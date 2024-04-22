How to get a prenuptial agreement in Florida

Prenuptial agreements in Florida come with their own benefits and requirements, and understanding them is key to your and your partner's happiness.
by Connor Beaulieu
Connor is a content strategist, journalist, and legal writer living and working in Chicago. Over the past decade, he'...
Updated on: April 23, 2024 · 10 min read
Across America, couples from a wide range of backgrounds—and tax brackets—are choosing to sign a prenup before tying the knot. Not only do these agreements help clarify expectations and obligations, but they can also protect both partners if worse comes to worst.
Still, getting a prenuptial agreement in Florida comes with its own set of legal requirements, so doing your research can save you from a considerable headache in the long run.
Complicated though they may seem, getting a prenup in Florida comes down to five simple steps:
Unlike in previous generations, where a prenuptial agreement was often viewed as a sign of distrust, many modern couples use the prenup as a way to outline expectations and rules before saying "I do."
Because of this new perspective, we strongly suggest that you respectfully and rationally discuss the idea of a prenuptial agreement with your partner. Specifically, outline the ways that a prenup would protect both of you in a worst-case scenario and how it helps you clarify financial expectations.
While we strongly suggest hiring an expert to draft the prenup itself, there's no reason that you and your partner can't also do research ahead of time to familiarize yourself with what to expect. Remember, however, to only use trustworthy sources and to double-check each fact.
By doing research ahead of time, you can make sure that neither you nor your partner is unpleasantly surprised by anything that may come up when writing a prenuptial agreement.
In Florida prenuptial agreements, both parties typically need separate legal representation to advise and guide them through the document. Ideally, this representation should be licensed to practice law in the state of Florida and have experience in marital law.
A key part of any legal contract is what is known as "fair and reasonable disclosure," which means that all parties involved in the contract have a clear understanding of the relevant information. For premarital agreements, this would include things such as either partner's debt, property or financial obligations they may have to others, and any assets they possess.
Typically, this kind of disclosure will be guided by the lawyer you hire to write and execute our prenuptial agreement, but couples opting to write their own agreement will need to take it upon themselves to disclose the necessary information before signing.
Even if you hire a professional to draft your prenup (and especially if you write it yourself), always take time to double-check the information it contains. If necessary, put the draft in a drawer, take a few days, and come back to it with fresh eyes.
While incorrect or unfair prenups can be overturned, it's best to get them right the first time around.
In some "community property" states, such as California or Texas, the laws mandate that all assets acquired while married should be split equally between partners in the event of a divorce. Florida family law rules, however, follow the "equitable distribution" model, which says that marital property should be distributed fairly—if not necessarily equally.
Still, prenuptial agreements in Florida serve a number of purposes, a few of the most important being:
Sometimes, prenuptial agreements can be contested in court as being invalid or unjust. Typically, the prenups that get overturned fail to address at least one of the following requirements:
If you have any questions about the validity or legality of your prenuptial agreement (especially if you drafted it yourself), we strongly advise consulting a Florida-based lawyer with experience in marriage law.
Overall, couples can expect to pay between $750 for a quick, simple prenuptial agreement to more than $10,000 for more comprehensive documents. On the average, plan for a roughly $2,000 bill when the time comes.
That said, the cost of a prenuptial agreement in Florida can balloon much higher than the average depending on a number of factors, such as:
Additionally, couples with highly complicated finances may need to hire other non-legal advisers to help navigate the information—something that can also increase costs.
Regardless of where you create a prenup, it's generally wise to begin drafting the document well before the wedding date. Not only does this allow both partners to fully review each provision in the document, but it also avoids any chance of feeling pressured or coerced, both of which may eventually invalidate a prenup.
As you begin the process of getting a prenup in Florida, make sure that you're giving yourselves enough time to:
Remember, it's important to keep in mind that a prenuptial agreement doesn't come from a lack of trust but rather from wanting to support and protect one another no matter what. By taking the time to create a prenup—and do it correctly—you're setting yourself up for a more successful, respectful partnership in the long run.
Although it's technically possible to draft your own prenuptial agreement in Florida, most experts generally advise against it unless you have the proper expertise or guidance.
In Florida (and many other states), there are specific laws and statutes with which a prenuptial agreement must comply in order to be considered valid. By drafting such an agreement yourself, you increase the chances that a skilled divorce attorney could have your prenup overturned.
Although you can't technically create a prenuptial agreement once you and your partner have already said "I do," you can create what's known as a postnuptial agreement.
This document, which essentially serves an identical purpose to a prenuptial agreement, is created in the exact same way—except after you're already married.
If you've spent any time researching marital law, you may have come across the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act (UPAA). This is a piece of multi-state legislation that was created in 1983 to standardize prenuptial agreements across state lines.
In it, rules and regulations are outlined to protect prospective spouses in the case of divorce or the death of one partner.
When it comes to prenuptial agreements, the law allows you to include rules about how to divide "real or personal property." In this context, "real" property includes land, real estate, and even mining or water rights.
"Personal" property, on the other hand, covers anything that doesn't fall under the first category, such as cars, jewelry, bank accounts, or even copyrights. Though it may seem confusing, an experienced marriage lawyer can help sort out who should get what in a fair, legal way.
Yes. If a court eventually finds that a prenuptial agreement was signed under duress by either party, didn't fairly disclose all relevant information, contained unlawful provisions, or would seriously impoverish either party, that agreement may be thrown out.
As with any legal document, hiring a qualified professional is your best bet if you end up in court.
