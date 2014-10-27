How to form a Washington corporation

Find out how to incorporate your business in Washington, including what forms are needed, how to file the paperwork, how long it takes, and more.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: November 28, 2023 · 4 min read
Because it is a separate legal entity from its owners, a corporation is responsible for its own actions and financial obligations. If a corporation is sued or encounters financial troubles, the corporation’s assets may be used to pay debts and judgments, but the personal assets of the corporation’s owners/shareholders are generally not at risk. Additional benefits of a corporation include potential lower tax rates, more deductions, and the ability to easily transfer shares between owners.
Your corporation’s existence begins when you file articles of incorporation with the Washington Secretary of State, as well as pay a filing fee. At a minimum, the articles of incorporation must contain the following information:
When providing the details of your corporation’s stock structure, the articles of incorporation must include the classes of shares and the number of shares authorized in each class. If there is more than one class of shares, the articles must include a distinguishing designation for each class. Before shares in any class can be issued, the articles must describe the limitations, preferences, voting powers or relative rights of the shares in that class.
Your corporation�’s name must meet certain requirements, and it must be available for use in the state of Washington. You can conduct a name availability search on the Secretary of State’s website.
You can reserve a name for 180 days by submitting a name reservation form to the Secretary of State.
When choosing a name for your corporation, you must meet the following requirements:
An incorporator’s primary responsibility is to sign the articles of incorporation and submit them to the Secretary of State for filing. When specifying incorporators, you must meet the following requirements:
Your corporation’s directors will develop and implement policies, strategies, and long-range goals for the corporation. Directors generally focus on “big picture” issues and leave the day-to-day operation of the company to the officers.
Your corporation must meet the following requirements when specifying directors:
Every corporation must have a registered agent to receive service of process, including lawsuits and other official communications. The agent accepts these documents on the corporation’s behalf and forwards them to the corporation.
When specifying your corporation’s registered agent, you must meet the following requirements:
Your corporation’s purpose does not need to be included in the articles of incorporation, but you can provide one if you want to. Unless the articles provide otherwise, the purpose of every Washington corporation is to engage in any lawful business.
A corporation’s bylaws supplement its articles of incorporation by providing more detailed descriptions of the way the corporation will operate and the rights, powers, and limitations of its directors, officers, and shareholders. Bylaws are not filed with the Secretary of State.
The following requirements apply when determining corporation bylaws:
The Washington Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay federal income taxes. While the state of Washington does not have a corporate income tax, it does have a business and operations tax.
