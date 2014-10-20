How to form a Maine corporation

Are you ready to start a corporation in Maine? Find out what forms you'll need, information about fees, details about electing corporate leaders, and more.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 4 min read
A corporation limits personal liability for your business’s financial obligations and can help protect your personal assets if a company employee is sued. Forming a corporation can also have tax benefits and greater appeal for investors.
A corporation’s existence begins when you file its articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State and pay a filing fee. The articles may contain many provisions, but they must contain the following:
A corporation can have different types of stock, called classes or series. These types of stocks can have different advantages, for example, one can offer voting rights while another may not.
Regarding the stock structure, the articles of incorporation must include the following information:
Your proposed corporate name must be available for use in Maine. You can check the availability of a name by searching the Secretary of State’s records online.
You can reserve a name for your corporation for 120 days by filing an application with the Secretary of State or through an online entity name reservation service.
Your Maine corporation name must be distinguishable from any other entity’s name, reserved name, or mark on file with the Secretary of State. Although Maine corporation names do not have to include a word such as “corporation,” “incorporated,” or “company,” if you include one of these words in your name, the people you do business with will know that your business is a corporation.
An incorporator delivers articles of incorporation to the Secretary of State for filing. Incorporators’ names and addresses must be listed in the articles of incorporation.
You must adhere to the following requirements when specifying incorporators:
Corporate directors establish and implement the corporation’s policies and strategies. Directors are fiduciaries, so they must act in good faith and in the best interests of the corporation and its shareholders.
When specifying your corporation’s directors, you must adhere to the following guidelines:
A registered agent, also called a registered clerk, receives legal documents and other official correspondence on behalf of the corporation and is responsible for forwarding those documents to the corporation.
The following requirements apply when specifying your corporation’s registered agent:
All Maine corporations have a purpose of engaging in any lawful business. You do not need to state any additional purpose in the articles of incorporation.
A corporation’s bylaws outline its internal rules and operating procedures. Although directors or incorporators must adopt bylaws, bylaws are not filed with the Secretary of State.
Although Maine law does not specify the content of bylaws, the document usually includes such items as the number of directors and their term of office and provisions for holding shareholders’ meetings and taking votes. Bylaws cannot include anything that is inconsistent with the law or the articles of incorporation.
The Maine Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
