Property hunter: Is a contract for deed right for you?

If you are selling or purchasing real estate, you should be aware of the contract for deed as an alternative to traditional financing with a mortgage. This seller-financing agreement has both risks and advantages for both parties.
Find out more about property owners
Excellent
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Edward A. Haman is a freelance writer, who is the author of numerous self-help legal books. He has practiced law in H...
Updated on: February 15, 2023 · 4 min read
For buying or selling real estate, you may want to consider using a contract for deed instead of financing the sale with a traditional mortgage. A contract for deed has some advantages over conventional financing—but also some risks.
Most real estate sales involve three parties: the seller, the buyer, and a financing company such as a bank or commercial mortgage company. At closing, the seller is paid in full, signs a warranty deed transferring ownership to the buyer, and is done with the transaction. After the buyer signs a promissory note and mortgage, they obtain full title, with the mortgage as a lien on the property.
Sometimes it's advantageous for the seller to finance the sale and eliminate the financing company. The seller can hold a mortgage, but a more common type of seller-financing is a contract for deed, sometimes called a land contract or agreement for deed.
A contract for deed is a legal document containing the terms of the sale. Unlike with conventional financing, title is not immediately transferred to the buyer. The seller retains title until all amounts due under the agreement are paid, then signs a warranty deed transferring title to the buyer. If the buyer defaults, the seller keeps title to the property.
A contract for deed typically includes:
To protect the buyer, the contract for deed should be recorded with the appropriate government office.
If the full purchase price will not be paid by the end of the term, the balance—called a balloon payment—is due at that time. This balloon payment is made by the buyer either paying it directly to the seller, obtaining new financing, or negotiating a new contract for deed.
A contract for deed offers the following plusses for both parties:
A contract for deed can offer the buyer more flexible terms than those from a commercial lender. This can relate to the interest rate, term of the contract, and payment structure. From the seller's perspective, a contract for deed makes the property an investment. The interest rate under the contract may be greater than rates available elsewhere.
Buyers should be aware of the following risks associated with a contract for deed:
Sellers need to be aware of the following potential disadvantages:
For many, buying or selling property with a contract for deed is a viable option. However, it is important to understand the benefits and risks compared to going the traditional financing route.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read