Starting a consulting business involves research, planning, and considering all your options.
Updated on: November 20, 2024 · 14 min read
Starting a consulting business means you can set your own hours and have a flexible schedule—and when it comes to earning potential, the sky is the limit. With so many benefits, it’s no surprise there are more than 200,000 consulting businesses in the U.S., offering management, environmental, scientific, and technical advice for a range of organizations.
Ready to become one of them? Before you dive into business, learn more about the costs, steps, and whether it’s the right choice for you.
It’s almost always a good time to start a consulting business. With low startup costs and lots of opportunity for growth, the rewards are often greater than the risks. Many consultants start as solo operators working from home, which means you’ll have plenty of flexibility. And because consultants often charge per project or work on retainer, your income can be relatively stable and scalable.
Consulting is also a growing and dynamic field: Modern businesses are facing complex challenges like digital transformation, changing buyer behaviors, increased regulations, and globalization—and they need specialized expertise. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates 13.5% growth in the consulting industry through 2031, with more than 220,000 jobs added. Scientific, technical, and management consulting services, as well as market research, will be most in-demand.
Ready to learn how to start your own consulting business? Follow these 10 steps to set yourself up for success in the consulting industry.
If you’re researching how to start a consulting business, you probably already have an idea of which of your skills and experience might be useful. Have you worked in finance or accounting roles? Do you have IT skills or certifications? Maybe you’ve had success in areas like digital marketing, search engine optimization, or advertising.
Choosing a niche that plays to your strengths lets you focus your energy, target specific clients, and take advantage of your skills and expertise. It also makes it easier to build a portfolio and differentiate yourself in the marketplace. Here are some tips for how to define your niche:
To understand the market landscape, research competitors in your chosen field, noting their service offerings, pricing, and marketing strategies. Then, gather insights on your target audience so you can shape your services to meet their expectations. Here are some tips for market research:
Success isn’t as simple as identifying an audience for your skills and experience. To start a successful consulting business, you need to choose a unique business name and market position that differentiates you from the competition, while still being clear about what you offer. Make sure your business name aligns with the branding you need to reach the clients you want.
Your business structure affects liability, taxes, and scalability. A limited liability company (LLC) is a popular choice for consultants because it provides personal liability protection without the complexity of a corporation. To start an LLC, you’ll file articles of organization with your Secretary of State.
For an independent consultant, a sole proprietorship is simpler to set up because you don’t need to register with the Secretary of State. However, it doesn’t provide liability protection. Here’s a comparison of business structures for consulting services:
A consulting business plan outlines your objectives, market strategy, and financial expectations. Investors and lenders rely on business plans to evaluate your vision and determine how likely you are to succeed—and whether they should take the risk.
A detailed plan also keeps you focused because you can use it as a guide to make business decisions that align with your long-term objectives. Here’s what to include in your consulting business plan:
The permits and licenses you need depend on your consulting business and location. If you’re in fields like healthcare or finance, you might need certifications or licenses. If you have office space, you’ll likely need building permits, and in many areas you also need a license for a home-based business. Check with your county clerk about state and local business licenses.
Getting the right business licenses and permits is important. Here are a few other things you can do to make sure your consulting business operates legally and is fully protected:
Pricing your services can be one of the biggest challenges of starting a consulting business. You don’t want to undervalue yourself, but you don’t want to scare off clients, either. You’ll need to understand your experience level and the specific value you bring, but also take into account client budgets and industry standards.
Decide on a pricing structure and review other consultants’ rates to make sure you stay competitive. Common pricing models for consulting businesses include hourly rates, project-based fees, and retainers.
Even if you’re a solo-preneur or have a small team, investing in the right software helps you stay organized without getting bogged down by administrative work. Learning how to use software early also makes it easier to scale your consulting business and streamline your day-to-day as things get busier.
Simple tools for invoicing, project updates, and client communication are usually enough at first. As you grow and bring on employees, more advanced software can keep everyone connected and projects running smoothly. Some tools to start out with include the following:
For a consulting business, proposals outline the scope, approach, timeline, and pricing for potential projects, while contracts formalize the agreed-upon terms, protecting both parties legally. You should create standardized templates for proposals and contracts so you can respond to clients quickly and set clear expectations.
These documents cover different things depending on your business, so you might want to consult a legal expert for a business contract review. That way you can be confident you’re including everything you need, such as scope, payment terms, and confidentiality clauses. In general, here’s what each one includes.
Your brand identity is a unique mix of your values, expertise, vision, and messaging. It shapes how clients perceive your consulting business and is very important for marketing. A clear brand identity helps you build a memorable business that attracts clients.
To determine your brand identity, start by defining your target audience, pinpointing what sets you apart from competitors, and choosing a tone and style that reflect your services. Use this identity—plus the tips below—to create your logo, design your website, and make your other marketing content.
If you have employees, you’ll need an EIN (employer identification number) from the Internal Revenue Service for tax reporting. Even if you’re solo, it’s smart to get an EIN so you can open a business bank account: Keeping your business and personal finances separate improves your liability protection and helps simplify your taxes. Opening a business credit card is also smart so you can manage expenses and build business credit.
These steps for how to start a consulting business are just the beginning. To scale, you’ll need consistent marketing and high-quality service. Scaling can also mean diversifying your offerings or focusing on more complex, higher-value projects. Here are a few scaling strategies:
The cost to start a consulting business varies widely. Small one-person operations can be started for free, whereas well-manicured or larger consulting businesses can range from $5,000 to $50,000 or more. It all depends on the type and size of your business and how much you want to invest. Here’s a breakdown of the major expenses you might encounter.
Certain consulting businesses may need industry-specific certifications, and many cities and towns require a general business license. You should also get liability insurance, especially if you’re handling sensitive information. These costs can vary based on your industry and location.
To build a quality website, you might want to hire a professional. Basic sites cost a few hundred dollars and advanced sites can reach into the thousands. If you’re in an industry like IT or engineering, software costs can also reach into the thousands or even higher.
Start with free or low-cost strategies like social media marketing, then gradually expand to paid digital marketing and partnerships as you grow. Marketing costs can be scaled based on your budget as your business grows.
Each new hire brings added costs and considerations like benefits, human resources needs, and additional insurance. You might also need office space. Start with contractors if you want to keep staffing costs low, then add full-time staff as you become a more profitable consulting business. If you have questions, talk to an employment attorney.
With a wide range of client needs, the consulting industry is filled with possibilities. Below are ten high-demand consulting practice areas to consider.
As you research how to start a consulting business, you’ll find that choosing a business structure is one of the most important steps. Each structure—LLC, corporation, sole proprietorship, or partnership—offers unique advantages, and it’s worth exploring things like liability, tax considerations, and more.
Still have questions about how to start your own consulting business? LegalZoom’s business formation services can guide you through the process, from determining the right structure to handling compliance and more. Rely on LegalZoom to streamline the process, so you can focus on growing your business.
The risks of starting your own business include finding potential clients, managing variable income, and keeping up with your tax obligations. Having a strong network, clear marketing strategy, and the help of an accountant can reduce these risks.
Networking and a strong online presence are key to attracting new clients. Use LinkedIn, referrals, and content marketing to find clients and build relationships. You’ll also want to keep your existing customers happy. Satisfied clients become regulars and also provide referrals.
Independent consultant income varies widely based on industry, experience, and location, with many earning between $50,000 and $100,000 per year. Those with specialized expertise or strong client bases earn more, plus, you can increase your income over time.
You don’t need an LLC for your consulting business, but it does have benefits. An LLC offers liability protection by separating your personal assets from your business liabilities. Forming an LLC can also make your business look more professional, while remaining flexible enough for growth.
