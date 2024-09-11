How to Start a Laundromat Business

From scouting locations to the grand opening, learn how to open a laundromat in 10 steps and what it takes to succeed in this $5 billion industry.
by Miles Almadrones
Miles is a legal writer and content marketing specialist
Updated on: September 11, 2024 · 12 min read
There’s arguably never been a better time to start a laundromat—or any small business, for that matter. According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, new business applications have surged by 50% compared to 2019, with an average of 430,000 applications per month in 2024.
As essential services, laundromat businesses are also more likely to withstand economic fluctuations, especially in areas with a high concentration of renters or students. Still, success in the industry requires careful planning and execution, starting with knowing when and where to launch your laundromat business.
Communities across the U.S. have relied on laundromats since the 1930s, and current trends suggest that this need will remain, if not grow. According to the Coin Laundry Association (CLA)—the largest nonprofit trade organization in the industry—laundromat businesses generate about $5 billion in annual revenue, spread across nearly 30,000 coin-operated laundromats nationwide.
Individual laundromat business owners report annual revenues of up to $300,000, with profit margins ranging from 20% to 30%. While these figures represent the top performers, they still demonstrate the potential for well-managed laundromats to become lucrative businesses.
Moreover, with a quiet housing market and decreasing rates of homeownership, the need for public laundry services won’t likely disappear anytime soon—particularly in urban and lower-income areas.
The exact process to open a laundromat business depends on whether you build one from scratch or acquire an existing business venture, but you can get started by following these steps.
Market research is arguably the most important part of starting a new business. From a broad perspective, you want to gather information and assess the local demand, your potential customers, and the surrounding competition. Here’s how:
Market research helps you make informed decisions and minimize risk, so take your time and learn as much as you can about the local market and laundromat industry before moving forward.
With your market research complete, you should start to think about which services your laundromat will offer. In addition to the expected coin laundry business, you might consider providing the following services:
Keep in mind that operating even a simple coin-operated laundromat involves potential risks, from slip-and-fall accidents to damaging customers’ clothing. Regardless of which services you offer, it’s advisable to choose a business structure that offers liability protection, such as a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation. Otherwise, your personal assets could be at risk in the event of a lawsuit.
Next, you’ll put everything together in an official business plan outlining your laundromat’s goals, strategies, and financial projections. Here’s what you should include in your business plan:
You’ll use the business plan to guide your decisions and convince others (such as potential employees, partners, or lenders) of your business’ potential. As a result, you should be professional and realistic about your goals to avoid false expectations.
The upfront costs to open a laundromat can run anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000 or more, depending on its size, equipment, and location. Generally, you’ll need to account for commercial washers and dryers, plumbing and electrical work, lease or property purchase, renovations, and initial inventory of supplies. Likewise, you should factor in savings to cover operating expenses for the first few months until you start earning a profit.
When it comes to financing your business, you might consider applying for a traditional bank loan, especially if you have a strong credit history and collateral. You can also look into Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, which often have favorable interest rates and terms.
Another option is equipment financing, where you secure a loan to purchase laundry machines (usually the most costly expense). Some manufacturers offer their own financing programs, which can be convenient if you’re buying several pieces of equipment.
Your laundromat’s location is crucial to its success. Building on your research from Step 1, here’s how to find the right spot:
You should spend time at different hours and days to learn as much as you can about your potential locations. Once you’ve narrowed down the best candidates, you can reach out to the property owners or lease companies to discuss monthly terms and see how they align with your budget.
Before opening your laundromat, you’ll need to secure various permits and licenses. Generally, you’ll need:
If offering additional options like dry cleaning, you will likely need specific permits for these services. Still, requirements vary by location, so research your area’s regulations or consult a local business attorney for advice.
Washing machines and dryers are the heart of your business, and the types you choose can significantly impact your success. Start by determining the sizes of machines you’ll need, which typically includes a mix of washers (20- to 80-pound capacities) and dryers with matching capacities. You might also consider adding a few extra-large machines for bulky items.
Moreover, you should purchase enough machines to accommodate your expected peak usage and available space. For example, if you expect 15 customers at your busiest hour, you should ideally have an equal number of machines so no one has to wait.
You can also invest in energy-efficient machines to keep operating costs manageable. While more expensive upfront, new machines from reputable manufacturers usually come with warranties and service options, which may lead to fewer breakdowns and maintenance costs in the long run.
To stand out among the other laundromats, you need to create an environment that customers enjoy visiting. Most importantly, ensure you consistently deliver the essentials, such as spotless floors, ample lighting, sufficient air conditioning or heating, and functioning equipment.
Next, consider amenities that elevate the customer experience, such as free Wi-Fi, seating or work areas, vending machines, TVs, or a play area for children. That way, your customers have more incentive to return and recommend your business to others.
To attract and retain customers, you’ll need to market your laundromat in a way that reaches your target customer base. Here are some marketing strategies to consider.
Online marketing:
Offline marketing:
Remember to track the effectiveness and reach of your marketing strategy and adjust your tactics as you learn more about your customers.
Before opening, you’ll need to register your business with your state’s Secretary of State (SOS) office and obtain an employer identification number (EIN) from the IRS for tax purposes. You can also set up your accounting system and business bank account, as well as establish terms with suppliers for detergent, maintenance supplies, and other necessities.
Once you’re up and running, your main goals are to focus on managing the operation and developing a routine for regular maintenance. Likewise, monitor your utility usage closely, and budget for ongoing expenses like rent, supplies, payroll, and repairs.
You can expect to invest anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000 or more to get your laundromat up and running. Here’s a breakdown of the main expenses and how they might vary.
Costs to secure your laundromat’s location can range from a few thousand dollars to well over $100,000, depending on whether you’re leasing or building the property. If leasing, expect to pay for startup costs, some of which are listed here.
Initial utility setup costs and deposits depend on your area and the rates your utility provider charges, including those listed here.
Equipment is often the largest expense to open a laundromat since you need to purchase multiple machines. These are some costs to consider.
While you can save some money by purchasing used equipment, be sure to factor in the potential for higher maintenance or energy costs, especially if using older models.
To register your business and acquire insurance, you should plan to pay for these expenses:
Your initial marketing costs should mainly go toward building your online presence and announcing your grand opening, including the following:
However, the total cost of opening a laundromat depends on where you live, so be sure to research each of these expenses in your area to create an accurate budget.
The business structure you choose will affect your tax obligations, personal liability, and day-to-day operations. Here are the basics of the most common options.
Sole proprietorship:
Limited liability company (LLC):
Partnership:
Corporation:
A successful laundromat may generate annual revenues of $300,000 or more, with profit margins ranging from 20%-30%. However, laundromat profitability ultimately depends on the location, competition, and operational efficiency.
One of the biggest risks of starting a laundromat is choosing a location with low customer traffic. Other notable risks include high upfront costs, equipment breakdowns, and utility price fluctuations, though careful planning and good business practices can often mitigate them.
Initial startup costs to open a laundromat range from $50,000 to $500,000 or more—it all depends on the location, building size, and equipment. Major expenses include purchasing or leasing the space, buying commercial washers and dryers, renovations, and initial operating expenses.
Generally, ideal locations for any successful laundromat business have higher populations, more renters than homeowners, and limited competition. This often includes areas near apartment complexes (particularly those that don’t have in-unit laundry appliances), college campuses, and urban centers.
