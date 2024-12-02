LP vs. LLP: What’s the Difference?

Not all partnerships are alike. Discover the features of limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships so you can choose the right one for your biz.
Partnerships are a frequently used entity for many types of businesses and professions, but it can be difficult to know which one is best for your new venture. Choosing the right partnership structure is important not only for serving the interests of the partners but also for complying with certain state regulations.
While there are several types of partnerships recognized by state law, here we’ll cover two common ones: limited partnership vs. limited liability partnership (or LP vs. LLP). Discover the defining aspects of each type, their similarities and differences, and how to form one in your state.
A limited partnership is a business entity that consists of at least one general partner and one or more limited partners. The general partners manage daily operations of the business and have unlimited personal liability, meaning that their personal assets may not be protected from business creditors or lawsuits. The limited partners invest capital but don’t participate in the business’s operations, and they have limited liability up to the amount they invested. LPs are enticing for this reason—because general partners can retain control while receiving funding from limited partners, and limited partners can share in profits while limiting their liability.
You’ll often see limited partnerships used for investment purposes, such as in the real estate industry. They have even become popular with estate planning through family limited partnerships.
As indicated by its name, a limited liability partnership (sometimes referred to as a “registered limited liability partnership”) is a type of partnership business structure that offers every partner limited liability, where their personal assets are protected from business debts and partner negligence. With an LLP, there are no limited partners, only general partners who share in the management and operations of the business.
A key distinction between LLP vs. LP is that not all states allow LLPs, and some restrict them to certain businesses with licensed professionals, such as medical practices and law, accounting, and architecture firms. To find out whether your state allows limited liability partnerships, check with your state's business regulation agency (most often the Secretary of State).
When comparing LP vs. LLP, you’ll find that, although their business formation is similar, many other aspects are different. Key differences include liability, structure and management, regulation, and raising capital.
An LLP offers limited liability for all of the partners. This limitation of personal liability applies to business debts and partner negligence.
With an LP, the general partners may still be personally liable for business debts and partner negligence. However, the limited partners are only liable for business debts, including any losses the business may suffer, up to the amount of their investment. Limited partners only risk what they invest in the business.
Another difference between a limited partnership vs. limited liability partnership is their organizational structures. In an LP, there are two classes of owners: general partner and limited partner. There may be one or more general partners and one or more limited partners. General partners make business decisions and handle the day-to-day business operations. Limited partners of an LP are basically investors who contribute assets to the business and who share in the profits, but they do not participate in the decision-making or business operations.
An LLP has only general partners, all of whom contribute money, assets, or time to the business. All are entitled to participate in business decisions and operations, and all share in profits or losses.
Nearly every state allows LPs, but not all states allow LLPs. For states that do allow these types of business entities, formation is governed by the law of the state where the business is formed. State laws typically have certain requirements for the registration documents, the partnership agreement, the duties of the partners, and annual reporting.
Limited partnerships are formed by filing a certificate of limited partnership with the appropriate state agency and having all of the partners sign a limited partnership agreement. Limited partnership agreements aren’t always required to be submitted to the state, but it’s a good idea to draft one because it includes important information, such as the name of the partnership, the names of the general and limited partners, the contribution each partner will make, how profits will be distributed, and how new partners may be admitted. If there is more than one general partner, there may be an additional agreement just between the general partners.
An LLP is formed by submitting your state’s registration document or application, and then having all of the partners sign a limited liability partnership agreement. This agreement is similar to the one for a limited partnership, except there will not be provisions relating to limited partners.
For LPs specifically, there may be additional regulations. State or federal securities laws may come into play if an LP offers limited partnership interests to more than 10 investors (or more than 35 in some states), to the general public, or to investors in other states. These laws may require the filing of rather complicated disclosure documents.
An LP is often better than an LLP if you expect to add partners in order to raise funds to expand your business. With an LP, limited partners can be added without giving them the right to participate in business decisions. In contrast, while an LLP can also raise funds, any partners added to an LLP will have the right to participate in business decisions and operations.
The processes for forming both an LP and LLP are similar, but they do vary by state. To ensure that your business is compliant, reference formation guidance from the Secretary of State or your state’s business division agency.
When you’re ready to register your LP or LLP, follow these steps:
If you’re trying to decide between a limited partnership vs. limited liability partnership, use the following questions as guidance:
Consulting a legal professional may help you decide, as they understand state laws, tax implications, and more.
When you’re ready to start your business, check out our business formation services, offering everything you need to get your new venture up and running, from registering for a DBA to filing your annual reports—and much more.
When forming an LP or an LLP, costs may include state filing fees to register your business, a fee to reserve your business name, submitting an annual report, hiring a registered agent, getting legal assistance, and license and permit fees.
In an LP and LLP, profits are distributed to all partners, even to a limited partner of an LP. A partnership agreement should outline how the profits are distributed.
Both LPs and LLPs are pass-through entities, meaning that income and losses are passed through to the partners, who pay individual taxes. The business itself does not pay income taxes; it is only done at the individual level. General partners and some limited partners may also be subject to self-employment tax.
A common alternative to LPs and LLPs is a limited liability company (LLC). This type of business structure offers personal liability protection for its owners (called members), flexible tax classifications, and flexible management. Learn more about how to start an LLC.
