How to form an Oklahoma corporation

If you are starting a corporation in Oklahoma you’ll have to follow specific requirements. Find out what you'll need to register, including details about forms and fees, naming requirements and more.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: November 28, 2023 · 4 min read
A corporation provides its owners with limited liability for the corporation’s financial obligations. This means that if the corporation is sued or cannot pay its creditors, the owners—company shareholders—cannot lose more than what they have invested in the company. In other words, their personal assets, such as houses and cars, are not at risk. Other benefits of a corporation may be tax savings and greater appeal to outside investors.
To form a corporation in Oklahoma, you must file a certificate of incorporation with the secretary of state and pay a filing fee. The corporation’s existence begins when you file the certificate. The minimum information that must be included in the certificate of incorporation is as follows:
A corporation can offer different types of stock, called classes or series. These classes can offer different rights to their shareholders. For example, some classes of stock may offer voting rights while others do not.
Regarding stock structure, the following applies:
You can check the availability of your chosen corporate name by searching the secretary of state’s website, calling, or visiting the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s office.
You can reserve a name for 60 days by filing an application with the secretary of state.
When choosing a name for your corporation, you must adhere to the following requirements:
An incorporator signs the certificate of incorporation and files it with the secretary of state. In Oklahoma, any person, partnership, corporation, or association may serve as incorporator.
You must meet the following requirements when specifying incorporators:
You can state your corporation’s purpose in general terms to provide your corporation with flexibility in case its business changes in the future. It is sufficient to say that the corporation’s purpose is “to engage in any lawful act or activity for which corporations may be organized under the general corporation law of Oklahoma.”
Corporate directors are responsible for overall corporate policies and strategy and oversee the management of the corporation’s business. Directors may be named in the certificate of incorporation, or they may be elected by the incorporators after the certificate is filed. If the owners want the incorporators’ powers to terminate upon filing the certificate, the directors must be named in the certificate.
When specifying directors for your corporation, you must meet the following requirements:
Every corporation must have a registered office and a registered agent. The registered agent accepts service of lawsuits, demands, and notices on behalf of the corporation.
When specifying a registered agent for your corporation, you must meet these requirements:
A corporation’s bylaws typically contain rules and procedures for operating the corporation. The bylaws may include any provision relating to the business of the corporation, the conduct of its affairs, or the rights or powers of the corporation or its directors, officers, shareholders, or employees. The bylaws cannot contain anything that is inconsistent with the law or the certificate of incorporation.
Either the incorporators or directors may adopt bylaws for the corporation. Bylaws are not filed with the secretary of state.
The Oklahoma Secretary of State requires a fee when filing a certificate of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
