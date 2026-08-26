Certificate of Status in Maryland: How to Get Yours

Looking to get a bank loan, licensing application, or out-of-state registration? You’ll need a certificate of status, which is Maryland's version of the document many states refer to as a “certificate of good standing.” You can get yours from the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT).
This article covers how to check whether your business entity currently qualifies, how to order, what fees and turnaround times to expect, and how to fix eligibility problems caused by missing annual reports or unpaid personal property taxes.
Maryland certificate of status at a glance
- In Maryland, a certificate of status is issued by SDAT.
- Maryland businesses must be current on all annual report filings and personal property tax returns before SDAT will issue a certificate of status.
- You can order online through the Maryland Business Express portal or the SDAT website; mail and in-person options are also available.
- The base fee is $20, but online orders carry an additional convenience fee. Confirm current fees and turnaround times with SDAT before ordering.
- Common reasons a business can't obtain a certificate of status include missing annual reports, unpaid personal property taxes, and outstanding penalties.
What is a certificate of status and when do you need one?
A certificate of status—commonly called a certificate of good standing in other states—is SDAT's official confirmation that your business entity is legally registered in Maryland and current on annual report filings and personal property tax returns.
There are several circumstances that may require you to obtain this certificate:
- Foreign qualification. To register your Maryland LLC or corporation to do business in another state, you typically need proof of good standing in your home state.
- Bank financing. Lenders frequently require a certificate of status before approving a business loan or line of credit.
- Business licensing. Certain professional and industry licenses require verified good standing as a condition of approval.
- Contract requirements. Government agencies and larger private clients sometimes require a current certificate before signing an agreement.
- Business sale or acquisition. Buyers and investors typically request a certificate of status during due diligence to confirm the entity is legally sound.
The requesting party will typically specify how recently the certificate must have been issued.
How to check if your Maryland business is in good standing with SDAT
Before you order, confirm that your entity currently qualifies. SDAT won't issue a certificate of status to businesses with unfiled personal property returns, unpaid penalties, or no resident agent on file. Check first to avoid paying for a request that comes back denied.
SDAT's business entity search is a free, publicly accessible tool available through Maryland Business Express. No login is required. Here’s how to use it:
- Search for your business. Look up your entity by business name or department ID
- Open your entity's record. Current standing, registered agent details, and filing history appear immediately
- Check the general information tab. Note whether your business is listed as "active" or "inactive" and whether it shows "good standing"
How to get a certificate of status in Maryland: Step by step
Once you’ve confirmed your entity’s good standing status, ordering your certificate is straightforward. The steps below assume your entity is currently eligible. If your status check revealed a problem, fix it before you follow these steps.
- Search for your business entity. Follow the same steps you completed above to check your good standing status.
- Select “order documents.” You can find this button at the bottom of the “general information” tab for your business or using the orange drop down menu that appears at the top right of the page.
- Purchase and download: If your business is fully compliant, the certificate is available for immediate purchase and download. Click the “order” checkbox and then hit continue.
- Complete payment. The base fee is $20, but if you pay via credit card or PayPal online, there is an additional 3% fee.
- Download and save your certificate. The certificate is available immediately. An embedded verification link lets anyone who receives it authenticate it on the SDAT website. Save a digital copy and share it directly with whoever requested it.
You can also request a copy of your certificate by mail. No pre-printed form is required. Just send a written letter with your entity's full legal name, department ID, and a check or money order for $20 payable to "State Department of Assessments and Taxation" to the following address.
SDAT–Corporate Charter Division
700 East Pratt Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 2700
Baltimore, Maryland 21202
Offline requests can take up to 14 days to process.
Why your Maryland business might not qualify for a certificate of status
You can only request a certificate of status if your business is currently considered to be in good standing. There are a number of reasons why it may have lost its good standing status, but here are a few of the most common:
- Missing annual report or personal property tax return. This is the most common cause. Even if your business owns no personal property, you still have to file a return by April 15 each year.
- A dishonored payment. A returned check or rejected payment can leave an outstanding balance that blocks certificate issuance, even if the underlying filing was otherwise complete.
- No resident agent on file. Every Maryland LLC and corporation must maintain a current resident agent. If that appointment has lapsed or was never filed, SDAT won't issue the certificate.
- Outstanding penalties. Late filing penalties accumulate when annual reports or returns are submitted after April 15. The certificate stays unavailable until those penalties are paid or formally resolved.
If any of the above apply, SDAT won't issue the document until you restore compliance.
How to restore good standing for your Maryland LLC or corporation
The path to restoring good standing status will largely depend on why you lost it in the first place.
- If your loss of standing was due to a missed filing, file the report as soon as possible and pay any late fees. Pay all assessed penalties through SDAT's online portal. If the penalty has been outstanding for three or more years, payment goes through the Maryland Central Collection Unit.
- If your status was lost due to lack of a registered agent, appoint one and submit the required filing fee and any penalties that apply.
- If your business currently shows “forfeited” status, you will need to file articles of revival (for corporations) or a certificate of reinstatement (for LLCs) with SDAT's Charter Division, along with any required tax clearance documentation and reinstatement fees. Additionally, if your entity has ever reported personal property, a tax clearance certificate from the applicable county or city may also be required.
Once you've cleared every outstanding obligation, your entity's status updates to “good standing.” Confirm it by performing a business search, then you can order business documents through the standard process described above.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire both the certificate of existence and the certificate of compliance. If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.
Maryland certificate of status FAQs
How long is a Maryland certificate of status valid?
SDAT's certificate of status has no fixed expiration date, but normally the requesting party sets its own recency requirement. Confirm the acceptable time frame with whoever requested the certificate before you order.
Does a Maryland LLC need a certificate of status to register in another state?
Yes, in most cases foreign states require proof of home-state good standing as part of the qualification process, and a certificate of status from SDAT satisfies that requirement. Order the certificate before starting the foreign qualification filing.
Can I get a Maryland certificate of status the same day?
Yes. Online orders through Maryland Business Express are issued immediately upon payment..
Is the Maryland Comptroller's good standing certificate the same as the SDAT certificate of status?
No. The Comptroller's good standing certificate confirms that a business is current on state tax obligations and is used primarily in vendor or contractor compliance contexts. It expires six months from issuance. The SDAT certificate of status confirms legal registration and compliance with SDAT filing requirements.
If a bank, lender, or foreign state asked for a certificate of good standing, you generally need the SDAT certificate of status. When in doubt, verify with the requesting party before submitting anything.