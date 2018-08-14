Single step vs. multi step income statement: Which one should I use?

Single step income statement or multi step income statement? Both have advantages and disadvantages. Your choice of format depends on what you intend to use your income statement for, and what level of financial detail you're intending to provide.
The purpose of an income statement is to provide users with information about a business's profitability over a specific reporting period. However, there are two formats that can be used to prepare an income statement—the single step format and the multi step format—and many small business users wonder which format their businesses should be using. While both formats have advantages and disadvantages, your choice of format depends on what you intend to use your income statement for.
What is a single-step income statement? If you're a sole proprietor or a partner in a partnership, it's likely that your business's income statement is being presented in this simplified format. Unlike the multi-step income statement, the single-step format is more of a basic income statement, without a high level of detail:
With its more detailed approach to income numbers, the multi-step income statement is the format that corporations are required to use. Because this format provides users with more information than the single-step format, businesses with simpler structures, such as a sole proprietorship or partnership, may occasionally prefer to use this format in order to provide potential investors or creditors with the more detailed information they may require:
Simpler business structures, such as sole proprietorships and partnerships, have the option of using either the single-step or the multi-step format. However, while the single step format is an easier income statement to prepare, if you will be providing potential creditors or investors with financial statements so they can assess the viability of your business, the added detail provided by a multi-step income statement may make this format the better option of the two.
Knowing how—and when—to use the statements you've created is as important as creating them correctly in the first place.
