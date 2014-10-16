How to form an Idaho corporation

Incorporating your business in Idaho? Find out how to get the paperwork and information you need to form your business.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: November 28, 2023
A corporation is a limited liability entity, which means that the corporation’s owners—the shareholders—are protected from personal liability for the corporation’s debts and obligations. A corporation’s limited liability may also help protect shareholders’ personal assets if an employee is sued. There are other benefits to incorporating your business, such as possible tax benefits.
Your corporation’s existence begins when you file its articles of incorporation with the Idaho Secretary of State. To incorporate, you also need to pay a filing fee. The articles of incorporation may contain many provisions, but they must contain the following:
A corporation can have different types of stock, called classes or series. These types of stocks can have different advantages, for example one can offer voting rights while another may not. In regards to stock structure, the articles of incorporation must state the following:
You should check the availability of your proposed corporate name before filing articles of incorporation. You can do this through the Secretary of State’s website.
You can reserve a corporate name for four months by filing an application with the Secretary of State.
Your corporation’s name must meet the following requirements:
An incorporator’s primary responsibility is to deliver the articles of incorporation to the Secretary of State for filing. Incorporators’ names and addresses must be listed in the articles of incorporation. When specifying incorporators, you must adhere to the following requirements:
Corporate directors oversee the management of the corporation and establish corporate policies. Directors are fiduciaries, which means they must always act in good faith and put the interests of the corporation ahead of their personal interests. Idaho law does not require any qualifications for directors, but the bylaws or articles of incorporation may establish eligibility requirements for directors.
When specifying directors in your articles of incorporation, the following requirements must be met:
Every Idaho corporation must designate a registered agent, who receives legal documents on the corporation’s behalf and forwards them to the corporation. The following are the requirements for specifying a registered agent:
Some states require you to state a corporate purpose in your articles of incorporation, but Idaho does not. Every business incorporated in Idaho has a purpose of engaging in any lawful business.
Bylaws provide rules and guidelines for the way a corporation will operate and can contain provisions for managing the business and regulating the affairs of the corporation. Usually, they include such details as the number of directors and officers and the manner in which shareholders’ meetings are conducted.
Although bylaws are not filed with the Secretary of State, they must meet the following requirements:
Costs of incorporating in Idaho
The Idaho Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
