Probate Advance vs. Probate Loan: What’s the Difference?

If you’re expecting an inheritance but need money faster than probate can get it to you, a probate advance or probate loan might be exactly what you need.
by Page Grossman
Updated on: August 29, 2024 · 9 min read
A probate advance and a probate loan are phrases often used interchangeably, but they do have some differences, mainly in how much you pay in fees and repayment methods.
Both a probate advance and a probate loan help you get your future inheritance fast, if you don’t want to wait for an estate to be settled.
After a relative dies, you may be entitled to an inheritance. But, before you receive your money, the estate must be settled in probate court. This process, known as probate, can take anywhere from a few months to a couple of years.
If you need your inheritance early, you might consider a probate advance or a probate loan.
A probate advance is a cash advance provided by a third-party lender based on an inheritance. A probate advance might also be called a probate cash advance, immediate inheritance funding, inheritance lending, or an inheritance advance.
Some websites and lenders use the terms probate advance and probate loan interchangeably. It’s important to note that these two loan products have different financial structures and can be more or less expensive, depending on which you receive.
With an inheritance advance, you can receive a portion of your inheritance quickly from a third-party lender. Once terms have been agreed upon between you and the lender, you will then legally sign over your inheritance to the lender. When your inheritance is released from probate, the lender receives and keeps your inheritance.
While an advance will lessen the total amount of inheritance you receive, it can get money into your hands much faster. The probate process after someone’s death can be lengthy, meaning your inheritance is tied up for months or years.
The probate advance process is simple.
Pros:
There are many benefits to probate cash advances compared to waiting for the full inheritance amount to exit probate and compared to other loan advance options.
The benefits of an inheritance advance include:
Cons:
Inheritance advances also come with a few cons, which depending upon your situation may still make it worth it to get your money faster.
The drawbacks of probate advances include:
The easiest way to understand a probate advance is to work through an example.
Here are the facts in our example:
That flat fee is 25 percent of your total inheritance.
This “interest rate” is higher than most probate loan rates. But if you’ve weighed your options then this still might be the right path for you.
A probate loan, also known as an estate loan or an inheritance loan, is a loan taken out against your future inheritance. You receive a cash advance based on your future inheritance. While your inheritance is in probate, you’ll make monthly repayments, including interest, on the loan.
Probate loans are slightly more common and known than probate advances. That being said, this is still a relatively new and under-regulated financial tool.
Getting a loan is simple. Here’s how the probate cash advance process will work:
Pros:
When it comes to a probate loan, there are a number of benefits you can receive.
The pros of an inheritance loan include:
Cons:
With all good things, comes the negatives. Depending on your financial situation, a probate loan might be exactly what you need. Make sure to weigh these cons in your decisions.
Drawbacks to probate loans include:
Depending on the probate lender, you may be offered anywhere between 25 and 75 percent of the full amount of your inheritance. The interest rate on probate loans ranges between 7 and 15 percent.
For example, if you expect an inheritance of $100,000 you may be offered a loan anywhere between $25,000 and $75,000. Let’s say the lender offers you $50,000 with 10 percent interest over 10 months.
To borrow that $50,000, you’ll pay the lender a little over $2,000.
If you need access to money before probate ends, the most common options are probate loans and probate advances. There are some important differences between these two products to consider before choosing which one is right for your circumstances.
The two main repayment differences are:
While a one-time fee might sound obviously better, be sure to calculate out the percentage of that fee compared to a monthly interest rate. Often, the flat fee associated with a probate advance is higher than the total interest on a probate loan.
With monthly payments, fees, and interest, a loan could be more complicated than the probate advance with its one-time, flat fee.
Getting approved for a probate advance only requires the lender to look at the estate value.
A lender offering you a probate loan may require other financial information, such as your credit history and score.
Whether a probate advance or loan is the right choice for you will greatly depend on your financial situation and your goals. If you can wait until probate is complete, you can receive your full inheritance without any loss.
If you need money sooner than when probate ends, a loan or advance might be just the right financial step for you.
If you’re unsure whether a probate loan or advance will be the right choice, you can consult with a probate attorney, probate expert, or financial advisor. Overall, it’s important to fully understand the terms of the inheritance funding so you know how much of your inheritance you’ll be giving to the lender for the convenience of receiving your money early.
To ensure you’re getting the best loan terms available, be sure to get offers from multiple lenders before making a decision.
An estate attorney can also help you to estimate how long the probate process will take which can affect your decisions to take out a loan and to decide which loan product is right for you.
Some probate loans require a personal credit check before a loan is offered. Probate advances are based solely on the expected amount of inheritance.
It’s important to assess both types of loans before choosing one over the other. Compare the fee, whether paid monthly or once, to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal.
The inheritance advance companies contact the executor of the estate to verify details of the estate. You may want to notify the executor that you’re contracting with a probate lender prior to them getting involved in the probate process.
Receiving an inheritance may incur an estate tax on your end-of-year taxes.
There are many probate lenders out there. Just like with any personal loan, it’s important to get bids from multiple lenders to ensure you’re getting the best deal. You’ll also want to read the fine print to make sure there are no hidden or unexpected fees. You can consult with a probate attorney to make sure you're getting the best possible deal.
