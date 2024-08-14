How to Get a Legal Name Change in California

Updated on: August 14, 2024 · 12 min read

Where to update your name after a California name change

How to legally change your name in CA via court order

How to legally change your name in CA after divorce

How to legally change your name in California after marriage

The process to change your name in California depends upon why you’re changing your name. Whether you’re looking for an entirely new name, want to match your name to your gender, or your marital status has recently changed, let’s walk through the steps you’ll need to follow to update your name.

In whatever your situation, the name change process in California requires filing papers in court. If the judge agrees (which there are only a few exceptions when they won’t), you will receive a court order that states your new legal name. This court order can be used to update your name on your identity documents and on other accounts.

If you’ve recently gotten married and would like to change your middle or last name to your spouse’s name or a combination of both your names, there’s a simple process you can follow.

If you are married and have already filed your marriage license, you’ll need to follow the legal name change process in California, outlined below. This process must be used before the marriage license application has been submitted to the county clerk.

The 5-step process to get your marriage license and change your name

Let’s go through how to add your new name to your marriage license, obtain the marriage license, and change to your new name.

Obtain and fill out a marriage license application. Your first step in changing your name when getting married is to obtain a marriage license application. You and your partner must go in person with photo IDs to the county clerk’s office to request the marriage license application. List new last name on the application. When you fill out your marriage license application, you’ll add your new middle and/or last name on the marriage license. Note: You can only change your name to your spouse’s last name or a combination of your two last names. File the marriage license application with the county clerk. Once your application is filled out, follow your county’s process and submit it to the local court clerk. Receive your marriage license. Once your marriage license application has been approved, you can request and pay for a certified copy of the marriage license. You should be able to get a copy within a few weeks after approval. Use the marriage license as proof of name change. Once you receive your marriage certificate, you can use it to update your photo IDs and with other government agencies.

Change your name with government agencies

Once you get a certified copy of your marriage license, then it’s time to update your name on your documents and with state and federal agencies.

Here’s what you’ll need to update:

Social Security card through the Social Security Administration (SSA)

Driver’s license or California state ID

Passport

Lastly, you’ll want to change your name anywhere else you want (or need) your new name to be reflected.

How to legally change your name in CA after divorce

The forms you fill out and submit will be different depending on where you are in your divorce process. You can change your name during the final step of the divorce process or after your divorce is finalized.

It’s important to note that this process can only be used in the case that you’re reverting back to a former legal name, such as your birth name. If you want to change to an entirely new name, you’ll need to follow the legal name change process.

When you finish your divorce

The final step in the divorce process is to turn in papers for the judge to review. In California, you can ask to change your name on these forms.

You’ll need to check the following boxes:

Form FL-170, Item #12

FL-180, Item #4, and write in the name you want to return to

Once the judge has reviewed the papers and signed off, these legal documents can be used as proof of your name change.

After your divorce

If your divorce has already been finalized and you decide you want to change your name, the process will be a little different.

Gather your divorce information. You will need the case number and county where your divorce was filed. Fill out documents. Fill out Form FL-395, which is a request to restore a former name. Make a copy of the form. You’ll submit one copy and retain the other for your own records. Submit your form. You can mail or file your form in person to the county court that granted your divorce. A judge will review and sign off on your application for a name change. Receive your approved form: Once approved, you can pick it up or have the county mail your name restoration approval. (If you want it mailed, provide a stamped and addressed envelope when you submit the paperwork.)

Once you receive your signed form, this paperwork can be used as your legal name change form to notify government agencies of your new name. The processing time for this will vary depending on the county which granted your divorce.

Change your name with government agencies

Once you have Form FL-180 or FL-395 signed by a judge, you have the legal name change document you need to update your name with government agencies.

You can submit a copy of your documentation to state and federal government agencies. Some require a certified copy, which you can request from your county court. Certified copies cost $40, but this fee can be waived if you can prove financial need.

You can now update your name with the Social Security Administration as well as on your state and federal IDs.

How to legally change your name in CA via court order

If you want to change your name for any reason other than getting married or divorced, you’ll need to go through the legal name change court order process. This process requires filling out and filing paperwork with your county court. If the judge approves your request, those papers can be used to update your identity documents.

This process can take up to three months after submitting your paperwork. The forms can be completed online or printed and submitted in person.

There are only a few reasons a judge would deny your name change request:

If the judge believes you are attempting to commit fraud

If the judge believes you are trying to hide from the law or police

Step 1: Fill out and file legal documents

To petition for a legal name change in California, you’ll need to fill out a number of forms. The forms may vary depending on your situation. California courts offer a name change form builder that can help clarify this process.

Most likely, you will need to fill out the following forms:

Form NC-100 : Petition for Change of Name

: Petition for Change of Name Form NC-110 : Attachment to Petition for Change of Name

: Attachment to Petition for Change of Name Form NC-125 or Form NC-120 : Order to Show Cause for Change of Name to Conform to Gender Identity, or Order to Show Cause for Change of Name when changing your name for other reasons

or : Order to Show Cause for Change of Name to Conform to Gender Identity, or Order to Show Cause for Change of Name when changing your name for other reasons Form CM-010: Civil Case Cover Sheet

Each county has a slightly different process, so you might need additional local forms depending on where you’re planning to file your forms.

Note: If you’re changing your name for confidentiality reasons, there are additional forms you’ll need to fill out.

Once you have filled out your forms, make two copies of each, and submit them online or bring them in person to your county clerk. Soon after submission, you’ll get a court date to appear in front of a judge.

In California, the court filing fee ranges from $435–$450. If you can’t afford the filing fee, you can ask for it to be waived.

Step 2: Publish the notice—unless you’re updating for gender identity

If you’re changing your name to match your gender identity or confidential reasons, you can skip this step and go on to the next.

If you’re changing your name for any other reason (excluding marriage or divorce), your next step will be to publish your name change in a local newspaper. There may be a fee required for publication.

You’ll receive a notice from the court by mail, which must then be published in two newspapers in your county once a week for four weeks. The publication must be completed before your court date.

Make sure to keep a record of the publication to show to the court and for your own records.

Step 3: Get a certificate of no judgments

If no objections are filed against your name change request, the judge may grant a certificate of no judgments. If this is the case, you will not need to appear in court for a name change hearing. You can skip to step five.

Step 4: Attend a name change hearing

If a name change hearing is scheduled in your case, you will need to bring all certified documents and proof of publication to the court hearing.

At the hearing, the judge will hear any objections to your name change.

If your request is approved, the judge will then sign a decree permitting your name change. This document becomes your legal name change document.

Step 5: File the decree

After your decree has been signed by a judge, you’ll file it with the county court. At this time, you can request certified copies of your name change decree, which you can submit to government agencies to request your name be updated.

Step 6: Change your name with government agencies

You can use the certified copies of your name change decree to update your name on your government IDs and social security card.

How to legally change a child’s name in CA

There are many reasons a parent or guardian might update a child’s name:

Adoption

Marriage or divorce

Hyphenating a child’s last name

Adding a middle name to memorialize a family member

Match their name to their gender

Update their name to their preferred name

Depending on who is changing a child’s name and why, the process will look a little bit different.

Custodial parent name change

If the custodial parent of a minor goes through a name change, the child’s name will automatically update when the parent's name does, although the custodial parent may need to serve notice to a noncustodial parent of the name change.

8 steps for a court-ordered child name change

To update a child’s name to anything other than that of the custodial parent, you’ll need to go through a court process.

Fill out and file legal documents. Your first step is to fill out and file all necessary documents. If both parents consent, they’ll both sign the documents. Documents will be filed with the local county clerk. Documents you’ll need include: NC-100, Petition NC-110, Attachment NC-120 or NC-125, depending on why you’re child is changing their name CM-010, Civil Case Cover Sheet Publish the notice. Once you receive notice of your name change court hearing, you’ll need to publish the notice in two local newspapers for one month. You’ll also need to get proof of publication. Serve notice to nonconsenting parents. If one parent does not consent to the name change or is a noncustodial parent, you’ll need to notify them of the petition for name change at this time. You can have the court serve them papers as notification. Attend a name change hearing. At the name change hearing, a judge will review all of your documents, proof of publication, and any objections to the name change. If they approve, they’ll sign the name change decree. File the decree. Once a judge has signed the name change decree, you’ll file it with the court clerk and can request certified copies. Change the name with the government agencies. The name change decree can be used to update the SSA and any IDs, such as passports.

Determining factors for a child name change

The court considers a number of factors when determining if a name change for a minor child is the right step.

The bond between the parent and child

The social impact of the name change on the child

Whether or not the child understands the impact of the name change

Who is seeking to change the child’s name

Congratulations! If you’ve made it through the process of legally changing your name, you get to begin the next steps of your life with a name that’s exactly what you choose it to be.

There are a number of places you’ll want to update with your new name so that everything will be in alignment. Our name change checklist gives you a comprehensive list of places you might want to change your name.

A few ideas to get you started include:

Voter registration

Licensing boards and associations

Online accounts and social media sites

Your workplace

Insurance, credit card, and medical providers

Investment and banking accounts

Legal documents such as wills, deeds, or powers of attorney

Utilities and other service providers

FAQs

How much does it cost to change your name in California?

The California name change court fees fall between $435–$450. If you can’t afford the fee, you can ask the court to waive it.

How long does the name change process take?

On average, the process to change your name takes two to three months.

If you’ll need to publish your petition in a local newspaper for four weeks, your process is likely to take longer.

Are there any restrictions on a name change in California?

A judge may deny your petition to change your name. This generally only happens in narrow circumstances:

Someone objects, and the judge agrees with their objections

Your new name includes racial slurs, words that could cause confusion, or threatening or obscene words

Your new name would interfere with the rights of someone else

You’re applying for a new name in order to avoid legal persecution

Do you have to publish a name change in the paper?

Under limited circumstances, yes, you might need to publish your name change petition in the paper.

You do NOT need to publish your petition for a name change if changing for one of these reasons:

You’ve just gotten married or divorced

You’re changing your name to match your gender

You’re changing your name for confidentiality reasons

If you’re changing your name for any other reason, you will likely need to publish it in two local newspapers for four consecutive weeks. Proof of publication will be requested at your court hearing.