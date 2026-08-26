Certificate of Status in Maryland: How to Get Yours

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire both the certificate of existence and the certificate of compliance. If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.

Maryland certificate of status FAQs

How long is a Maryland certificate of status valid?

SDAT's certificate of status has no fixed expiration date, but normally the requesting party sets its own recency requirement. Confirm the acceptable time frame with whoever requested the certificate before you order.

Does a Maryland LLC need a certificate of status to register in another state?

Yes, in most cases foreign states require proof of home-state good standing as part of the qualification process, and a certificate of status from SDAT satisfies that requirement. Order the certificate before starting the foreign qualification filing.

Can I get a Maryland certificate of status the same day?

Yes. Online orders through Maryland Business Express are issued immediately upon payment..

Is the Maryland Comptroller's good standing certificate the same as the SDAT certificate of status?

No. The Comptroller's good standing certificate confirms that a business is current on state tax obligations and is used primarily in vendor or contractor compliance contexts. It expires six months from issuance. The SDAT certificate of status confirms legal registration and compliance with SDAT filing requirements.

If a bank, lender, or foreign state asked for a certificate of good standing, you generally need the SDAT certificate of status. When in doubt, verify with the requesting party before submitting anything.