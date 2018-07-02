Should I have a PayPal business account?

The ability to take online and mobile payments is rapidly becoming an important part of running your business.
Find out more about Business Accounting with LZ Books
Excellent
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Edward A. Haman is a freelance writer, who is the author of numerous self-help legal books. He has practiced law in H...
Updated on: April 18, 2024 · 4 min read
Since PayPal has become one of the world's largest online transaction service company, you are probably wondering if you should open a PayPal Business Account for your company. Setting up a PayPal business account enables you to take advantage of several features not available with a PayPal personal account. There is no charge to set up a PayPal business account but there are fees associated with many of the business account features.
Your business can accept payments for goods and services through PayPal. Using a PayPal business account, you can accept online payment via PayPal, as well as in your store or business office, through a mobile card reader, and by phone. Many people, especially those shopping online, prefer to pay using PayPal.
PayPal can also process payments made with major credit and debit cards. There are no monthly fees, setup fees, or cancellation fees and there are no minimum processing requirements. You can accept credit card payments through PayPal even if you don't accept PayPal itself as a payment option for your customers. For PayPal online payment, your website can have a checkout button for PayPal.
As with any payment processing company, there are fees for processing business transactions through PayPal:
If you process at least $3,000 per month, you may apply for a PayPal merchant rate, which may reduce your processing fees. Also, PayPal offers various premium accounts that come with monthly fees, different features, and different transaction fees.
PayPal's fees may be better or worse than what you can get from other credit card processing companies. Also, as with any processing company, the fees are subject to change. It is always good to shop around periodically for the best rates and terms available at the time.
PayPal Credit offers its own credit and terms for your customers, which may be more favorable than terms offered by their other credit cards. For example, they will pay no interest if the transaction is paid in full within six months on purchases of $99+. This may serve as an incentive for customers to buy from you, rather than from a competitor that does not offer PayPal Credit.
A PayPal business account makes your business eligible to apply for two types of business loans.
If you want to shop around for other payment processing options, you might want to see what is offered by the numerous other processors, such as Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Dwolla, Google Wallet, WePay, Stripe, TransferWise, and Zelle.
Other companies that offer invoicing programs, such as FreshBooks, QuickBooks, and Wave, may allow you to accept eChecks and ACH bank transfers from your customers, often at no charge.
Alternatively, you can run your business with a full-service provider like our partner Square to seamlessly accept various payments, engage with your customers, and manage your staff. They offer hundreds of complimentary apps to solve your business needs and help you grow.
As with just about any company you do business with today, there is always the risk that your information might get hacked. Also, PayPal seeks to have you link your bank account to your PayPal account. To do this, PayPal asks you to provide it with your user ID and password for your online banking. This could allow a dishonest PayPal employee, or someone who successfully hacks PayPal, to access (or wipe out) your bank account.
PayPal has been known to freeze accounts, with no warning and without explanation. This ties up the money in your PayPal account until you resolve whatever issue PayPal has identified.
PayPal is not a bank, so it is not subject to banking rules, and your funds that PayPal holds are not protected by FDIC insurance.
To determine whether a PayPal business account is right for you, you will need to weigh the convenience versus the fees, decide if accepting payments through PayPal will increase your business, and evaluate other available payment processing options.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read