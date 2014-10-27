How to form a West Virginia corporation

Forming a corporation in West Virginia? Find the information you need to get started, including the specifics of what’s required and steps to guide you through the registration process.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: January 23, 2023 · 4 min read
A corporation helps to protect its owners’ personal assets if the corporation is sued or has financial troubles or if a corporate employee or business partner is sued. A corporation may also offer benefits such as tax advantages and the ability to easily transfer shares among owners, which can make your company more attractive to investors.
Preparing your articles of incorporation
To form a corporation in West Virginia, you must file articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State and pay a filing fee. Your corporation will legally exist as soon as you file the articles. The articles of incorporation must contain the following:
In regard to stock structure, the articles of incorporation must state the total number of shares the corporation is authorized to issue and either the par value of those shares or that the shares have no par value. Par value is a minimum value assigned to a share. If there is more than one class of shares, the articles must list the classes of shares, the number of shares in each class and a distinguishing designation for each class. Before shares in any class are issued, the articles must describe the limitations, relative rights and preferences for that class of shares.
The Secretary of State recommends confirming the availability of your proposed business name before filing articles of incorporation. You can do this by conducting a preliminary online search on the Secretary of State’s website and then calling the Secretary of State’s office to confirm that the name is available.
You can reserve a name for 120 days by filing an application with the Secretary of State.
Your corporation’s name must meet the following requirements:
An incorporator signs the articles of incorporation and files them with the Secretary of State. The following requirements apply when specifying incorporators:
Directors are responsible for overseeing the corporation’s policies and management. Directors have a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of the corporation.
The following requirements apply when specifying directors for your corporation:
Every corporation must have a registered office and a registered agent in West Virginia. A registered agent receives official documents such as lawsuits and notices on behalf of the corporation. The registered office is the agent’s business address.
In regard to specifying a registered agent and registered office, you must adhere to the following requirements:
You must briefly describe the general type of business your corporation will conduct. To provide your corporation with the maximum flexibility, the corporation’s purpose can end with the phrase “including the transaction of any or all lawful business for which corporations may be incorporated in West Virginia.”
Bylaws are the rules for the way a corporation will be run. They describe the powers, duties, and rights of the corporation’s directors, officers, and shareholders and may include any provisions for managing the business and regulating the affairs of the corporation. Bylaws are not filed with the Secretary of State but should be kept at the corporation’s principal place of business.
The following requirements apply when determining bylaws:
The West Virginia Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. The incorporation fee is partially determined by the number of acres the company intends to hold in the state. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
