Starting a business: What to know

Creating a business from scratch is one of life's most exciting—and intimidating—adventures. Before you start, be sure you really know the lay of the land.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: February 1, 2024 · 3 min read
You have a great business idea and lots of enthusiasm, but like most new entrepreneurs, you may not really know what's involved in starting a business, or even where to begin. Learn the basics about what you need to get going, including business plans, branding and trademarks, financing, and where to go for help.
A business plan is a roadmap for your business goals and how you intend to reach them. It's a great tool for finding out if you have a viable business idea, and it can help you identify obstacles and determine how you'll overcome them.
A business plan should answer these sorts of questions:
As you develop your business plan, think about how you will brand your business, or establish a unique identity, that you can market to customers.
Your business name is a key component of your brand, but choosing a good one can be trickier than you'd think. You must consider the marketing angle—but there are also legal concerns. A comprehensive name search can help you eliminate names that present legal issues before you spend money on marketing materials.
Other ways to establish your identity include getting a website address and developing a short elevator pitch that you can use to quickly explain your business concept to anyone that you might do business with.
Your business plan will help you determine how much money you need to get off the ground and to sustain the business until it makes a profit—but you can't get started without access to cash. Some possible sources of funding for a new small business are:
Your business plan and elevator pitch can help convince family members or lenders that you have a strong concept and a viable business idea that is positioned for success. There are risks and rewards for each type of financing, so it's wise to get legal and tax advice before signing any financial paperwork or agreeing to give others a share in your business.
Starting a business raises legal, financial, marketing, and intellectual property issues. You shouldn't expect to be able to figure out everything on your own. Here's who can help:
Deciding to start your own business is an exciting time. Taking things one step at a time and asking for help will keep you on track and allow you to make the best decisions possible.
