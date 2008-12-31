Small business solutions to minimize estate taxes

If you're an entrepreneur, your business is likely your most valuable asset. Fail to take the time to plan for disability or death and your estate may face significant tax consequences. So how do you protect your business and your heirs?
Ready to start your estate plan?
Excellent
by Stephanie Morrow
Stephanie Morrow has been a contributor to LegalZoom since 2005 and has written about nearly all aspects of law, from...
Updated on: June 11, 2024 · 3 min read
As an entrepreneur, your life is frantic—every day is different from the day before. Planning for what will happen to your business after you're gone is probably the last thing on your mind. Although death or incapacitation is a reality many entrepreneurs avoid planning for, the best defense against resulting business catastrophes is a well-prepared, flexible estate plan. The most crucial consideration in your plan is taxes. Understand them, take advantage of any changes to them, and if possible, avoid them all together.
The most important part of estate planning is minimizing the estate tax hit for your heirs. You have probably heard of this tax, also called the "death tax," which is a charge levied on a decedent's entire estate, regardless of how it is disbursed. It is a tax imposed on the transfer of property, including a business, from a deceased person to his or her heirs, legatees, or devisees. While married individuals are allowed to leave all of their financial holdings to a spouse free of any estate tax, when the surviving spouse dies, his or her heirs could face a huge tax bill if a well-thought-out estate plan is not in place. In 2008, for example, estates valued at $1.5 million or more were taxed $555,800 plus 45 percent of the amount over $1.5 million.
The federal government grants an estate tax exemption, known as the "applicable exclusion amount," that is subject to yearly changes. This exemption effectively increases the amount of assets an individual can pass on to his or her family without exposing assets to a hefty estate tax. In 2008, $2 million could be passed tax-free to an heir. This number rises to $3.5 million in 2009. Business owners who pass away in 2010 will have a good chance of eluding the estate tax all together—it will be repealed that year. In 2011, however, the tax is back in full swing, with only $1 million allowed in exempt assets.
The key to navigating tax changes is to include some flexibility in your estate plan. If you can, rework your estate plan each year to account for tax law changes at the federal and state levels—some of the changes will go beyond increasing or decreasing exemption amounts. Let's say you pass away and have not accounted for a huge alteration in the tax code which would save your heirs hundreds of thousands of dollars. When establishing your estate plan, include provisions that will allow your heirs to adjust your estate to the current tax circumstances.
Besides planning for exemptions, there are other methods available to help you decrease your tax burden:
There are other beneficial legal devices to look into when developing your estate plan. The following strategies require longer explanations and relate to specific circumstances. However, if they're right for you, these strategies could prove advantageous for the people you're leaving behind. Investigate the following and see how they may be able to help your family's future:
Remember, revisiting your estate plan is important if you experience a major life change, such as marriage, divorce, or a new addition to your family, like a child or grandchild.
You should always discuss any estate plan options with your financial advisors. Make sure you're taking advantage of every legal tool available under the current estate tax laws. The later you start implementing an estate plan, the more costly the tax consequences for your heirs.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read