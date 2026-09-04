How to get a certificate of status in Minnesota

If you own a Minnesota business and you plan to open a business bank account, obtain a loan, or expand your business to another state, you may one day need to obtain a certificate of status (commonly called a certificate of good standing in other states).

This guide covers the steps to obtain your certificate of status, common situations when you might need one, and what to do if your business has lost good standing with the state.

What is a certificate of status?

A certificate of status is an official document confirming your business is active and current on its state filing requirements. The Minnesota Secretary of State issues it under the name "certificate of status" though you may also hear it called a “certificate of existence” or “certificate of good standing” in other states. Banks, lenders, and out-of-state agencies recognize all of these certificates, regardless of their name.

The certificate captures your business' legal standing at a specific moment in time. It shows lenders, government agencies, and out-of-state registrars that your LLC , corporation, or other registered entity is recognized by the state of Minnesota and current on its required filings, which is why outside parties typically request it.

When do you need a Minnesota certificate of status?

You'll typically need this document when:

Opening a business bank account . Many banks require proof of active registration before approving a new account.

Many banks require proof of active registration before approving a new account. Registering in another state. Foreign qualification almost always requires a certificate from your home state.

Foreign qualification almost always requires a certificate from your home state. Applying for a business loan or line of credit. Lenders use it to confirm your entity is legally recognized and in good standing.

Lenders use it to confirm your entity is legally recognized and in good standing. Entering major contracts. Some partners and vendors want to see it before signing anything.

Some partners and vendors want to see it before signing anything. Selling or acquiring a business. Buyers routinely ask for it during due diligence.

Buyers routinely ask for it during due diligence. Applying for certain business licenses . Some licensing authorities require proof of active state registration before issuing or renewing a license.

In each case, the requesting party specifies when they need the document. Because the certificate is a formal attestation of active status, Minnesota can only issue it to businesses that are currently in good standing.

How to get a certificate of status in Minnesota

You can order your certificate of status directly through the Minnesota Secretary of State's online business portal . The process is straightforward.

Step 1: Search for your entity’s record page. Perform a business search using your entity name or file number.

Perform a business search using your entity name or file number. Step 2: Confirm your status. In your entity’s file, verify that your status is set to “active/in good standing”. If your entity shows as “inactive,” “dissolved,” or “delinquent,” you'll need to resolve those compliance issues before you can request a certificate of status.

In your entity’s file, verify that your status is set to “active/in good standing”. If your entity shows as “inactive,” “dissolved,” or “delinquent,” you'll need to resolve those compliance issues before you can request a certificate of status. Step 3: Order your certificate . Click the order button on the top of your results page to be taken to the ordering screen. Note that you will need to have an active account in order to complete this step.

. Click the order button on the top of your results page to be taken to the ordering screen. Note that you will need to have an active account in order to complete this step. Step 4: Complete payment. Enter your delivery information and pay the $15 certificate fee. Certificates are delivered to the email address you provide within minutes after payment.

You may also order your certificate of status by mail. The cost is $5, rather than $15, but the process requires a longer wait time. To obtain your certificate by mail, send a completed request form and payment to: