Seller's permits for Florida businesses

If you're considering doing any sort of business that involves a fee or tax in Florida, you probably need a seller's permit.

Florida takes an expansive view of the types of activities that require a seller's permit.

Read on for more information about whether your business needs a Florida seller's permit, how to get a seller's permit in Florida, and more.

Applicability for a Florida seller's permit

Florida requires all business “engaged with activities associated with a tax or fee" to acquire a seller's permit, also called a "sales tax license."

The application for a Florida seller's permit specifically lists many of the types of activities that require registration with the state.

Generally, if your business is involved in the wholesale, retail sale, or repair of products, you need a seller's permit in Florida. Selling services and renting or leasing commercial property also requires a Florida sales tax permit.

Florida doesn't have a specific “retail seller's permit," so if you are a retailer, you need to register your business and get a sales tax permit to collect and pay sales tax.

How to obtain a Florida seller's permit

The primary step in acquiring a sales tax license is filing a seller's permit application. Florida allows you to either file the Florida Business Tax Application (DR-1) online or download the form and submit it at a taxpayer service center or directly to the Department of Revenue.

The types of information you must provide to the state vary according to how your business is organized.

For example, if you have a single-member limited liability company (LLC), you need to provide your personal Social Security number (SSN) in addition to your business's employer identification number (EIN). A corporation, on the other hand, does not need to provide a personal SSN.

Florida does not charge a fee for applying for a seller's permit, and your license won't expire unless you don't use it for more than a year. If your Florida seller's permit has been canceled for any reason, you need to obtain a new one before resuming sales in the state.

Seller's permits for vendors at Florida conventions

In most cases, vendors at Florida conventions are required to obtain a seller's permit from the Department of Revenue. The same principle applies to sellers at other temporary events, such as craft fairs and seasonal festivals.

As you prepare to sell products or services in Florida, make sure you also find out about any local taxes your business could be responsible for paying, such as transient rental taxes and discretionary sales taxes.