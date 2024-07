Whether you're planning your estate or need someone to handle important financial or legal matters for you while you're away, a power of attorney is an important legal document to have. If you don't have one yet, now is a great time to get one—the laws in many states have been revised to reflect a uniform standard. If you already have a power of attorney, check if your state has revised the laws and update your power of attorney to include the current best practices.

June 12, 2024 · 4 min read