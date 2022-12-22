How to return mail to sender

With return to sender, a mail carrier will pick up the mail item, whether it's delivered to the wrong address or person or rejected, and send it back to the sender.
Updated on: February 8, 2024
Did you receive mail that isn't yours and need to send it back? It happens. Can you return unwanted mail to the sender? Short answer: yes. But, there are a few reasons for returning mail to sender and a different way for each.
What does it mean to return to sender? It's a common policy used by the United States Postal Service (USPS), UPS, FedEx, DHL, and other carriers to handle mail items that are misdelivered or rejected.
How does it work? With return to sender, a mail carrier will pick up the mail item, whether it's delivered to the wrong address or person or rejected, and send it back to the sender. Follow the below step-by-step guide to know what process to use.
If you've recently moved and received the previous resident's mail. This happens often, and there's an easy way to fix it.
If it's a letter, you can also find the blue collection boxes around your town and drop it in there. Make sure you've written “Not At This Address" on the mail item.
Mistakes happen. If your mail carrier delivered a mail item that displays a different address, it's easy to get redelivered—and you have two options:
If you or someone you know receives mail at a difficult address with frequently misdelivered mail, you could opt for a virtual address to eliminate the confusion.
If you receive a mail item addressed to you and has the correct address, you have the option to refuse it.
This option works for mail that requires a signature, such as certified and registered mail, Priority Mail Express, collect on delivery, and mail insured for over $200. Please note you cannot refuse mail if you have already signed for the mail item. If you've signed off on the letter or package, then you will need to pay the postage to send it back.
No, it does not cost money to return to the sender if you follow the above guidelines.
How long it takes for a letter or package to be returned to the sender depends on the mail class used. When you return it to the sender, the mail item is returned in the same mail class used to send it. For example, if the letter or package you received came as Priority mail, they will return it like that.
