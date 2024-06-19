How to get a hyphenated last name

Updated on: July 12, 2024 · 11 min read

For centuries, one rule of marriage was accepted by all: a woman took their spouse's name in marriage. In the past few decades, couples have rethought that idea. Many different options have emerged for newly married couples. Some prefer to keep their own names. Others combine them as a hyphenated last name, Smith-Jones, for example, creating a new surname to reflect both their identities.

Hyphenated last name basics

Many consider maintaining the two last names important for genealogical and cultural reasons. This might be especially important to a family that would traditionally give up its surname (last name) in marriage or wishes to keep the name alive.

A double surname also allows people to preserve their professional identity under their maiden names while also showing unity with a partner.

Taking a second surname alongside your own last name still isn't the norm, but there are signs that it could become more popular. In a 2023 survey, the Pew Research Center found just 5% of married women with a hyphenated last name. However, with 17% of unmarried women stating that they would want a hyphenated last name after a marriage (and another 24% unsure), that might change in the future.

Three steps to hyphenate your last name

Creating legal hyphenated names can be a daunting process with many bureaucratic implications. Here are three steps to ensure that you hyphenate your last name properly.

Step 1: Decide the format of your hyphenated last name

A hyphenated last name (also sometimes called a double-barreled surname) typically involves merging two surnames with a hyphen, and it's typically done after a marriage. However, there are subtleties to consider when choosing the format for your hyphenated names.

The most important choice for many is which of the two last names is the first surname. Couples can choose the naming order based on personal preference, alphabetical order, or simple aesthetics.

In some cases where names risk becoming especially long, newlyweds might want to shorten one or both of the two last names. This can avoid problems when you write them, or others read them, along with issues and length limitations when filling out online forms.

Another less obvious consideration is the number of hyphens. While a single hyphen is the most common choice, you might find yourself using double hyphens if either of your names is already double-barreled (e.g., Amy Smith-Brown and Agatha Jones might become Smith-Brown-Jones).

Step 2: Understand marriage laws in your state and how they affect name changes

It's also important to consider state regulations here and how they might affect your double-barreled surname. While many states allow individuals to hyphenate their surname upon marriage without the need for a formal court process, Amy and Agatha in the above example might have to refine their choice in Idaho, which only allows one hyphen in the last name. Idaho also has rules about how names can be sequenced if only a single applicant chooses to hyphenate their name or if each application uses a different hyphenated name.

States also differ on policies regarding abandoning a married name after a divorce. Some allow the restoration of a previous name within the divorce decree, while others might require a separate legal process.

Prepare for varying levels of documentation and different fees required by different states. This can include proof of residency, birth certificates, and other legal documents.

Step 3: Update your legal documents

Creating hyphenated names generates requirements for other legal and documentation changes including your driver's license. The first step will be to fill out a form SS-5 application at the Social Security office for a new Social Security card. You'll need proof of your new married name (typically your marriage certificate) for name recognition by the Social Security Administration (SSA). That agency will also inform the Internal Revenue Service of the change.

Then, use your new Social Security card to update your other documents as required by the federal government and the state. These may include:

Driver's license/state ID : Update your name on your driver's license with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

: Update your name on your driver's license with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Passports : Update your passport to reflect your new name.

: Update your passport to reflect your new name. Bank accounts : Notify your bank to change your name on accounts, checks, and credit/debit cards.

: Notify your bank to change your name on accounts, checks, and credit/debit cards. Employment records : Inform your employer so they can update your name on payroll, benefits, and retirement accounts.

: Inform your employer so they can update your name on payroll, benefits, and retirement accounts. Insurance policies : Update your name on health, auto, life, and property insurance policies.

: Update your name on health, auto, life, and property insurance policies. Voter registration : Register your new married name to ensure you can vote without issue.

: Register your new married name to ensure you can vote without issue. Property titles and deeds : If you own property, update the titles and deeds.

: If you own property, update the titles and deeds. Utility and bills : Contact utility companies and service providers to update your records.

: Contact utility companies and service providers to update your records. Medical providers : Visit your dentist's clinic and doctor's offices, along with any other healthcare providers, to update them with your new family name.

: Visit your dentist's clinic and doctor's offices, along with any other healthcare providers, to update them with your new family name. Legal documents: Update any legal documents such as wills, powers of attorney, and advance directives.

Address all of these updates to ensure legal consistency across all records and to avoid potential issues in proving your identity. You should do this with an understanding of your specific state's procedural nuances. For example, some states may also require you to record your double-barreled surname on the marriage license. Some also require close synchronization between identity documents, such as passports or driver's licenses. Many have deadlines for you to update these documents after you begin your name change with the Social Security Administration, so be sure that you're ready to move quickly.

Planning, obtaining, and establishing a hyphenated name is a complex enough process to warrant legal guidance for many people. We advise consulting a legal professional, especially in complicated scenarios where you have existing legal contracts under a previous name, for example, to ensure compliance with state laws and to mitigate potential legal issues.

The pros and cons of hyphenating your last name

Hyphenating your last name may seem like a straightforward decision, but it can carry personal, professional, and legal implications. With these in mind, it's important to consider it from various angles.

The advantages of hyphenated names

Maintaining a connection to your heritage : Hyphenating allows individuals to honor and preserve their family legacy and cultural heritage by carrying forward both parents' surnames. It serves as a daily reminder of your roots and personal history.

: Hyphenating allows individuals to honor and preserve their family legacy and cultural heritage by carrying forward both parents' surnames. It serves as a daily reminder of your roots and personal history. Continuity of professional identity : For professionals well-established in their careers, hyphenating the surname can maintain brand consistency and name recognition in their professional field. For example, a researcher who has published extensive works under her own name might hyphenate her name to acknowledge the marriage while still linking her new last name to her work.

: For professionals well-established in their careers, hyphenating the surname can maintain brand consistency and name recognition in their professional field. For example, a researcher who has published extensive works under her own name might hyphenate her name to acknowledge the marriage while still linking her new last name to her work. Identity flexibility : Hyphenating allows for a versatile identity. You can present yourself with either your first surname, your second, or both, depending on the context and what feels most appropriate in different social or professional situations. This flexibility can be particularly advantageous in diverse social circles.

: Hyphenating allows for a versatile identity. You can present yourself with either your first surname, your second, or both, depending on the context and what feels most appropriate in different social or professional situations. This flexibility can be particularly advantageous in diverse social circles. Family unity: Hyphenating your name can ensure that people on both sides of the family feel equally represented beyond the two people who are hyphenating their names. That can be important for personal and familial relationships.

The drawbacks of hyphenating your name

Inconsistent records : You might do your best to maintain consistent naming across different institutions, but they may record your new last name differently (for example, with or without the hyphen or with the surnames reversed). This can be due to human error or technical limitations. Some computer systems may not recognize hyphens correctly or may not have enough room in their forms and database fields for a longer name.

: You might do your best to maintain consistent naming across different institutions, but they may record your new last name differently (for example, with or without the hyphen or with the surnames reversed). This can be due to human error or technical limitations. Some computer systems may not recognize hyphens correctly or may not have enough room in their forms and database fields for a longer name. Misunderstanding or misspelling : People may often misspell or mispronounce your hyphenated name, leading to potential confusion. Be prepared for some extra time on the phone or at the administrative counter after your last name change as you walk people through your spelling and formatting for applications, registrations, and renewals.

: People may often misspell or mispronounce your hyphenated name, leading to potential confusion. Be prepared for some extra time on the phone or at the administrative counter after your last name change as you walk people through your spelling and formatting for applications, registrations, and renewals. Professional settings : While it retains professional identity to some degree, hyphenation also changes it. Introducing yourself with a hyphenated name might be cumbersome in networking or professional environments, impacting the memorability or the pronunciation of your new last name.

: While it retains professional identity to some degree, hyphenation also changes it. Introducing yourself with a hyphenated name might be cumbersome in networking or professional environments, impacting the memorability or the pronunciation of your new last name. Decision-making for children’s last names : Deciding on the format of different surnames for any children can be challenging. Whether to pass on one, both, or a hyphenated combination can involve complex family discussions. One parent (or grandparent) might not always agree with the other on surnames for their children.

: Deciding on the format of different surnames for any children can be challenging. Whether to pass on one, both, or a hyphenated combination can involve complex family discussions. One parent (or grandparent) might not always agree with the other on surnames for their children. Family dynamics : While hyphenation can be a cause of family unity, it might also cause tension over name sequencing if the decision is viewed as prioritizing one family over another. It's helpful to discuss this change with your family members early on to address any concerns.

: While hyphenation can be a cause of family unity, it might also cause tension over name sequencing if the decision is viewed as prioritizing one family over another. It's helpful to discuss this change with your family members early on to address any concerns. Travel and immigration : When traveling, especially internationally, having different surnames combined on various documents can sometimes lead to questioning or extra scrutiny at borders. Consistency across all documents becomes crucial.

: When traveling, especially internationally, having different surnames combined on various documents can sometimes lead to questioning or extra scrutiny at borders. Consistency across all documents becomes crucial. Cultural perceptions: While hyphenation should always be your decision, conjoined surnames might be viewed differently in some cultures or contexts. It’s important to consider how it might be perceived in both your personal and professional circles.

Alternatives to a hyphenated last name

Hyphenating your name is one of several options you can decide upon before your marriage. You could also opt for a double surname without a hyphen (Jones Smith rather than Jones-Smith) or even blend parts of two last names into a completely new one. Each option has different implications in terms of legal documentation and how others may perceive or recognize your new name. Understanding all possibilities can help you make a choice that best aligns with your personal and professional identity.

Taking your spouse’s name : The most traditional option involves one partner replacing their maiden name with their spouse's surname. In an opposite-sex marriage, there's no reason for the wife to take the husband's name; you may both decide to invert this practice.

: The most traditional option involves one partner replacing their maiden name with their spouse's surname. In an opposite-sex marriage, there's no reason for the wife to take the husband's name; you may both decide to invert this practice. Keeping your maiden name : Choosing to keep your original last name avoids the need for updating legal documents and is often chosen for professional or personal continuity.

: Choosing to keep your original last name avoids the need for updating legal documents and is often chosen for professional or personal continuity. Using your maiden name socially : You might legally take your spouse's name but continue to use your maiden name in social or professional contexts.

: You might legally take your spouse's name but continue to use your maiden name in social or professional contexts. Creating a new joint last name : Some couples choose to merge their names, creating a blend that symbolizes their union.

: Some couples choose to merge their names, creating a blend that symbolizes their union. Making your maiden name a middle name: You can move your maiden name to your middle name position and adopt your spouse’s last name. This allows you to maintain your given name while embracing your new marital identity after the marriage.

It would be a lot easier if two people getting married each happened to have the same last name. In practice, it rarely works out that way. So, pay close attention to the social, professional, and legal implications when deciding on your naming options. Work with a legal advisor to cover all of your bases.

FAQs

Smith Jones or Jones Smith: When hyphenating names, which goes first?

Typically, the order of names in a hyphenated surname can follow either personal preference or traditional norms, which can vary by culture or family practice. In many English-speaking countries, it's common to place the names in alphabetical order or choose the order that sounds better or feels more significant to each spouse. Ultimately, whatever you decide to be called, it's important to consistently write your double last name in the chosen order in legal documents and official records once you decide on it.

Can I hyphenate my child’s last name?

Although some parents decide to give their children the father's surname, in many jurisdictions, you can give your children hyphenated last names, typically during the birth registration process.

If parents want to change or hyphenate the name after it has been registered, they will generally need to go through a legal name change process, which can vary by location. If the child has another legal parent, their consent may also be necessary. It's advisable that parents check the specific laws and regulations in their area or consult a legal professional to understand the exact requirements and implications.

How do hyphenated last names affect legal documents?

When you hyphenate your name, it is considered your legal surname. It must be used on your driver’s license, passport, Social Security cards, bank accounts, and other forms of identification or formal documents. It’s important to update all your records after a name change to ensure consistency and to avoid confusion through the use of a different last name.

How do I restore my regular name if I divorce?

Restoring your original name after a marriage can be the subject of a divorce decree. Otherwise, you may need to file a petition with the court for a legal name change. This generally involves filling out a form and paying a fee. Check the specific requirements in the jurisdiction where the divorce was granted.

Does my hyphenated name need to be on my marriage license?

Some jurisdictions require people to enter their hyphenated name on their marriage certificate, which then becomes a legal document after the marriage. Check with a legal advisor and/or the county clerk to be sure.