How to form an Indiana partnership

Teaser: Indiana offers different types of partnerships, each with its own advantages. Find out about the different partnerships available in Indiana, how to start one, and more.
Find out more about Forming a Partnership
Excellent
by Mary Wenzel, J.D.
Mary is a freelance writer and owner of Write Law. Mary ghostwrites marketing content for law firms throughout the Un...
Updated on: December 8, 2023 · 5 min read
When you start a business, you can choose from several types of legal structures. The structure you choose determines how the business will be taxed, if you are personally responsible for the business’ debts and more.
If you are going into business with others, you may consider forming a partnership. Partnerships offer simple tax requirements and, in some cases, liability protection. Indiana offers three types of partnerships, detailed below.
Partnerships in Indiana are considered pass-through entities. This means the partnerships pay no business tax in Indiana, but the income from the partnership is passed on to the owners’ personal income, where it is then taxed as income.
Partnerships in Indiana may have to file biennial reports with the Indiana Secretary of State. The Internal Revenue Service offers information on some of the Federal taxation requirements for partnerships.
Personal liability is the other important topic to consider when forming a business. Personal liability refers to how personally responsible the owners are for the business’ debts and obligations. Some partnership structures offer liability protection for their owners, allowing them to shelter their personal assets from the business. For example, if your partnership loses a lawsuit and has to pay a huge settlement, personal liability will help protect your house, cash, and savings from the settlement.
This protection will not apply in all cases, such as if you owe taxes, commit fraud, or do something that violates the partnership’s liability protection.
The types of partnerships offered in Indiana are compared below, with information highlighting the differences in liability and tax considerations.
The simplest form of a partnership, the general partnership offers no liability protection but also isn’t hindered by very many laws, offering maximum freedom to do business as you wish. Some aspects to be aware of:
Limited partnerships are similar to general partnerships, but offer two levels of partners: limited and general partners.
In a limited liability partnership, partners can’t be held liable for other partners’ mistakes, errors, or outright fraud. These types of partnerships are very popular with professionals who expect to take on a lot of liability risk (typically as the result of lawsuits), such as doctors and lawyers. For example, if three doctors start an LLP and one of them is sued for malpractice and loses a costly lawsuit, the other doctors won’t be personally liable to pay off that debt.
If you need additional taxation choices or greater protection from personal liability, you may want to consider forming a limited liability company (LLC). The LLC business structure combines many of the advantages of partnerships while offering greater flexibility in tax structures. On the downside, they often require more effort to maintain than a partnership, but even then, they are known for their simplicity.
There are a number of steps to take before a partnership can be legally operated in Indiana:
All business names in Indiana must include an indication of the entity type (LP, LLP, etc.). Beyond that, business owners can be very creative in selecting a name that they find appealing and that attracts the kind of customers they want.
Search the state’s business database once you’ve come up with a name you like to verify it hasn’t been claimed already. Once that’s done, secure your new business name by filing it with the Indiana state government.
In Indiana, most partnerships are required to register with the state, pay a filing fee, and file the required paperwork.
Partnerships may need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. This number is used to hire employees, fill out paperwork, and open bank accounts for the business. It is like a social security number for a company.
Also, some businesses need additional licenses from the state. Finally, additional taxes may also need to be paid.
Once the partnership has been properly formed, double-check to ensure a proper business foundation has been laid:
LegalZoom will help you choose which partnership may be right for you. We can also file the paperwork to form your business, help you find a registered agent, and get you in touch with an attorney or tax professional.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read