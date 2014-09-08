Incorporating in Delaware: Advantages and disadvantages

Updated on: December 4, 2023 · 3 min read

Many corporations incorporate in Delaware. And there are good reasons why this state is so popular for incorporating. However, there are also distinct disadvantages to registering your company in Delaware.

These are some of the pros and cons you should consider before deciding whether you want to register your company in this state.

Advantages of incorporating in Delaware

According to the Delaware Division of Corporations, 67.8% of Fortune 500 companies are incorporated in Delaware, and 1.5 million corporations have registered in the state.

The State of Delaware has worked hard to position itself as the place for incorporating a business. The advantages of incorporating here include:

The state offers some tax benefits. Delaware doesn't impose income tax on corporations registered in the state that don't do business in the state. Also, shareholders who don't reside in Delaware need not pay tax on shares in the state. For these reasons, Delaware is sometimes referred to as a tax haven.

Disadvantages of registering in Delaware

While Delaware offers distinct benefits, there are also significant drawbacks to incorporating there. It should be noted that it makes the most financial sense to file your business in your home state in nearly all circumstances.

Here are other factors to consider:

There are no real tax savings for small businesses. Although Delaware doesn't tax companies incorporated in the state that don't do business there, your home state will tax your company, so you do not avoid taxation.

. Delaware's filing fees are significantly higher than other states'. You will pay a franchise tax. Although your company won't pay income tax in Delaware, it will have to pay the Delaware franchise tax based on the shares' value. This is generally minimal for small businesses, but it will increase as the number of shares increases, and as your share value goes up. You may also need to pay a franchise tax in your home state.

While Delaware does offer benefits to companies who incorporate within the state, it's primarily large corporations that derive the greatest advantage. Small businesses should carefully weigh the additional costs involved against the benefits of incorporating in the state before making a decision.