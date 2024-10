Whether married or unmarried, chances are, you've thought about how to plan your estate. While you have several estate planning tools at your disposal, there is one—mirror wills—that could work if you mostly agree on how to handle your estate. Read on for more information about mirror wills—including what they are, how they work and who they protect—to help you determine if this simple estate planning tool is right for you.

October 27, 2024 · 3 min read