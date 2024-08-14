How to Get a Legal Name Change in California

Whether you’re updating your name to match your gender or have recently changed your marital status, these tips will help you change your name in California.
Find out more about legal name change
Excellent
by Page Grossman
Page is a writer and strategist who covers finances and entrepreneurship, among other topics. In her spare time, she ...
Updated on: August 14, 2024 · 12 min read
The process to change your name in California depends upon why you’re changing your name. Whether you’re looking for an entirely new name, want to match your name to your gender, or your marital status has recently changed, let’s walk through the steps you’ll need to follow to update your name.
In whatever your situation, the name change process in California requires filing papers in court. If the judge agrees (which there are only a few exceptions when they won’t), you will receive a court order that states your new legal name. This court order can be used to update your name on your identity documents and on other accounts.
If you’ve recently gotten married and would like to change your middle or last name to your spouse’s name or a combination of both your names, there’s a simple process you can follow.
If you are married and have already filed your marriage license, you’ll need to follow the legal name change process in California, outlined below. This process must be used before the marriage license application has been submitted to the county clerk.
Let’s go through how to add your new name to your marriage license, obtain the marriage license, and change to your new name.
Once you get a certified copy of your marriage license, then it’s time to update your name on your documents and with state and federal agencies.
Here’s what you’ll need to update:
Lastly, you’ll want to change your name anywhere else you want (or need) your new name to be reflected.
The forms you fill out and submit will be different depending on where you are in your divorce process. You can change your name during the final step of the divorce process or after your divorce is finalized.
It’s important to note that this process can only be used in the case that you’re reverting back to a former legal name, such as your birth name. If you want to change to an entirely new name, you’ll need to follow the legal name change process.
The final step in the divorce process is to turn in papers for the judge to review. In California, you can ask to change your name on these forms.
You’ll need to check the following boxes:
Once the judge has reviewed the papers and signed off, these legal documents can be used as proof of your name change.
If your divorce has already been finalized and you decide you want to change your name, the process will be a little different.
Once you receive your signed form, this paperwork can be used as your legal name change form to notify government agencies of your new name. The processing time for this will vary depending on the county which granted your divorce.
Once you have Form FL-180 or FL-395 signed by a judge, you have the legal name change document you need to update your name with government agencies.
You can submit a copy of your documentation to state and federal government agencies. Some require a certified copy, which you can request from your county court. Certified copies cost $40, but this fee can be waived if you can prove financial need.
You can now update your name with the Social Security Administration as well as on your state and federal IDs.
If you want to change your name for any reason other than getting married or divorced, you’ll need to go through the legal name change court order process. This process requires filling out and filing paperwork with your county court. If the judge approves your request, those papers can be used to update your identity documents.
This process can take up to three months after submitting your paperwork. The forms can be completed online or printed and submitted in person.
There are only a few reasons a judge would deny your name change request:
To petition for a legal name change in California, you’ll need to fill out a number of forms. The forms may vary depending on your situation. California courts offer a name change form builder that can help clarify this process.
Most likely, you will need to fill out the following forms:
Each county has a slightly different process, so you might need additional local forms depending on where you’re planning to file your forms.
Note: If you’re changing your name for confidentiality reasons, there are additional forms you’ll need to fill out.
Once you have filled out your forms, make two copies of each, and submit them online or bring them in person to your county clerk. Soon after submission, you’ll get a court date to appear in front of a judge.
In California, the court filing fee ranges from $435–$450. If you can’t afford the filing fee, you can ask for it to be waived.
If you’re changing your name to match your gender identity or confidential reasons, you can skip this step and go on to the next.
If you’re changing your name for any other reason (excluding marriage or divorce), your next step will be to publish your name change in a local newspaper. There may be a fee required for publication.
You’ll receive a notice from the court by mail, which must then be published in two newspapers in your county once a week for four weeks. The publication must be completed before your court date.
Make sure to keep a record of the publication to show to the court and for your own records.
If no objections are filed against your name change request, the judge may grant a certificate of no judgments. If this is the case, you will not need to appear in court for a name change hearing. You can skip to step five.
If a name change hearing is scheduled in your case, you will need to bring all certified documents and proof of publication to the court hearing.
At the hearing, the judge will hear any objections to your name change.
If your request is approved, the judge will then sign a decree permitting your name change. This document becomes your legal name change document.
After your decree has been signed by a judge, you’ll file it with the county court. At this time, you can request certified copies of your name change decree, which you can submit to government agencies to request your name be updated.
You can use the certified copies of your name change decree to update your name on your government IDs and social security card.
There are many reasons a parent or guardian might update a child’s name:
Depending on who is changing a child’s name and why, the process will look a little bit different.
If the custodial parent of a minor goes through a name change, the child’s name will automatically update when the parent's name does, although the custodial parent may need to serve notice to a noncustodial parent of the name change.
To update a child’s name to anything other than that of the custodial parent, you’ll need to go through a court process.
The court considers a number of factors when determining if a name change for a minor child is the right step.
Congratulations! If you’ve made it through the process of legally changing your name, you get to begin the next steps of your life with a name that’s exactly what you choose it to be.
There are a number of places you’ll want to update with your new name so that everything will be in alignment. Our name change checklist gives you a comprehensive list of places you might want to change your name.
A few ideas to get you started include:
The California name change court fees fall between $435–$450. If you can’t afford the fee, you can ask the court to waive it.
On average, the process to change your name takes two to three months.
If you’ll need to publish your petition in a local newspaper for four weeks, your process is likely to take longer.
A judge may deny your petition to change your name. This generally only happens in narrow circumstances:
Under limited circumstances, yes, you might need to publish your name change petition in the paper.
You do NOT need to publish your petition for a name change if changing for one of these reasons:
If you’re changing your name for any other reason, you will likely need to publish it in two local newspapers for four consecutive weeks. Proof of publication will be requested at your court hearing.
You may also like
How to Legally Change Your Name: Complete Guide (2024)
The path to changing your name differs depending on your reason for doing so. Whatever your circumstances, our guide has you covered.
July 28, 2024 · 13min read
10 Questions to Ask a Divorce Attorney
The divorce process is not always simple. Different states have different requirements. To get through unscathed, it’s best to ask your divorce lawyer as many questions upfront as possible. Here are 10 questions to ask a divorce attorney.
July 29, 2024 · 10min read
The Complete Name Change Checklist
You don’t have to navigate the legal name change process alone. Let our complete name change checklist be your guide.
July 24, 2024 · 14min read