. Reduce stress. If you’re changing your name, it’s likely there are other big changes happening in your life. Whether that’s a wedding, a divorce, or an identity change, you have more important things to focus on than complicated bureaucracy and paperwork. A ready-made checklist can reduce your stress and turn it into the easiest process.

If you’re changing your name, it’s likely there are other big changes happening in your life. Whether that’s a wedding, a divorce, or an identity change, you have more important things to focus on than complicated bureaucracy and paperwork. A ready-made checklist can reduce your stress and turn it into the easiest process. Don’t miss a step. In our modern world, it can be surprising just how many accounts we have with different agencies and companies. From credit cards to mortgages to email addresses to social security cards to your driver’s license, you’ll need to change your name at each agency individually. A name change kit can help you ensure that you don’t miss a step or forget to fill out forms for a specific agency.

In our modern world, it can be surprising just how many accounts we have with different agencies and companies. From credit cards to mortgages to email addresses to social security cards to your driver’s license, you’ll need to change your name at each agency individually. A name change kit can help you ensure that you don’t miss a step or forget to fill out forms for a specific agency. Increase peace of mind. During large life transitions, you’ve got enough stress happening in your life. Using a service can increase your peace of mind and make the transition just a little bit simpler.

What do most name change packages include?

If you choose to purchase a name change package from any of the leading retailers, you can expect a ready-to-use kit that walks you through the process step by step. It helps to take a complicated process and make it simple, which can save you a lot of stress.

A package might include the following:

Comprehensive name change forms, specific to your state. How and where you change your name depends upon your state’s laws. Since each state has slightly different laws, forms, and procedures, you'll want to make sure the kit you choose is customized for where you live and includes personalized forms.

How and where you change your name depends upon your state’s laws. Since each state has slightly different laws, forms, and procedures, you'll want to make sure the kit you choose is customized for where you live and includes personalized forms. Simple instructions for filing your name change with the proper court. If you’re changing your name for any reason other than to or from your spouse’s name, you’ll likely need to go through a court proceeding. Your kit should include easy-to-follow instructions on how to file your forms for a name change with your local court. Simply print at home and submit them by mail or in person to the court.

If you’re changing your name for any reason other than to or from your spouse’s name, you’ll likely need to go through a court proceeding. Your kit should include easy-to-follow instructions on how to file your forms for a name change with your local court. Simply print at home and submit them by mail or in person to the court. Court filing location and information. Your kit might also include the information you need to figure out which local court you’ll go to in order to file your forms and what documentation you’ll need to bring with you.

Your kit might also include the information you need to figure out which local court you’ll go to in order to file your forms and what documentation you’ll need to bring with you. A checklist of agencies to notify of your new name. When you change your name, you’ll need to change it at dozens of different places, including with government agencies and financial institutions.

When you change your name, you’ll need to change it at dozens of different places, including with government agencies and financial institutions. Additional federal and state forms and renewal applications. When you order your kit, you’ll be able to select additional forms you might need that aren’t included in the basic name change kit.

What’s the basic name change process?

Following a clear name change process ensures that you don’t miss a single step and can get your new name registered in all the right places at once.

The basic name change service guides you along these simple steps:

Complete an online form that asks questions so it can personalize your kit to your needs. Your name change documents and personalized forms are created and sent to you. If you've recently gotten married, you'll also need a copy of your marriage certificate. Some services will review your filled-out documents to make sure you're not missing any information. Sign your documents and file them with the court. Your kit should include simple instructions for filing your documents. Filing fees will apply and vary by county. You receive a hearing date. This is the date when the judge will review your application. You publish your name change in the newspaper in states where this is required. (Important: You will need to allow sufficient time for your published notice to run prior to your hearing date. This is typically 4 consecutive weeks.) The court grants your name change. The total time it takes for your new name to be granted by the court will vary according to the state or county in which you file. Usually, the entire process takes 30-90 days.

Even with the help of a kit and a checklist, the process for changing your name can seem overwhelming. Especially if you’re trying to manage other things in your life that often come with a name change.

If you’re feeling lost or overwhelmed, the LegalZoom’s network of independent attorneys can help you navigate the process with ease. You can review our directory of licensed attorneys and find someone who can guide you through the process.

Our directory includes customer reviews so you can find a lawyer who feels like a good fit and has experience to meet your needs.

FAQs

Are name change kits safe to use?

Yes! A name change service is safe to use. With LegalZoom’s kit, you may even save yourself some headaches. It includes a review by a legal expert which ensures that your paperwork is filled out properly and will give you a higher chance of an efficient approval for your name change.

Name change kits are simply an organizational tool. When you use a LegalZoom name change kit, we’re not filing any paperwork on your behalf, but guiding you through the complicated, legal process of changing your name in all the necessary places.

How much does a name change service cost?

The cost of a name change kit will vary, depending on where you order it from and whether it offers full-service, unlimited access to a database or loyalty programs. Name change kits range from $40 to $150 online.

How do name change kits work?

A name change kit is an all-in-one package that includes a set of simplified instructions and the necessary paperwork that must be filled out in order to legally change your name. You'll need to update your name in a number of places, including the following:

Passport

Social Security card

Voter registration

Investment accounts

Credit cards

Streaming services

Global Entry

Driver's license or state ID

Your place of employment

Whether you’ve just gotten married, are filing for divorce, or simply want to change your name to better represent yourself and your identity, a kit can make the time-consuming legal process easy peasy.

Does it matter why I’m changing my name?

Yes, it does. If you’re changing your last name to or from your spouse’s name, such as after marriage or divorce, the process is slightly simpler. You can use your marriage certificate to change your name.

If you’re changing your name to better represent yourself or a new identity, you’ll need a court order. This simply adds an extra step to the process.

Can I change my name online?

Unfortunately, no. Most agencies and institutions require you to send a name change form by mail or in person.