Pros and cons of having a co-executor of a will

Should you designate more than one person to handle your estate after you pass? Before you decide, find out some of the benefits and drawbacks.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Updated on: April 23, 2024 · 3 min read
Deciding who will handle your estate after your passing isn't always an easy matter, especially considering how arduous the task of an executor can be. One way to lessen the burden for all parties is to name co-executors. However, while there can be good reasons for having co-executors, there are also drawbacks, including the risk of conflict between them.
Most people name an executor in their will, as well as one or more contingent executors, who step in if the primary executor dies or is otherwise unable or unwilling to act. Most married people name their spouse as executor and an adult child as a contingent executor. An unmarried person with adult children often names an adult child as the primary executor.
Co-executors, on the other hand, are all primary executors who share the responsibility of managing the estate. If there are two or more adult children, many parents name them as co-executors so that they aren't perceived as favoring one child.
Your will can dictate how co-executors fulfill their duties. For example, your will can designate three co-executors and provide that decisions be made by a majority vote, that all co-executors must take action together, or that any one of them has authority to act alone.
A co-executor has the same duties as a single executor, primarily to:
In addition, a co-executor has the duty to assure that any other co-executors fulfill their duties. Because co-executors must act together to effectively and efficiently manage the probate process, they must be able to collaborate and communicate with each other.
If an executor or co-executor passes away before the testator does, the testator may designate a replacement by making a new will or a codicil to the existing will. If the primary executor dies, either before or during the probate process, the designated contingent executor takes over. In cases where no contingent executor exists, the court steps in and appoints one. When a co-executor dies, either before or during the probate process, the remaining co-executor or co-executors take over.
Some benefits associated with designating co-executors include:
Having more than one executor can lead to conflict between co-executors. This can cause delays in the probate process. Conflicts may arise, especially between co-executor siblings, for numerous reasons, including:
Other potential disadvantages include:
The above are the most common reasons attorneys may advise their clients against using co-executors.
There are three ways that a co-executor can be removed:
Whether to appoint an executor, co-executor, or contingent executor is an important part of the will-making process. For more assistance with choosing who will handle your estate after you pass, you may wish to consult with an attorney or with a probate specialist.
