Protect your dog walking business with a dog walking contract

Learn why a dog walking agreement is important and what you should consider including in the one you use.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS. She ...
Updated on: December 15, 2023 · 4 min read
Having a comprehensive dog walking contract is an important part of operating a successful dog walking business. In addition to helping protect your business from liability, a well-drafted contract also shows both current and potential clients your professionalism and enhances your credibility.
Of course, if you're new to providing dog walking services, your first step should be to research how to start a dog walking business. Once you know the basics, it's time to look at what needs to go into your standard dog walking contract.
While, in the short run, it might seem easier to plunge right into starting your dog walking business—and worry about a comprehensive contract down the road once you have a few steady clients—having a proper dog walking contract to present to your clients from the very start is likely to save you some major headaches later on.
Whether you start out with a basic dog walking contract you've downloaded as a template, or you're consulting with an attorney to help you draft one that's specific to your business's needs, the contract you use serves a number of different purposes. In addition to addressing liability issues, which are important when it comes to the long-term health of your business, your contract also serves to lay a solid foundation for the professional relationship between you and your client. Ideally, your dog walking contract should serve as the document both you and your client can turn to whenever questions arise.
Your dog walking contract needs to cover a number of important topics. While you may need to customize the content of your contract based on your business's specific needs, some of the basic elements of a standard dog walking contract include:
Your dog walking contract also should contain various clauses common to all contracts, such as who the parties are, along with provisions dealing with notices, amendments or changes, cancellation, and what the governing law is.
Whether you work from a dog walking agreement template or obtain professional legal services to help you draft your contract, having a comprehensive dog walking contract to present to your business clients is an important step when you're in the business of providing dog walking services.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read